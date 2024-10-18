Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Post Office legal chief denies saying branch operators ‘guilty until proven innocent’

    By Mark Sweney,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lP1o0_0wCKapHC00
    Ben Foat was giving evidence to the public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon IT scandal. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

    The Post Office’s legal chief has denied he ever regarded branch operators as “guilty until proven innocent”, as had been alleged in an internal email written by a former chair, the inquiry into the Horizon IT scandal has heard.

    Ben Foat, the general counsel at the Post Office who has been on leave due to a combination of ill health and preparation for his appearance at the public inquiry, said the issue had been “whipped up” by Henry Staunton.

    In January, Staunton wrote an email about a telephone conversation he had with Saf Ismail and Elliot Jacobs, the two subpostmaster non-executive directors on the Post Office board, summarising complaints they had about two executives – one of whom was Foat.

    The email, known as Project Pineapple, was subsequently accidentally shared with Foat and other directors by the chief executive, Nick Read.

    “Saf and Elliott are fed up with the amount of power wielded by Foat,” said Staunton. “He and other members of the senior team act as if postmasters are guilty until proven innocent (as per my experience, they both said). While Foat is at the helm nothing will change.”

    On Friday, Foat denied ever making such a comment.

    “I have never said that people are guilty until proven innocent,” said Foat, who joined the Post Office in 2015 and was promoted to the top job of general counsel in May 2019.

    “I have maintained the view throughout my entire tenure that we need to adhere to the common issues judgment, the Horizon issues judgment and [the] Hamilton [judgment] that people are innocent until proven guilty. I am on record repeatedly saying due process needs to be done but absolutely people are innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

    Staunton has previously given evidence to the inquiry where he said that Foat had a “vendetta” against the twonon-executive directors Ismail and Jacobs.

    In Foat’s 124-page witness statement to the inquiry covering the final phase looking at the current practices and culture at the Post Office, he was critical of Staunton.

    The inquiry has previously heard from Amanda Burton, who joined the board of the Post Office last April. She said Staunton “aggressively” tried to stop an investigation into the conduct of Read , after he learned there had been complaints about “inappropriate comments” of his own that were also part of the investigation.

    “Working with the former chairman was of particular concern given his leadership approach and specifically unprofessional behaviours and attitudes,” said Foat. “When I would not make a particular investigation ‘go away’ in which he was subsequently identified, he was very adversarial.”

    Counsel for the inquiry asked Foat what went wrong with his relationship with Ismail and Jacobs for him to be raised in any way in a planned conversation between them and Staunton.

    “I think this came off the back of an issue with Mr Staunton,” said Foat. “After this email was given to me I received an apology form the two postmaster non-executive directors. They said Henry had whipped up this issue. I went through this email with them. I wanted to explain to them that the observations and allegations that were made in the email were false. They apologised to me for it.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘A little hyped up’: experts downplay claims over Petra archaeological find
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Kentucky man declared brain dead wakes up during organ harvesting
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Noni Hazlehurst: ‘It made the most extraordinary farting sound that you’ve ever heard in your life’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Post Office continued to use racist term for black workers until 2016, inquiry told
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The Satanic Temple is taking on the Christian right. It may be effective – it’s definitely fun | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race, but Norris snatches pole position
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Man accused of jail escape congratulated police officer who caught him, court told
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    ‘Humanity would watch helplessly as space junk multiplies uncontrollably’: has the number of satellite launches reached a tipping point?
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The best recent crime and thrillers – review roundup
    The Guardian2 days ago
    How Britain’s ‘brown babies’ were hidden away: the secret history of the first mixed race orphanage
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Reader stumbles on Dracula’s ancestors in a Dublin library
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘My dream has been shattered,’ says Nigerian nurse accused of cheating after arriving in UK
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Trump gets record donations from big oil but far less than $1bn he wanted
    The Guardian2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy