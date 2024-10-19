Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    ‘I wanted to show how colourful life can be’: Dikye Ariani’s best phone shot

    By Grace Holliday,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKeY8_0wDNyYBJ00
    Harvesting, 2022, shot on Samsung Galaxy A32. Photograph: Dikye Ariani

    ‘Conceptual photography is just like making paintings,” Dikye Ariani says. “You come up with an idea in your imagination and then you work to bring your visualisation to life.” One morning in the rainy season of 2022, Ariani drove from her home in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to neighbouring Bogor for an early shoot. Waiting for her at Lake Tamansari were the five women pictured, local talent hired to take part as models. For the next four hours, Ariani dressed the women, positioned them and various elements in the warm water, and climbed up and down a ladder with her phone. She took about 100 photographs from different angles.

    Related: ‘It makes me feel light, happy and free’: Justin Attah Mensah’s best phone picture

    “In the centre you can see a very common boat called a perahu mayang , and on the water, lotus flowers and enormous lily pads,” Ariani says. “I chose a rainbow of colours for the clothing to bring vibrancy to the image, and each woman is wearing a traditional bamboo hat.”

    Back home later that day, Ariani applied some minor edits to sharpen the image a little. Reflecting on the picture now, she says she is proud of what they created that day. “I wanted to show how colourful life can be, and I think I did that. I hope others looking at this image take a moment to appreciate the beauty of life.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Noni Hazlehurst: ‘It made the most extraordinary farting sound that you’ve ever heard in your life’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    From Fox News to Call Her Daddy: how Kamala Harris turned up election heat in pivot to media blitz
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Kentucky man declared brain dead wakes up during organ harvesting
    The Guardian3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    What are the odds of witnessing the presence of a deceased spouse? – datablog
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
    Chicago Star Media26 days ago
    ‘A little hyped up’: experts downplay claims over Petra archaeological find
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Eyeliners: 10 of the best
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Reader stumbles on Dracula’s ancestors in a Dublin library
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Could we all be as positive as Chris Hoy facing death? Perhaps knowing when we will go changes everything | Simon Jenkins
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Trump holds North Carolina rally as Harris tells voters not to fall for ex-president’s jokes – US elections live
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Man accused of jail escape congratulated police officer who caught him, court told
    The Guardian3 days ago
    Richard Ashcroft named as support act for Oasis reunion tour
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    TV tonight: a ridiculously funny superhero movie spoof
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Trump Jokes About Being Shot After He Is Told Couple’s Son Died in War: ‘Sir, They Lost Their Son Michael’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Employment rights bill will cost firms £5bn per year but benefits will justify costs, government says – as it happened
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Charles Leclerc wins United States F1 GP as Norris’s battle with Verstappen erupts
    The Guardian23 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy