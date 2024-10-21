Walz says Musk’s $1m voter giveaway reflects that Trump has ‘no plan’

Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally on Saturday in Papillion, Nebraska. Photograph: Charlie Neibergall/AP

Tim Walz , the Minnesota governor and Democratic vice-presidential candidate, said Elon Musk ’s plan to give away $1m a day in support of Donald Trump is a reflection of a ticket with “no plan”.

Musk offered registered voters in swing states a chance to enter a $1m a day giveaway if they sign his Super Pac’s petitions, “in favor of free speech and the right to bear arms”. Experts have questioned whether the plan is legal or, in effect, buying votes .

“Well, I think that’s what you do when you have no plan for the public,” said Walz, when asked about the giveaway on ABC’s The View, a daytime talkshow.

Related: Pennsylvania governor says law enforcement should investigate Elon Musk’s $1m voter ploy

“When you have no economic plan that’s going to benefit the middle class, when you have no plan to protect reproductive rights, when you have no plan to address climate change and produce American energy – you go to these types of tactics,” said Walz.

As to whether Musk’s strategy was legal, Walz said: “I’ll let the lawyers decide.”

This is the second time the Democratic presidential ticket has appeared on The View talkshow in recent weeks. Kamala Harris announced a new “Medicare at home” plan on the show, which she said would help seniors pay for home health aides without driving themselves into destitution .

Walz, known to be chatty in such interviews, also quipped that “one nice thing” about Trump is that “he will not be president again.” He advised JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential candidate, to “just go in and order the chocolate doughnut”, referring to an awkward campaign stop .

This is one of several recent TV outings for Walz, including an upcoming appearance on The Daily Show and recent appearances on Fox News Sunday . The governor appeared ebullient on The View – akin to the television appearances that helped land him the job as second on the Harris ticket.

In the abbreviated time that Harris had to pick a running mate, and in which Walz has had to introduce himself to the country, he briefly took a more conservative approach to campaigning. Most notably, Walz was panned during the vice-presidential debate.

Walz appeared more confident on Monday, telling voters watching The View: “Choose a future where you’re the center of it not Donald Trump.”