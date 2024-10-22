Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    England select specialist spin trio for third Test decider against Pakistan

    By Simon Burnton in Rawalpindi,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0do6If_0wGoPgBy00
    Rehan Ahmed’s leg-spin will give England an alternative at the expense of seam-bowling depth. Photograph: Shutterstock

    England have picked a trio of spinners for the decisive third Test against Pakistan, after their first sight of the pitch for the game revealed that not only had it been blasted with hot air from an array of patio heaters whipped down the wicket by a pair of industrial fans, but it was “pretty obvious that there’s been a few rakes put across it”. The resulting scratches are concentrated on the areas their spinners are likely to pitch the ball.

    The team held their first training session in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, giving them an initial glimpse of the playing surface. “There’s not too much grass to hold everything together,” Ben Stokes, the captain, said. “It’s pretty obvious there’s been a few rakes put across it. It will be interesting to see how it goes. You’d think a rake would assist the spin. You look down the pitch and we can have a pretty good guess which ends the Pakistan spinners will operate from.”

    Related: Jack Leach felt like a Bazball ‘fraud’ but has found his England mojo again

    Stokes, who reiterated that he had no issue with Pakistan’s attempts to manipulate the pitch to their advantage, said that while there was clear evidence of raking at both ends, “there are certain areas” where it has been concentrated. These are seen as being intended to assist Pakistan’s spin duo, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who took all 20 English wickets in the second Test last week.

    The home side picked three specialist spinners for that game, but while between them Noman and Sajid sent down 87.5 overs their ­leg-spinner, Zahid Mahmood, bowled only six. Pakistan are likely to announce their own team on Wednesday, and had been expected to drop Zahid.

    England’s unexpected decision to field a leg-spinner in Rehan Ahmed, in addition to Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir, may prompt them to reconsider. “You want to pick someone who, if you do go with three options of spin, who is not a luxury but who’s there to be able to break the game open when you feel like it might be coming a little bit too easy at one end,” Stokes said. “Pakistan played a leg-spinner last week who only bowled a few overs, but you’d rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it.”

    Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

    Possible Pakistan team: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Mohammad Ali.

    England felt that in Multan the run of pale, dry grass across the middle would help to rough up the ball and encourage reverse swing, and the fact that the ground in Rawalpindi offers no such assistance helped to swing their focus away from seam bowling.

    “The reasoning behind three ­spinners was, as the game progresses, they will probably come more into the game,” Stokes said. “Also with the outfield being lush and green, we’ll probably struggle to get reverse swing. It was just weighing up who we think will be effective as the game goes on.”

    Brydon Carse and Matt Potts drop out of the team, with Gus ­Atkinson returning as the only specialist seamer. Stokes put himself through an unusually lengthy spell of ­bowling in the nets on Tuesday, and the selection demonstrates that he feels able to contribute more than the five overs per innings he managed when he returned from a hamstring injury for the second Test.

    “It was good to get through it,” he said. “I put myself through my paces at training, bowled two spells. Coming in and being one of only two seamers, I’m fully confident that I’ll be able to get more out of myself this week than I did last week.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five family members shot to death in home outside Seattle
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Birmingham airport reopens after suspicious vehicle prompts evacuation
    The Guardian20 hours ago
    Nursing boss tells Letby inquiry she ‘pleaded’ with hospital to contact police
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Coin trove from time of Norman conquest becomes England’s highest-value find
    The Guardian2 days ago
    What are the odds of witnessing the presence of a deceased spouse? – datablog
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Middle East crisis live: Macron calls for end to fighting in Lebanon and criticises Israel incursion
    The Guardian3 hours ago
    Hundreds more babies in US died than expected in months after Roe was overturned
    The Guardian1 day ago
    India: the new rogue nation? Inside the 25 October Guardian Weekly
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Tell us: how has Microsoft Excel become part of your life?
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Labour donor Waheed Alli found to have breached rules on register of interests
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    TV tonight: it’s the most emotional night on the telly calendar
    The Guardian4 hours ago
    ‘Every fear you’re supposed to have as a New Yorker’: Lin-Manuel Miranda on rebooting cult movie The Warriors
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Police push to make it harder to prosecute officers after Chris Kaba shooting
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Nick Cushing on Arsenal’s shortlist to succeed Jonas Eidevall as head coach
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    When I delivered the worst of news to my dying patient, she cried – but not about her prognosis | Ranjana Srivastava
    The Guardian1 day ago
    One dead in multi-state E coli outbreak tied to US McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Netanyahu, the brutal chancer, will keep on bombing, but his brinkmanship may go too far | Simon Tisdall
    The Guardian2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    After 25 years of piss-taking Australia’s politicians, the ‘disturbingly accurate’ Wharf Revue bows out
    The Guardian20 hours ago
    Is it wrong for Elon Musk to offer voters $1m a day to get Trump elected? That’s a tough one | Marina Hyde
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Human brain can process certain sentences in ‘blink of an eye’, says study
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    Why are Labour volunteers causing a stir in the US election race?
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Vikings Rumored to Trade Sam Darnold to NFC Opponent
    FlurrySports1 day ago
    Scrutiny of Republican Tim Sheehy’s business grows amid US Senate race
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Mother of Brianna Ghey’s killer called him ‘a good child, with good morals’, inquest hears
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    Country diary: A mystery fish that might remain a mystery | Charlie Elder
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Include gardens in new rules for UK housebuilders, green groups urge
    The Guardian16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy