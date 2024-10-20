Man City 2-1 Aston Villa, Liverpool 1-1 Palace, West Ham 0-2 Arsenal: WSL clockwatch – live reaction

5.01pm BST

Full-time - Leicester 1-0 Everton

Yuka Momiki’s first-half strike was enough to secure all three points for Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Everton had plenty of chances to get back into the match but failed to make the most of them.

4.53pm BST

Full-time - West Ham 0-2 Arsenal

Arsenal get back to winning ways in the WSL with a much-needed 2-0 win over West Ham.

A positive end to a turbulent week for the north London side.

4.51pm BST

Leicester 1-0 Everton. Huge chance for the visitors! The ball is crossed into the box and Vanhaevermaet goes for goal with a header, but her effort narrowly runs wide!

4.49pm BST

West Ham 0-2 Arsenal. Blackstenius carries the ball down the left before squaring it across goal to Kafaji, who makes no mistake in converting her shot.

4.47pm BST

GOAL! West Ham 0-2 Arsenal (Rosa Kafaji, 89)

Kafaji scores her first Arsenal goal! That should seal the three points.

Rosa Kafaji celebrates scoring Arsenal’s second goal Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

4.46pm BST

West Ham 0-1 Arsenal. Van Domselaar makes a fantastic save to keep Dagný Brynjarsdóttir’s effort out.

4.43pm BST

West Ham 0-1 Arsenal. Huge chance for Arsenal! Mead sends a long pass through to Blackstenius on the edge of the box, but the striker fails to control the ball and Szemik can claim.

4.39pm BST

West Ham 0-1 Arsenal. Harries goes for goal with a header but fails to challenge Van Domselaar.

4.37pm BST

Just over 10 minutes left to play in both games now. Both Leicester and Arsenal are leading their opponents 1-0 as we enter the final stages.

4.29pm BST

GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Arsenal (Mariona Caldentey, 71)

Mariona calmly converts the spot-kick, slotting the ball into the bottom-left corner with ease!

4.28pm BST

PENALTY! Arsenal!

Tysiak trips Blackstenius in the box and the referee points to the spot!

4.25pm BST

Leicester 1-0 Everton. Huge chance for Everton to equalise! Toni Payne, who was introduced just after half-time, makes a run down the right before sending a cross to Sarri in the box. The Greek international throws herself at the ball in an attempt to tap it in, but can’t get enough contact on it.

4.18pm BST

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal. Arsenal interim manager Renée Slegers has just made a quadruple substitution. Stina Blackstenius has replaced Alessia Russo. Little makes way for Kyra Cooney-Cross, with Beth Mead replacing Foord. Finally, summer signing Rosa Kafaji is on for Maanum.

4.07pm BST

We’re back under way in both 3pm games.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

Leicester 1-0 Everton

3.57pm BST

Full-time - Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

The points are shared at St Helens Stadium. A huge result for Crystal Palace!

3.49pm BST

Half-time – Leicester 1-0 Everton

Leicester have a narrow lead at the break thanks to Momiki’s early goal.

3.46pm BST

Half-time - West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

A fairly uneventful half in Dagenham.

3.45pm BST

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal. The visitors are desperately pushing for a breakthrough but they are struggling to crack West Ham’s low block at times. Just a few minutes to go now until half-time.

3.38pm BST

Just under 10 minutes to play until half-time now in both 3pm games. Meanwhile, we’re approaching the final stages of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace.

3.31pm BST

Leicester 1-0 Everton. Another goalkeeper time-out, this time involving Leicester’s Leitzig. She receives some treatment before the hosts continue with a throw-in.

3.23pm BST

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal. It’s still goalless at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. Fox has just forced a good save from Szemik as Arsenal look for an opening goal.

3.16pm BST

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace. There’s some concern for Liverpool as Rachael Laws goes down with an injury. After receiving treatment from the physios the goalkeeper is able to play on for now.

3.13pm BST

Leicester 1-0 Everton. What a goal from Momiki! The midfielder receives the ball from Chossenotte just outside the penalty area before poking it through the legs of Vanhaevermaet and passing her shot into the bottom-right corner!

3.10pm BST

GOAL! Leicester 1-0 Everton (Yuka Momiki, 8)

Momiki fires Leicester into an early lead!

3.09pm BST

Following his team’s win over Aston Villa, Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor told BBC Two: “I’m always about the performance. I thought we were fantastic in so many ways. Even at half-time I said to the girls it was very good we just did not control one action from Villa. It was a great fightback in the second half. What I loved about it was the fact we stayed calm.

“We continued to play our game, the first half an hour of the second half was a half-pitch practice in our favour and we did some little tactical tweaks which helped a little bit and allowed Leila [Ouahabi] to get a little bit higher, it worked within 30 seconds. It worked straight away.

“Of course we have got to thank Lauren [Hemp] for a brilliant goal and a fantastic assist. That second goal was really special.”

3.04pm BST

Kick-off - Leicester City vs Everton

We’re also up and running at the King Power Stadium!

3.03pm BST

Kick-off - West Ham vs Arsenal

We’re under way at the Chigwell Construction Stadium!

2.52pm BST

Half-time - Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

It’s all level at St Helens Stadium. Crystal Palace held the lead for the majority of the first half, but the hosts managed to draw themselves level before the break.

2.50pm BST

Arsenal enter a new era in the WSL this weekend following the departure of head coach Jonas Eidevall. The 41-year-old resigned on Tuesday following Arsenal’s 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea. Renée Slegers immediately took over as interim manager and went on to win her first game in charge against Vålerenga in the Champions League. Arsenal will be in need of a win against West Ham this afternoon to avoid falling away from the top three.

2.44pm BST

Following this afternoon’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa, Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp told BBC Two: “It feels great, obviously the aim was to win. We managed to do it. We seem to keep doing it the hard way but we got three points in the end.

“Going into the international [break] unbeaten is the aim and games like that last season we would have probably conceded and gone on to draw so it’s important we learned from that and this season put things right and beat them. It was a tough game and credit to them.”

2.40pm BST

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace. Kapocs pounces on a poor clearance from Green before taking the ball into the box and slotting it past Yanez.

2.39pm BST

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace (Cornelia Kapocs, 37)

Kapocs equalises for Liverpool just before half-time!

2.35pm BST

West Ham vs Arsenal. Leah Williamson and Beth Mead have to settle for a spot on the bench for Arsenal. Catley and Codina step into central defence, with Foord and Mariona on the wings. Lotte Wubben-Moy is out of the squad entirely.

2.30pm BST

Leicester City vs Everton - team news

Leicester starting XI: Janina Leitzig; CJ Bott, Sophie Howard (C), Sari Kees, Courtney Nevin; Sam Tierney, Saori Takarada, Ruby Mace; Deanne Rose, Shana Chossenotte, Yuka Momiki.

Everton starting XI: Courtney Brosnan; Justine Vanhaevermaet, Megan Finnigan (C), Heather Payne; Lucy Hope, Honoka Hayashi, Clare Wheeler, Sara Holmgaard; Veatriki Sarri, Katja Snoeijs, Karoline Olesen.

2.20pm BST

Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace. Amid some sloppy defending from Liverpool, the ball falls to Stengel in the six-yard box and the ex-Liverpool star manages to poke it into the bottom corner! What a start from Palace!

2.18pm BST

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace (Katie Stengel, 14)

Stengel fires Palace into an early lead!

2.16pm BST

Full-time - Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa

Manchester City deservedly return to the top of the table following a fantastic comeback against Aston Villa. Lauren Hemp was the star of the show, first scoring the equaliser before assisting the winner.

Villa are still seeking that all-important first WSL win of the season.

2.13pm BST

West Ham vs Arsenal - team news

West Ham starting XI: Kinga Szemik; Anouk Denton, Li Mengwen, Shannon Cooke, Shelina Zadorsky; Amber Tysiak, Katrina Gorry (C), Seraina Piubel, Oona Siren; Viviane Asseyi, Riko Ueki.

Arsenal starting XI: Daphne van Domselaar; Emily Fox, Laia Codina, Steph Catley, Katie McCabe; Kim Little (C), Lia Wälti, Frida Maanum; Mariona Caldentey, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo.

2.03pm BST

Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa. We’re into five minutes of added time at the Joie Stadium. City are on track to maintain their unbeaten run.

2.01pm BST

Kick-off - Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool get us under way in the 2pm game!

2.00pm BST

And Jill Roord’s strike to make it 2-1 to the hosts…

1.52pm BST

A look at Lauren Hemp’s equaliser…

1.48pm BST

Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa. Hemp skips past three Villa defenders with some incredible footwork before sending a low-driven cross to Roord in the box, who fires her shot into the goal.

That goal was scored by Roord but sensationally created by Hemp. What a turnaround for Manchester City! And what a moment for Roord – her first goal since returning from her ACL injury.

1.44pm BST

GOAL! Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa (Jill Roord, 71)

And just like that, the game has been completely flipped on its head! Roord with the strike!

1.39pm BST

Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa. Ouahabi sends a cross into the box from the left. D’Angelo gets a hand to it but the ball floats behind and falls to Hemp, who controls it with her head before flicking it over the Villa goalkeeper and into the net!

1.37pm BST

GOAL! Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa (Lauren Hemp, 62)

Hemp fires Manchester City level!

1.35pm BST

Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa. The visitors have managed to hold off City so far in this second half, but they are facing a huge amount of pressure.

1.33pm BST

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Liverpool are without striker Sophie Román Haug today. The 25-year-old suffered an ankle issue against Manchester City last weekend and underwent a scan on Friday. The extent of her injury is yet to be revealed.

1.22pm BST

Jeremy has emailed in about the ongoing match between Manchester City and Aston Villa. He says:

“Lots of movement possible today in the embryonic WSL table and plenty of points up for grabs. Villa would love them to move away from the foot, City to move away at the head. Seems Villa have made a perfect start, but they may just have stirred the City fire. Whatever, it is a great opportunity to once again appreciate the great play, commitment and hard-as-nails attitude of the great Rachel Daly before she hangs up her headband. She always gives the full 100%.”

1.15pm BST

Half-time - Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa managed just one shot on target during that first half – and they certainly made it count! Robert de Pauw’s side face an incredibly difficult challenge trying to keep City at bay in the second half.

1.12pm BST

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - team news

Liverpool starting XI: Rachael Laws, Lucy Parry, Gemma Bonner, Jasmine Matthews; Gemma Evans, Taylor Hinds (C), Fūka Nagano, Marie Höbinger; Olivia Smith, Mia Enderby, Cornelia Kapocs.

Crystal Palace starting XI: Shae Yanez; Josie Green, Katrine Veje, Brooke Aspin, Lily Woodham; Lexi Potter, My Cato; Annabel Blanchard, Indiah-Paige Riley, Mille Gejl; Katie Stengel.

12.57pm BST

Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa. Just five minutes to go in this first half…

I’ll also be bringing you team news for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the next few moments.

12.50pm BST

Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa. Huge chance for Manchester City to equalise! Hemp makes a run down the right before cutting back and sending a cross to Roord on the edge of the six-yard box. The midfielder flings herself at the ball in a bid to tap it in, but can’t quite get enough contact on it.

12.44pm BST

Here’s a look at that Gabi Nunes goal…

12.39pm BST

Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa. Hanson makes a run down the left before sending a cross into Nunes at the front post. The Brazilian manages to get in front of Aleixandri before flicking the ball into the bottom-right corner. Brilliant from Villa against the run of play!

12.36pm BST

GOAL! Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa (Gabi Nunes, 20)

And just like that, Aston Villa take the lead! Gabi Nunes scores her first goal for the club!

12.34pm BST

Manchester City 0-0 Aston Villa. A fairly tame header from Shaw is comfortably saved by D’Angelo. Villa left the WSL Golden Boot holder completely free in the box there – they will not want to make that same mistake again.

12.32pm BST

Manchester City 0-0 Aston Villa. City are happy to keep the ball at the moment – and Villa are happy to let them. The visitors are simply waiting to pounce on a mistake in midfield. They have managed it a few times so far in this game, but are yet to make the most of any chances they have created.

12.25pm BST

Manchester City 0-0 Aston Villa. Chance for City as Shaw goes for goal from outside the box, but her effort flies way off target.

12.23pm BST

Manchester City 0-0 Aston Villa. Manchester City are not trying to force anything in these early stages. Any glimpses at goal have been handled well by the Aston Villa defence.

12.15pm BST

Kick-off - Manchester City vs Aston Villa

We’re under way at the Joie Stadium!

12.12pm BST

The teams are out! Just a few minutes to go until kick-off at the Joie Stadium!

12.04pm BST

I want to hear from you today! Feel free to send me an email with any score predictions, feelings, thoughts and all that jazz. Who will end the weekend at the top of the WSL table? Will Manchester City and Chelsea continue their dominance? Will Arsenal bounce back from last week’s defeat? Or will West Ham pull off another shock result at the Chigwell Construction Stadium?

11.48am BST

Manchester United dropped points for the first time this season yesterday after being held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton. United took the lead through Grace Clinton in the 10th minute, but Nikita Parris levelled things up against her former club after half-time. The two sides now sit level on 10 points.

11.37am BST

Katie Robinson starts her first WSL match for Aston Villa this afternoon. Manager Robert de Pauw has made just one change to his line-up, with the former Brighton star replacing Chasity Grant in attack.

11.30am BST

Chloe Kelly remains on the bench for Manchester City amid ongoing speculation around her future at the club. Meanwhile, summer signing Vivianne Miedema is unavailable. The Dutch international missed City’s midweek trip to St Polten due to an injury concern which is not thought to be serious.

As things stand, Miedema is still expected to link up with the Dutch national team next week.

11.24am BST

Manchester City vs Aston Villa - team news

Manchester City starting XI: Ayaka Yamashita; Kerstin Casparij, Laia Aleixandri, Alex Greenwood (C), Leila Ouahabi; Yui Hasegawa, Jill Roord, Jess Park; Mary Fowler, Lauren Hemp, Khadija Shaw.

Aston Villa starting XI: Sabrina D’Angelo; Noelle Maritz, Lucy Parker, Anna Patten, Danielle Turner; Jordan Nobbs, Missy Bo Kearns; Katie Robinson, Kirsty Hanson, Gabi Nunes; Rachel Daly (C).

11.15am BST

Preamble

Hello and welcome to another WSL clockwatch. We have four games to look forward to before this evening’s London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham.

Manchester City and Aston Villa kick off proceedings at 12:15pm BST before Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Everton travel to Leicester and Arsenal take on West Ham.

The table could look very different come the end of the day - join me!