Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal’s red card ‘issue’ but has no plans to discuss with squad

    By Nick Ames,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lS768_0wGCNsAe00
    The dismissal of William Saliba (right) was the 18th under Mikel Arteta since he took over as Arsenal manager in December 2019. Photograph: Graham Hunt/ProSports/Shutterstock

    Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal side have an issue with red cards but believes the remedy lies in not discussing the problem within the squad.

    Arsenal are licking their wounds following a surprise 2-0 defeat at ­Bournemouth on Saturday in a ­performance that unravelled after ­William Saliba’s hotly contested red card. It was their third dismissal of the season and the 18th since Arteta took charge in December 2019, a tally five clear of the nearest Premier League club in that period. They will not be appealing against the Saliba ­decision, meaning the centre-back will be ­suspended for the visit of Liverpool on Sunday, and Arteta accepted the situation must, ­somehow or other, improve.

    “Playing with 10 men, ­obviously there is an issue,” he said, also referring to Declan Rice’s ­sending off against Brighton in August and ­Leandro Trossard’s early bath at ­Manchester City last month.

    Related: Refereeing conspiracy theories are nonsense but stem from valid fears | Jonathan Wilson

    “The truth is when you analyse the three very different actions and the outcome of them, the reasons are very different. Regardless of that, we cannot continue to play with 10 men, especially at this level. We need to eradicate that. It’s clear why, the reason, and how doesn’t matter. We have to focus and it has to happen.”

    Asked what the solution might be, Arteta explained experience has taught him not to make it a live issue among the squad: “The most ­effective way, I have to be very ­honest, is not talking about it. Because we tried, we showed and we talked, and we repeated the message that we had to play with 11, and it happened again after a week or three weeks. They said: ‘Guys, let’s try something else,’ and then it disappeared.”

    Arsenal have taken only two points from the three games in which their numbers were reduced but Arteta paid tribute to his side’s attitude under fraught conditions. “It’s ­absolutely galvanised,” he said.

    “They show their teeth and they fight against the situation. They say: ‘OK, this is what we have to play, how we have to do it. We’re going to do it and we’re happy with that.’ But we understand as well the margins of being successful and obviously we need to change that.”

    Bukayo Saka has a chance of ­returning from a hamstring injury for Tuesday’s visit of Shakhtar Donetsk, but Martin Ødegaard remains ­sidelined with a knee problem and the game may also come too soon for Jurriën Timber.

    It was striking that, during an 18-minute press conference, Arteta did not face any questions about the importance of game on Tuesday night. ­Perhaps that was because, for the ­bigger clubs in particular, matches in the expanded ­Champions League format bear next to no ­jeopardy at this juncture.

    Even if Arsenal drop points against the serial Ukrainian champions, two wins from their final five group games should guarantee progress at least to the playoff round. They already have four points from meetings with ­Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain .

    Arteta rejected any idea that the occasion’s edge has been blunted. “Tomorrow is a day when we really have to show that determination, that quality. In the Champions League the margins are so small, we’re going to have to be at our best and we are fully focused only on that.”

    Mikel Merino was also asked whether the bloated football ­fixture list – of which this tie is just one ­symptom – needs addressing. The Spain midfielder was answering in context of a complaint made last week by Fifpro and the European Leagues to the European ­Commission regarding Fifa’s imposition of the matchday calendar.

    “It has been a tricky and ­difficult topic for the past few months,” he said. “Obviously we’re players and love to play football. But at the same time we’re reaching a level where players are getting injured and the game is not at the highest point. So it’s best for everyone to get to a point where we can keep playing to give a spectacle.

    “If players don’t rest there will be injuries and everyone wants to see the big names perform, do these amazing tricks and high-quality ­football. So hopefully we can get to an agreement where everyone is happy.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five family members shot to death in home outside Seattle
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The best sleep aids recommended by experts: from blue light-blockers to apps to help you nap
    The Guardian1 day ago
    ‘We were not prepared’: three weeks in a small town devastated by Hurricane Helene
    The Guardian23 hours ago
    Football Daily | The continuing haplessness of the Premier League’s winless quartet
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Dengue fever: with a record 12.4m cases in 2024 so far, what is driving the world’s largest outbreak?
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    Florida reports 13 deaths from rare flesh-eating bacteria after hurricanes
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    ‘There’s vomit on my sweater already!’ Barack Obama raps Eminem’s Lose Yourself at Detroit rally
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Hundreds more babies in US died than expected in months after Roe was overturned
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    What are the odds of witnessing the presence of a deceased spouse? – datablog
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Can Harris’s proposed ‘at-home Medicare’ end the dreaded ‘spend down’ of senior assets?
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The Maga legal networks that could topple Planned Parenthood and gut women’s healthcare
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Georgia dock collapse: witness says gangway buckled from ‘too much weight’
    The Guardian20 hours ago
    Social media algorithms need overhaul in wake of Southport riots, Ofcom says
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    The Cult review – hard rock survivors blast through a beefy 40th birthday party
    The Guardian4 hours ago
    Nursing boss tells Letby inquiry she ‘pleaded’ with hospital to contact police
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Joni Mitchell lets rip at Donald Trump at rarity-laden US concert
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Shooting at university in Georgia leaves one person dead and five wounded
    The Guardian2 days ago
    What we now know about the 13 seconds before Chris Kaba was shot
    The Guardian1 day ago
    If Australians knew the whole truth about Indigenous history, Lidia Thorpe’s royal outburst would not have been a shock | Celeste Liddle
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Two men plead guilty to contract killing of Sikh man in Canada but don’t say who hired them
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Train involved in fatal crash in Wales ‘entered wheel slide when braking’
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Country diary: A mystery fish that might remain a mystery | Charlie Elder
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    New Starbucks boss to shake up ‘overly complex’ menu to win back customers
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Letters: Peter Jay obituary
    The Guardian23 hours ago
    Wednesday briefing: What reforms could actually solve the prison capacity crisis?
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Australian supermarket milk chocolate taste test: the winner costs $3.99, the worst is one of the most expensive
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Can Democrats still win in rural states? Montana’s Senate race offers high-stakes litmus test
    The Guardian1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy