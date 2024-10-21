The Guardian
Walz says Musk’s $1m voter giveaway reflects that Trump has ‘no plan’
By Jessica Glenza,2 days ago
Comments / 393
Add a Comment
Gaye Ennion
27m ago
Charla Shreve
1h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Guardian9 hours ago
The Guardian4 days ago
A Pennsylvania town is thriving with Haitian immigrants – and is the latest target of Republican hate
The Guardian3 days ago
The Spun2 days ago
Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
Fortune19 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
The New Republic2 days ago
The List1 day ago
Elon Musk is trying to buy the US election for Donald Trump. What does he want in return? | Arwa Mahdawi
The Guardian1 day ago
Fox News2 days ago
Business Insider2 days ago
Is it wrong for Elon Musk to offer voters $1m a day to get Trump elected? That’s a tough one | Marina Hyde
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian7 hours ago
When I delivered the worst of news to my dying patient, she cried – but not about her prognosis | Ranjana Srivastava
The Guardian1 day ago
Uncovering Florida25 days ago
NBC News2 days ago
CNN1 day ago
Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
The Guardian3 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Raw Story1 day ago
The Guardian4 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.