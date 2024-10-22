Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    1,100 more prisoners set for early release as minister admits recall rate ‘very high’

    By Jessica Elgot and Rajeev Syal,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEJj2_0wGo66cd00
    Daniel Dowling-Brooks poses in front of a white Bentley as he celebrates being released outside HM Prison Swaleside on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

    The justice secretary has admitted the proportion of people released from prison who are being recalled is “very high”, as ministers prepare to free more inmates to relieve an overcrowding crisis.

    Shabana Mahmood said figures would not yet be available for the number of prisoners who had been returned after the first wave of prison releases in September, but said it was likely they would be high in line with rates in recent years.

    On Tuesday in the second tranche of releases in England and Wales, 1,100 criminals serving sentences of five years or more will be released from prison early to ease the crisis. Mahmood said she was determined that this would be the last emergency release.

    The justice secretary said she did not think the return rate would be as high as 50%, the figure put to her by the BBC, but said: “The rates of recall [in recent years] are very high, and that is true. And the issue here is people are released on licence, they have strict licence conditions that they have to abide by. If they break those licence conditions, it is right that they are recalled to prison.

    “So that shows that the system is working as it should. You know, you’re not just out and free. You’re serving the licence. You have to stick by those conditions. If you break them, you are recalled to prison.”

    She said the statistics would not be available until later in the year but added: “What I can tell you is our early assessment is that the rates of recall and potential reoffending in the cohort that has been released as a result of the emergency release measures is broadly in line with what we would expect.”

    Mahmood said there would be no further emergency releases to free up prison capacity, but she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the government could not simply build more prisons to solve the problem.

    Mahmood has tasked the former Conservative justice minister David Gauke with overseeing a review to look at a comprehensive overhaul of sentences, which will also reassess the jail time handed to offenders found guilty of crimes against women and girls, including those connected to domestic abuse.

    Interactive

    As part of the review, judges could be given powers to impose a punishment of house arrest on criminals, potentially expanding the use of home detention to up to 12 months.

    Mahmood said prison was currently only creating “better criminals rather than better citizens … 80% of all offenders are reoffenders, and 90% of those who are sentenced to custody, who have to serve time in prison, are also reoffenders.”

    The review will look “to expand the use of punishment outside of prison”, Mahmood said. “I’m very clear that that has to maintain the confidence of the public. People still have to know that you are being punished for breaking the laws of our land, even if you’re not serving time in custody. There are real consequences that you really feel the loss of your liberty still.”

    Mahmood said the government was still committed to delivering more prison places to cope with demand. “We are going to build the 14,000 places that the last Conservative government failed to do. So you’ll see an increase in prison capacity. You’ll see an increase in the prison population as well. The truth is, though, we can’t build our way out of this crisis, and that’s why we’ve got the sentencing review.”

    The prison population in England and Wales has risen by 93% in the past 30 years and now stands at just over 87,000. It is predicted to rise to as many as 114,800 by March 2028. Labour has criticised the previous Tory government for failing to get the rising prison population under control.

    The review will look at punishing thousands more offenders within the community as part of a 10-year capacity strategy, the MoJ said. One possibility is to give judges the powers to hand down sentences that force offenders to stay at home while being monitored by electronic tags. At present, judges in England and Wales do not have the power to hand out explicit sentences that order criminals to be confined to an address.

    In many US states, house arrest is seen as an alternative to prison and can be imposed so that an offender is confined to their home for days at a time. Using electronic bracelets, US offenders are often allowed to earn income, maintain family and other relationships, and attend probation appointments and addiction treatment.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Dianne G Larance
    7h ago
    Theres atleast one i know at Woodmans state jail that shouldnt be in there because the man Jace Delgado & his wife Irene in Moore County Dumas Tx who told us he was the prosecutor lied and him and his wife are being charged with embezzelment & more!!!Therefore Staar Dominguez is Innocent!!! god knows that the truth
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five family members shot to death in home outside Seattle
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Nursing boss tells Letby inquiry she ‘pleaded’ with hospital to contact police
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent7 days ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Middle East crisis live: Macron calls for end to fighting in Lebanon and criticises Israel incursion
    The Guardian3 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Netanyahu, the brutal chancer, will keep on bombing, but his brinkmanship may go too far | Simon Tisdall
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Hundreds more babies in US died than expected in months after Roe was overturned
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Birmingham airport reopens after suspicious vehicle prompts evacuation
    The Guardian20 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    When I delivered the worst of news to my dying patient, she cried – but not about her prognosis | Ranjana Srivastava
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Police push to make it harder to prosecute officers after Chris Kaba shooting
    The Guardian1 day ago
    India: the new rogue nation? Inside the 25 October Guardian Weekly
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    TV tonight: it’s the most emotional night on the telly calendar
    The Guardian4 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy