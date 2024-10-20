Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Man City 2-1 Aston Villa, Liverpool 1-1 Palace, West Ham 0-2 Arsenal: WSL clockwatch – live reaction

    By Emillia Hawkins,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjH78_0wERFb8A00

    5.01pm BST

    Full-time - Leicester 1-0 Everton

    Yuka Momiki’s first-half strike was enough to secure all three points for Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Everton had plenty of chances to get back into the match but failed to make the most of them.

    4.53pm BST

    Full-time - West Ham 0-2 Arsenal

    Arsenal get back to winning ways in the WSL with a much-needed 2-0 win over West Ham.

    A positive end to a turbulent week for the north London side.

    4.51pm BST

    Leicester 1-0 Everton. Huge chance for the visitors! The ball is crossed into the box and Vanhaevermaet goes for goal with a header, but her effort narrowly runs wide!

    4.49pm BST

    West Ham 0-2 Arsenal. Blackstenius carries the ball down the left before squaring it across goal to Kafaji, who makes no mistake in converting her shot.

    Updated at 4.57pm BST

    4.47pm BST

    GOAL! West Ham 0-2 Arsenal (Rosa Kafaji, 89)

    Kafaji scores her first Arsenal goal! That should seal the three points.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdX9M_0wERFb8A00
    Rosa Kafaji celebrates scoring Arsenal’s second goal Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

    Updated at 4.58pm BST

    4.46pm BST

    West Ham 0-1 Arsenal. Van Domselaar makes a fantastic save to keep Dagný Brynjarsdóttir’s effort out.

    4.43pm BST

    West Ham 0-1 Arsenal. Huge chance for Arsenal! Mead sends a long pass through to Blackstenius on the edge of the box, but the striker fails to control the ball and Szemik can claim.

    4.39pm BST

    West Ham 0-1 Arsenal. Harries goes for goal with a header but fails to challenge Van Domselaar.

    4.37pm BST

    Just over 10 minutes left to play in both games now. Both Leicester and Arsenal are leading their opponents 1-0 as we enter the final stages.

    4.29pm BST

    GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Arsenal (Mariona Caldentey, 71)

    Mariona calmly converts the spot-kick, slotting the ball into the bottom-left corner with ease!

    Updated at 4.38pm BST

    4.28pm BST

    PENALTY! Arsenal!

    Tysiak trips Blackstenius in the box and the referee points to the spot!

    4.25pm BST

    Leicester 1-0 Everton. Huge chance for Everton to equalise! Toni Payne, who was introduced just after half-time, makes a run down the right before sending a cross to Sarri in the box. The Greek international throws herself at the ball in an attempt to tap it in, but can’t get enough contact on it.

    4.18pm BST

    West Ham 0-0 Arsenal. Arsenal interim manager Renée Slegers has just made a quadruple substitution. Stina Blackstenius has replaced Alessia Russo. Little makes way for Kyra Cooney-Cross, with Beth Mead replacing Foord. Finally, summer signing Rosa Kafaji is on for Maanum.

    Updated at 4.28pm BST

    4.07pm BST

    We’re back under way in both 3pm games.

    • West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

    • Leicester 1-0 Everton

    3.57pm BST

    Full-time - Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

    The points are shared at St Helens Stadium. A huge result for Crystal Palace!

    3.49pm BST

    Half-time – Leicester 1-0 Everton

    Leicester have a narrow lead at the break thanks to Momiki’s early goal.

    3.46pm BST

    Half-time - West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

    A fairly uneventful half in Dagenham.

    3.45pm BST

    West Ham 0-0 Arsenal. The visitors are desperately pushing for a breakthrough but they are struggling to crack West Ham’s low block at times. Just a few minutes to go now until half-time.

    3.38pm BST

    Just under 10 minutes to play until half-time now in both 3pm games. Meanwhile, we’re approaching the final stages of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace.

    3.31pm BST

    Leicester 1-0 Everton. Another goalkeeper time-out, this time involving Leicester’s Leitzig. She receives some treatment before the hosts continue with a throw-in.

    3.23pm BST

    West Ham 0-0 Arsenal. It’s still goalless at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. Fox has just forced a good save from Szemik as Arsenal look for an opening goal.

    3.16pm BST

    Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace. There’s some concern for Liverpool as Rachael Laws goes down with an injury. After receiving treatment from the physios the goalkeeper is able to play on for now.

    3.13pm BST

    Leicester 1-0 Everton. What a goal from Momiki! The midfielder receives the ball from Chossenotte just outside the penalty area before poking it through the legs of Vanhaevermaet and passing her shot into the bottom-right corner!

    Updated at 3.17pm BST

    3.10pm BST

    GOAL! Leicester 1-0 Everton (Yuka Momiki, 8)

    Momiki fires Leicester into an early lead!

    Updated at 3.49pm BST

    3.09pm BST

    Following his team’s win over Aston Villa, Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor told BBC Two: “I’m always about the performance. I thought we were fantastic in so many ways. Even at half-time I said to the girls it was very good we just did not control one action from Villa. It was a great fightback in the second half. What I loved about it was the fact we stayed calm.

    “We continued to play our game, the first half an hour of the second half was a half-pitch practice in our favour and we did some little tactical tweaks which helped a little bit and allowed Leila [Ouahabi] to get a little bit higher, it worked within 30 seconds. It worked straight away.

    “Of course we have got to thank Lauren [Hemp] for a brilliant goal and a fantastic assist. That second goal was really special.”

    3.04pm BST

    Kick-off - Leicester City vs Everton

    We’re also up and running at the King Power Stadium!

    3.03pm BST

    Kick-off - West Ham vs Arsenal

    We’re under way at the Chigwell Construction Stadium!

    2.52pm BST

    Half-time - Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

    It’s all level at St Helens Stadium. Crystal Palace held the lead for the majority of the first half, but the hosts managed to draw themselves level before the break.

    2.50pm BST

    Arsenal enter a new era in the WSL this weekend following the departure of head coach Jonas Eidevall. The 41-year-old resigned on Tuesday following Arsenal’s 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea. Renée Slegers immediately took over as interim manager and went on to win her first game in charge against Vålerenga in the Champions League. Arsenal will be in need of a win against West Ham this afternoon to avoid falling away from the top three.

    2.44pm BST

    Following this afternoon’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa, Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp told BBC Two: “It feels great, obviously the aim was to win. We managed to do it. We seem to keep doing it the hard way but we got three points in the end.

    “Going into the international [break] unbeaten is the aim and games like that last season we would have probably conceded and gone on to draw so it’s important we learned from that and this season put things right and beat them. It was a tough game and credit to them.”

    2.40pm BST

    Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace. Kapocs pounces on a poor clearance from Green before taking the ball into the box and slotting it past Yanez.

    Updated at 2.53pm BST

    2.39pm BST

    GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace (Cornelia Kapocs, 37)

    Kapocs equalises for Liverpool just before half-time!

    Updated at 3.50pm BST

    2.35pm BST

    West Ham vs Arsenal. Leah Williamson and Beth Mead have to settle for a spot on the bench for Arsenal. Catley and Codina step into central defence, with Foord and Mariona on the wings. Lotte Wubben-Moy is out of the squad entirely.

    2.30pm BST

    Leicester City vs Everton - team news

    Leicester starting XI: Janina Leitzig; CJ Bott, Sophie Howard (C), Sari Kees, Courtney Nevin; Sam Tierney, Saori Takarada, Ruby Mace; Deanne Rose, Shana Chossenotte, Yuka Momiki.

    Everton starting XI: Courtney Brosnan; Justine Vanhaevermaet, Megan Finnigan (C), Heather Payne; Lucy Hope, Honoka Hayashi, Clare Wheeler, Sara Holmgaard; Veatriki Sarri, Katja Snoeijs, Karoline Olesen.

    2.20pm BST

    Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace. Amid some sloppy defending from Liverpool, the ball falls to Stengel in the six-yard box and the ex-Liverpool star manages to poke it into the bottom corner! What a start from Palace!

    2.18pm BST

    GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace (Katie Stengel, 14)

    Stengel fires Palace into an early lead!

    Updated at 2.22pm BST

    2.16pm BST

    Full-time - Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa

    Manchester City deservedly return to the top of the table following a fantastic comeback against Aston Villa. Lauren Hemp was the star of the show, first scoring the equaliser before assisting the winner.

    Villa are still seeking that all-important first WSL win of the season.

    2.13pm BST

    West Ham vs Arsenal - team news

    West Ham starting XI: Kinga Szemik; Anouk Denton, Li Mengwen, Shannon Cooke, Shelina Zadorsky; Amber Tysiak, Katrina Gorry (C), Seraina Piubel, Oona Siren; Viviane Asseyi, Riko Ueki.

    Arsenal starting XI: Daphne van Domselaar; Emily Fox, Laia Codina, Steph Catley, Katie McCabe; Kim Little (C), Lia Wälti, Frida Maanum; Mariona Caldentey, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo.

    2.03pm BST

    Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa. We’re into five minutes of added time at the Joie Stadium. City are on track to maintain their unbeaten run.

    2.01pm BST

    Kick-off - Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

    Liverpool get us under way in the 2pm game!

    2.00pm BST

    And Jill Roord’s strike to make it 2-1 to the hosts…

    Updated at 2.01pm BST

    1.52pm BST

    A look at Lauren Hemp’s equaliser…

    1.48pm BST

    Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa. Hemp skips past three Villa defenders with some incredible footwork before sending a low-driven cross to Roord in the box, who fires her shot into the goal.

    That goal was scored by Roord but sensationally created by Hemp. What a turnaround for Manchester City! And what a moment for Roord – her first goal since returning from her ACL injury.

    Updated at 2.00pm BST

    1.44pm BST

    GOAL! Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa (Jill Roord, 71)

    And just like that, the game has been completely flipped on its head! Roord with the strike!

    Updated at 1.50pm BST

    1.39pm BST

    Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa. Ouahabi sends a cross into the box from the left. D’Angelo gets a hand to it but the ball floats behind and falls to Hemp, who controls it with her head before flicking it over the Villa goalkeeper and into the net!

    Updated at 1.51pm BST

    1.37pm BST

    GOAL! Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa (Lauren Hemp, 62)

    Hemp fires Manchester City level!

    Updated at 1.42pm BST

    1.35pm BST

    Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa. The visitors have managed to hold off City so far in this second half, but they are facing a huge amount of pressure.

    1.33pm BST

    Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Liverpool are without striker Sophie Román Haug today. The 25-year-old suffered an ankle issue against Manchester City last weekend and underwent a scan on Friday. The extent of her injury is yet to be revealed.

    1.22pm BST

    Jeremy has emailed in about the ongoing match between Manchester City and Aston Villa. He says:

    “Lots of movement possible today in the embryonic WSL table and plenty of points up for grabs. Villa would love them to move away from the foot, City to move away at the head. Seems Villa have made a perfect start, but they may just have stirred the City fire. Whatever, it is a great opportunity to once again appreciate the great play, commitment and hard-as-nails attitude of the great Rachel Daly before she hangs up her headband. She always gives the full 100%.”

    1.15pm BST

    Half-time - Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa

    Aston Villa managed just one shot on target during that first half – and they certainly made it count! Robert de Pauw’s side face an incredibly difficult challenge trying to keep City at bay in the second half.

    1.12pm BST

    Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - team news

    Liverpool starting XI: Rachael Laws, Lucy Parry, Gemma Bonner, Jasmine Matthews; Gemma Evans, Taylor Hinds (C), Fūka Nagano, Marie Höbinger; Olivia Smith, Mia Enderby, Cornelia Kapocs.

    Crystal Palace starting XI: Shae Yanez; Josie Green, Katrine Veje, Brooke Aspin, Lily Woodham; Lexi Potter, My Cato; Annabel Blanchard, Indiah-Paige Riley, Mille Gejl; Katie Stengel.

    12.57pm BST

    Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa. Just five minutes to go in this first half…

    I’ll also be bringing you team news for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the next few moments.

    12.50pm BST

    Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa. Huge chance for Manchester City to equalise! Hemp makes a run down the right before cutting back and sending a cross to Roord on the edge of the six-yard box. The midfielder flings herself at the ball in a bid to tap it in, but can’t quite get enough contact on it.

    12.44pm BST

    Here’s a look at that Gabi Nunes goal…

    12.39pm BST

    Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa. Hanson makes a run down the left before sending a cross into Nunes at the front post. The Brazilian manages to get in front of Aleixandri before flicking the ball into the bottom-right corner. Brilliant from Villa against the run of play!

    12.36pm BST

    GOAL! Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa (Gabi Nunes, 20)

    And just like that, Aston Villa take the lead! Gabi Nunes scores her first goal for the club!

    Updated at 12.43pm BST

    12.34pm BST

    Manchester City 0-0 Aston Villa. A fairly tame header from Shaw is comfortably saved by D’Angelo. Villa left the WSL Golden Boot holder completely free in the box there – they will not want to make that same mistake again.

    12.32pm BST

    Manchester City 0-0 Aston Villa. City are happy to keep the ball at the moment – and Villa are happy to let them. The visitors are simply waiting to pounce on a mistake in midfield. They have managed it a few times so far in this game, but are yet to make the most of any chances they have created.

    12.25pm BST

    Manchester City 0-0 Aston Villa. Chance for City as Shaw goes for goal from outside the box, but her effort flies way off target.

    12.23pm BST

    Manchester City 0-0 Aston Villa. Manchester City are not trying to force anything in these early stages. Any glimpses at goal have been handled well by the Aston Villa defence.

    Updated at 12.24pm BST

    12.15pm BST

    Kick-off - Manchester City vs Aston Villa

    We’re under way at the Joie Stadium!

    12.12pm BST

    The teams are out! Just a few minutes to go until kick-off at the Joie Stadium!

    12.04pm BST

    I want to hear from you today! Feel free to send me an email with any score predictions, feelings, thoughts and all that jazz. Who will end the weekend at the top of the WSL table? Will Manchester City and Chelsea continue their dominance? Will Arsenal bounce back from last week’s defeat? Or will West Ham pull off another shock result at the Chigwell Construction Stadium?

    11.48am BST

    Manchester United dropped points for the first time this season yesterday after being held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton. United took the lead through Grace Clinton in the 10th minute, but Nikita Parris levelled things up against her former club after half-time. The two sides now sit level on 10 points.

    11.37am BST

    Katie Robinson starts her first WSL match for Aston Villa this afternoon. Manager Robert de Pauw has made just one change to his line-up, with the former Brighton star replacing Chasity Grant in attack.

    Updated at 11.39am BST

    11.30am BST

    Chloe Kelly remains on the bench for Manchester City amid ongoing speculation around her future at the club. Meanwhile, summer signing Vivianne Miedema is unavailable. The Dutch international missed City’s midweek trip to St Polten due to an injury concern which is not thought to be serious.

    As things stand, Miedema is still expected to link up with the Dutch national team next week.

    Updated at 11.31am BST

    11.24am BST

    Manchester City vs Aston Villa - team news

    Manchester City starting XI: Ayaka Yamashita; Kerstin Casparij, Laia Aleixandri, Alex Greenwood (C), Leila Ouahabi; Yui Hasegawa, Jill Roord, Jess Park; Mary Fowler, Lauren Hemp, Khadija Shaw.

    Aston Villa starting XI: Sabrina D’Angelo; Noelle Maritz, Lucy Parker, Anna Patten, Danielle Turner; Jordan Nobbs, Missy Bo Kearns; Katie Robinson, Kirsty Hanson, Gabi Nunes; Rachel Daly (C).

    Updated at 11.38am BST

    11.15am BST

    Preamble

    Hello and welcome to another WSL clockwatch. We have four games to look forward to before this evening’s London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham.

    Manchester City and Aston Villa kick off proceedings at 12:15pm BST before Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Everton travel to Leicester and Arsenal take on West Ham.

    The table could look very different come the end of the day - join me!

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Bodies were dropped down quarry shafts’: secrets of millions buried in Paris catacombs come to light
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The Satanic Temple is taking on the Christian right. It may be effective – it’s definitely fun | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian2 days ago
    If you don’t have a will, now is the time to get one written for ‘free’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    What are the odds of witnessing the presence of a deceased spouse? – datablog
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Premier League – as it happened
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    Noni Hazlehurst: ‘It made the most extraordinary farting sound that you’ve ever heard in your life’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    A Pennsylvania town is thriving with Haitian immigrants – and is the latest target of Republican hate
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Coin trove from time of Norman conquest becomes England’s highest-value find
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Can Harris’s proposed ‘at-home Medicare’ end the dreaded ‘spend down’ of senior assets?
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Nursing boss tells Letby inquiry she ‘pleaded’ with hospital to contact police
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Country diary: Hello to the incoming geese, farewell to a deer friend | Sean Wood
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    What we now know about the 13 seconds before Chris Kaba was shot
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race, but Norris snatches pole position
    The Guardian2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Harris is panicking over the Black male vote – but polls don’t show full picture
    The Guardian3 days ago
    Humanity is on the verge of ‘shattering Earth’s natural limits’, say experts in biodiversity warning
    The Guardian1 day ago
    What is inheritance tax and why might Reeves target it in her budget?
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    Israel claims Hezbollah bunker under Beirut hospital holds millions of dollars
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    Spanish-language hockey announcer reveals he fled death threats in Mexico
    The Guardian2 days ago
    UK watchdog interviews 20 social media ‘finfluencers’ under caution
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    UK will not apologise for role in slavery at Commonwealth summit, No 10 says
    The Guardian3 days ago
    Middle East crisis live: Death toll from Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya rises; Starmer ‘alarmed’ by attempt on Netanyahu’s life – as it happened
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Kamala Harris promises full marijuana legalization – is that a gamechanger?
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Kamala Harris has a problem with men. Will misogyny cost her the election? | Simon Tisdall
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘You are next’: online posts show Islamic State interest in attacks on US ahead of election
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    UK experts warn against buying ‘XL bully cats’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    More than 100 people killed in latest Israeli bombings in Gaza, say medics
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Why experts say Christian nationalists’ rhetoric may spur violence
    The Guardian2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy