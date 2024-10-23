The Guardian
Trinny and Susannah’s daughters say pair ‘would be cancelled’ if show made now
By Rachel Hall,2 days ago
Related SearchFashion criticismCelebrity kidsBbc TV showsTrinny WoodallSusannah ConstantineHannah Montana
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian2 days ago
Camilo Díaz2 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
The Guardian21 hours ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Dianna Carney5 hours ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Recipe Roundup27 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
Dianna Carney1 day ago
Dianna Carney22 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0