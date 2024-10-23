Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Trinny and Susannah’s daughters say pair ‘would be cancelled’ if show made now

    By Rachel Hall,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dZ56_0wIN4tPW00
    Susannah Constantine (left) and Trinny Woodall presented the BBC fashion makeover series between 2001 and 2007. Photograph: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

    Trinny and Susannah, the presenters of the noughties fashion TV hit What Not to Wear, would be cancelled if the show was made today, their daughters have said.

    Trinny Woodall and Susannah Constantine starred in the BBC fashion makeover series, in which they dispensed brutally honest style tips, between 2001 and 2007.

    Woodall’s daughter, Lyla Elichaoff, told Tatler in an interview for the magazine’s cover story: “I think they would be cancelled if the show was made now. You can’t really speak to people like that any more, and say things like: ‘You’re so ugly.’”

    Although she and Constantine’s daughter, Esme Bertelsen, both say they have never watched the show, they recall growing up and seeing people stop their mothers in the street for photos while they travelled around the world on shoots.

    Elichaoff, who is a student at IE University in Madrid, recalled: “It was in some country in Europe, but I can’t remember which. This woman wanted to look like Hannah Montana, and no one knew who that was apart from me, so I got to help.”

    Both daughters said their mothers had refrained from meting out to them the withering criticism for which the show was famed. Bertelsen, 23, said she was given “free rein”, while Elichaoff, 21, said the one red line was ripped jeans, but she was mostly allowed to develop her own style and “make really bad mistakes”, citing Topshop skinny jeans as particularly regrettable.

    Both say they like to source vintage clothes on secondhand shopping apps such as Vinted and Depop, which Bertelsen, who works as an artist management specialist at Robbie Williams’ talent agency, Williams Godrich, said was “a massive interest”.

    She said her preferred style formula was to “wear something really simple, then put loads of j ewellery on it and a handbag to elevate it”, adding: “I guess that’s actually one thing my mum taught me.”

    Asked whether the pair would consider a reboot of the classic show, potentially titled Esme and Lyla: What Not to Wear, Elichaoff said: “I’ve never thought about it … I think that’s their thing.”

    Bertelsen added: “They were so similar, but so opposite. It really worked, their dynamic. I feel like we are just too similar?”

    Elichaoff agreed: “We’d be too anxious.”

    Related Search

    Fashion criticismCelebrity kidsBbc TV showsTrinny WoodallSusannah ConstantineHannah Montana

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Wilhelmina Tempest obituary
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Patrick Mahomes is having the worst season of his career. Does it matter?
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Rise of almost untreatable superbug linked to a common antibiotic
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Wife of Chris Hoy hails her ‘real-life superhero’ after surge in cancer queries
    The Guardian1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Dean Forbes tops 2025 Powerlist as UK’s most influential black person
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Second homes, big tech, smoking: we want your views on divisive issues
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Letter: Gen Sir Mike Jackson obituary
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Mail-in ballots damaged after USPS collection box was set on fire in Arizona
    The Guardian1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    People in the US: is the looming election stressing you out? Tell us
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Terrawatch: mystery of Siberian explosive craters solved
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Tucker Carlson is fantasizing about Daddy Donald Trump spanking teenage girls
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Mother of Brianna Ghey’s killer called him ‘a good child, with good morals’, inquest hears
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Onions are likely source of deadly McDonald’s E Coli outbreak, USDA says
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Country diary: A mystery fish that might remain a mystery | Charlie Elder
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Virginia candidate fired by Trump warns of Republican plans to politicize federal jobs
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Texas county reverses classification of Indigenous history book as fiction
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Boohoo was already a governance mess. Enter Mike Ashley for extra complexity
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Geoff Capes obituary
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Easy Lemon Cream Cheese Dump Cake Using Only 4 Ingredients: A Citrusy and Creamy Delight
    Recipe Roundup27 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy