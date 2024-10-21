Open in App
    RFU warned schools crisis risks rugby becoming a ‘declining minority sport’

    By Gerard Meagher,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEeA1_0wFrcVl400
    The RFU has committed to the rollout of a new non-contact form of the sport called T1 Rugby over the next four years. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

    The Rugby Football Union has been warned it is facing an existential crisis and has been urged to make radical changes in schools rugby to avoid becoming a “declining ­minority sport” that could weaken Steve Borthwick’s England side amid a damaging decline in participation.

    According to an independently chaired review commissioned by the RFU, “rugby is not winning” in the schools marketplace because of “changing attitudes and values ­coupled with greater risk aversion in the part of society”. The review, entitled Changing the Game: the Future of Schools Rugby in England , also highlights fears over head injuries and an image problem of a sport for “posh white boys” as reasons behind the decline in participation numbers.

    In response the RFU has ­commit­ted to the rollout over the next four years of a non-contact form of the sport called T1 Rugby, while the review also recommends ­introducing a third “reduced contact” variant of the game alongside the traditional model to ease parents’ fears over injuries and break down perceived barriers to entry into the sport.

    “In the schools ‘marketplace’, rugby is not winning,” the report, led by Sir Jon Coles, chief executive of national schools group United ­Learning, read. “It is losing out to other sports. Rugby in England ­cannot rely on having the central ­cultural place in national life that it has in Wales or New Zealand. ­Changing ­attitudes and values coupled with greater risk ­aversion in the part of society which once saw rugby as ­central to school life mean that rugby also cannot rely on that any longer.

    “This matters enormously to rugby in England, because without rugby in schools, there will be much less rugby in the community, a much weakened professional and national game and a diminished audience. This is an urgent issue approaching crisis point.

    “The RFU could pursue a ­strategy of a very small number of elite schools populating the professional and national game; alongside a ‘clubs’ strategy. They could not worry about getting people playing in school but rather rely on the clubs to introduce the game. The review group believe that this would be a major strategic error , elitist in only allowing children and young people from particular backgrounds to access rugby union and [would] lead to a shrinking game at all levels.”

    The report highlights two “big picture” areas in need of attention: a) “defend the home turf … take ­radical action to preserve the game in its heartlands” and b) to “attack new markets”.

    “To do both of these things well is to walk a fine line,” it continues. “But both must be done boldly and with energy. Without (a), the game will shrink rapidly in schools and in consequence in the community and beyond. Without (b), the game will be a declining minority sport, seen as upper class and ­elitist. You must always change a losing game, and at the moment rugby is playing a losing game in schools.”

    Warren Gatland has named two uncapped players in a 35-member squad for the Autumn Nations Series. The New Zealand-born Scarlets wing Blair Murray – he qualifies for Wales via his mother – and Gloucester’s former England Under-20 lock Freddie Thomas have both made the squad before games against Fiji, Australia and South Africa in November.

    The Dragons scrum-half Rhodri Williams, who has not played for Wales since 2014, is recalled along with the Leicester prop Nicky Smith, the Gloucester backs Gareth Anscombe and Max Llewellyn, plus the Scarlets back Tom Rogers.

    The Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake, meanwhile, retains the captaincy after leading Wales on tour to Australia this summer.

    Adam Beard, Ryan Elias, Jac Morgan, Will Rowlands, Henry Thomas and Tomos Williams return to the squad having missed the Tests in Australia becuase of injury or being rested. PA Media

    Backs G Anscombe (Gloucester), E Bevan (Cardiff), S Costelow (Scarlets), R Dyer (Dragons), M Grady (Cardiff), J Hathaway (Gloucester), E James (Scarlets), M Llewellyn (Gloucester), B Murray (Scarlets), T Rogers (Scarlets), B Thomas (Cardiff), N Tompkins (Saracens), O Watkin (Ospreys), R Williams (Dragons), T Williams (Gloucester), C Winnett (Cardiff).
    Forwards K Assiratti (Cardiff), A Beard (Ospreys), J Botham (Cardiff), B Carter (Dragons), R Elias (Scarlets), A Griffin (Bath), D Lake (Ospreys, captain), E Lloyd (Cardiff), K Mathias (Scarlets), J Morgan (Ospreys), T Plumtree (Scarlets), T Reffell (Leicester), W Rowlands (Racing 92), N Smith (Leicester), G Thomas (Ospreys), F Thomas (Gloucester), H Thomas (Scarlets), C Tshiunza (Exeter), A Wainwright (Dragons).

    The report also recommends the creation of a director of schools rugby post at the RFU and a “rugby flatpack” which would enable a PE teacher with no rugby experience to be able to coach a term of T1 rugby. It goes on to express hope that rugby’s decline in schools can be halted if the recommendations are taken on board but issues a word of warning that the sport’s values are being eroded amid a perception problem .

    “The game does continue to have an image problem with some, who may see it as a game for the ‘posh’ or for ‘posh boys’ or for ‘posh white boys’,” reads the report. “Rugby is a game which has inspired and enthused people of both sexes, all skin colours, all social and economic backgrounds and all shapes and sizes – but that is not the perception everywhere in England.”

