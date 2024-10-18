Open in App
    • The Guardian

    Judge slaps down Florida effort to ban abortion ad: ‘It’s the first amendment, stupid’

    By Carter Sherman,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k63x6_0wCKaxL000
    Abortion rights supporters protest in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 13 July 2024. Photograph: John Parra/Getty Images for MoveOn

    Florida’s health department can’t block a TV advertisement in support of a ballot measure that would protect abortion rights, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, after the department sent letters to local TV stations commanding them to stop airing the ad or risk criminal consequences.

    “The government cannot excuse its indirect censorship of political speech simply by declaring the disfavored speech is ‘false’,” US district judge Mark E Walker wrote in his ruling. “To keep it simple for the State of Florida: it’s the First Amendment, stupid.”

    Florida is one of 10 states set to vote on abortion-related ballot measures in November. If enacted, Florida’s measure would enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution and roll back the state’s six-week ban on the procedure, which took effect in May .

    Earlier this month, Florida’s health department sent cease-and-desist letters to TV stations running an ad by Floridians Protecting Freedom, the campaign behind the measure. In the ad, a woman named Caroline speaks about being diagnosed with cancer while pregnant.

    “The doctors knew if I did not end my pregnancy, I would lose my baby, I would lose my life and my daughter would lose her mom,” Caroline says in the ad. “Florida has now banned abortion even in cases like mine.”

    The letters said the claim that women can’t get life-saving abortions in Florida was “categorically false”, since Florida’s ban permits abortions in medical emergencies. “The fact is these ads are unequivocally false and detrimental to public health in Florida,” Jae Williams, the Florida department of health communications director, said in an email late on Thursday.

    However, doctors across the country have said abortion bans are worded so vaguely as to force them to deny people medically necessary abortions. A New York doctor recently said that she had treated a woman with an ectopic pregnancy – which is nonviable and potentially life-threatening if left untreated – who had been turned away from a Florida hospital.

    In response to the letters, Floridians Protecting Freedom sued the Florida surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, and John Wilson, the former general counsel for the state health department. At least one TV station stopped airing the ad, the coalition’s lawsuit alleged.

    On Thursday, Walker granted a temporary restraining order blocking Ladapo from taking any further action against broadcasters or other media outlets that might air ads by Floridians Protecting Freedom.

    “Of course, the surgeon general of Florida has the right to advocate for his own position on a ballot measure,” Walker wrote. “But it would subvert the rule of law to permit the state to transform its own advocacy into the direct suppression of protected political speech.”

    Over the last several weeks, Florida’s government, run by Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor, has sent law enforcement officials to investigate people who signed a petition to get the measure on the ballot, set up a webpage urging people not to vote for it, and issued a report suggesting the measure got on the ballot due to “a large number of forged signatures or fraudulent petitions”. Floridians Protecting Freedom has denied wrongdoing.

    Anti-abortion activists have since filed a lawsuit to remove the measure from the ballot or nullify votes cast for it.

    Susie L Alfaro
    3h ago
    Mini Dictator thinks he can run every couple's bedroom and Home!
    Todd Ryan
    3h ago
    if a woman doesn't want to get pregnant at a certain time she needs to remember she's the gatekeeper of sex she needs to use protection she needs to tell them and he's protection if they're still she still may get pregnant then they got two other choices just have oral sex or don't have sex. women you need to take responsibility. guys if you don't have a kid use protection or get your nuts tied. it's that simple when it comes up to abortion now I'm all for three exceptions and that is if the woman's life is in danger or if she gets pregnant out of incest or rape.
