Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    James Cleverly spent £655 a head on in-flight catering – while asylum seekers receive £49 a week | Zoe Williams

    By Zoe Williams,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GKVt_0wFqbb8o00
    ‘Why could they not just have gone to Pret?’ James Cleverly. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images

    It already feels like quite a long time since the Tories were in power, but it was only in December that James Cleverly took a day trip to Rwanda to sign a deportation deal that, given the supreme court had ruled against it, was dead in the water anyway. One shouldn’t use that phrase without pausing to note how many migrants have actually died in the water while trying to cross the Channel – at least 53 so far this year , making 2024 the deadliest year on record. Everything about the Conservative stance on immigration, from its dehumanising rhetoric to the way it weaponised loss of life to whip up fury about small boats, was disgusting.

    But the Rwanda plan was the standout insult – and the details of Cleverly’s trip make that point more keenly than all the context we already knew. For a start, it was pointless, because it was never going to happen. The £165,561 he spent chartering a private jet may sound like peanuts, set against the estimated £700m the scheme cost overall, which included payments to the Rwandan government, chartering flights for asylum seekers that never took off, detaining people then releasing them, the salaries of the 1,000 civil servants who worked on the policy , and Cleverly’s trip itself, of which £9,803.20 went on catering.

    The first rush of questions – how is £653.55 a head even possible? Why could they not just have gone to Pret? – are unanswerable, exasperating. More details emerge: there was a TV crew with Cleverly, but don’t worry, guys – they paid for their own food. Sadly, this opens up the possibility – probability even – that the trip was undertaken for the cameras in the first place, as part of that grim mutual fantasy that had taken hold at the tail end of the last government. Rishi Sunak was convinced that one plane, with one asylum seeker, landing in Kigali would be enough to reassure the country that a grownup was in charge and the small boats issue was under control.

    Most of the media parroted this view – in defiance of all the evidence. By April 2024, only 23% of Britons strongly supported the Rwanda plan. Even then, more than half of people surveyed weren’t convinced it would make any difference to small-boat crossings. This was a pantomime co-created by the political class and the media, so it makes sense that they would all have to chip in for the catering, but it’s still not possible to chalk this spectacle up to “the kind of thing that kind of person does”.

    An asylum seeker waiting for their claim to be processed in the UK receives £49.18 a week for food, clothing and toiletries ; if meals are included in their accommodation, this goes down to £8.86 a week. There is no provision for transport, so let’s hope your school or Home Office appointment is within walking distance. You get an extra £9.50 a week if you are the mother of a baby under one, which goes down to £5.25 on their first birthday; the supplement vanishes altogether when they hit three. All fine, of course: everybody knows that children stop needing things when they learn to talk.

    This brutal situation can persist for years. There are more than 118,000 people waiting for an initial decision, according to the Refugee Council’s latest figures, published in June. So the sour taste left by Cleverly’s in-flight meal is not just about the waste of taxpayer’s money; it’s also the grotesque asymmetry with which refugees are treated. Whether you are looking at the Rwanda scheme, the Bibby Stockholm or the small boats media frenzy, you are looking at an environment in which immigration has become an industry, where people are coining in political or actual capital. The asylum seekers are not part of this economy; they are just grist to its mill.

    • Zoe Williams is a Guardian columnist

    • Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘There’s vomit on my sweater already!’ Barack Obama raps Eminem’s Lose Yourself at Detroit rally
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    Nursing boss tells Letby inquiry she ‘pleaded’ with hospital to contact police
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    When I delivered the worst of news to my dying patient, she cried – but not about her prognosis | Ranjana Srivastava
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The best sleep aids recommended by experts: from blue light-blockers to apps to help you nap
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Hundreds more babies in US died than expected in months after Roe was overturned
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Five family members shot to death in home outside Seattle
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Can Harris’s proposed ‘at-home Medicare’ end the dreaded ‘spend down’ of senior assets?
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Bin Salman heavily involved in Newcastle takeover, messages suggest
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Trinny and Susannah’s daughters say pair ‘would be cancelled’ if show made now
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    If Australians knew the whole truth about Indigenous history, Lidia Thorpe’s royal outburst would not have been a shock | Celeste Liddle
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Arizona Republican official who refused to certify 2022 midterm election pleads guilty
    The Guardian1 day ago
    What are the odds of witnessing the presence of a deceased spouse? – datablog
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The secret health hell of being scammed: ‘I felt as though my mind was disintegrating’
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    What we now know about the 13 seconds before Chris Kaba was shot
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    BHP ‘doggedly trying to avoid’ responsibility for Brazil dam disaster, English high court hears
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Letters: Peter Jay obituary
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Terrawatch: mystery of Siberian explosive craters solved
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Georgia dock collapse: witness says gangway buckled from ‘too much weight’
    The Guardian23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy