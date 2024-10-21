The Guardian
Navajo code talker who helped allies win second world war dies aged 107
By Ramon Antonio Vargas,2 days ago
Comments / 64
Add a Comment
Jami
8m ago
Phoebe Will
43m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Bodies were dropped down quarry shafts’: secrets of millions buried in Paris catacombs come to light
The Guardian4 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian11 hours ago
breezyscroll.com2 days ago
The Mirror US4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
The Independent7 days ago
When I delivered the worst of news to my dying patient, she cried – but not about her prognosis | Ranjana Srivastava
The Guardian1 day ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
‘I can do the same job as a man’: Ukraine’s first frontline female commander on war, grief – and her hope for the future
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian14 hours ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Deaf girl, six, will go trick or treating for the first time as neighbours rally round to learn sign language
The US Sun2 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
semafor.com2 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Mississippi News Group19 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian14 hours ago
The Guardian1 day ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
The Guardian15 hours ago
Humanity is on the verge of ‘shattering Earth’s natural limits’, say experts in biodiversity warning
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
Dianna Carney1 day ago
The Guardian15 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.