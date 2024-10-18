Mikel Arteta suggests he would be open to managing England in the future

Mikel Arteta has suggested he would consider managing England at some point in the future because of “the feeling” he has for the country as Pep Guardiola refused to rule out taking over a national team when he leaves Manchester City.

The Arsenal manager, who once explored the possibility of switching allegiances from Spain to England as a player when Fabio Capello was in charge, confirmed he was not one of the 10 candidates interviewed by the Football Association in its search for Gareth Southgate’s successor. Arteta welcomed the appointment of Thomas Tuchel and said although he understood the argument that the England manager should be homegrown, he dismissed suggestions that it was an indictment of coaching standards in this country.

“I understand the opinions and the feelings,” said Arteta. “That’s the responsibility for the FA to say the first filter is only English managers or the filters are any manager from any country and we select the best for the moment that we’re in right now. I understand that it can feel sad for some people not to have an English manager. History tells you how important this could be as well.

“I think I would take a lot of pride as well at how many people would do anything to be the England manager. That’s related to how we’re treated in this country as foreigners, the passion, the respect, the history and the way that things are done in this country. I can say personally that when you are not from here. I think there are very few countries that could say that.”

Asked whether he would only consider managing Spain if he ever decided to move into international management, Arteta added: “No – I’ll tell you right now, the feeling I have being here for 22 years. I have that feeling towards it because I always feel respected, welcomed and inspired by this country and the history of football and how you get treated daily. I think that’s something you should be really proud of.”

Arteta represented Spain at several youth levels but never won a senior cap. Capello had hoped the midfielder would be eligible to be called up for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa having lived in the country for more than five years before it was ruled out by Fifa. “I would have done it,” said Arteta. “I feel very proud about it. I was very realistic, looking at the players Spain had at the time, and how big a challenge I had. You need to know your level, that is very important. Look in the mirror. In the end it didn’t happen. But it was good, at least to think about it.”

Guardiola refused to comment on whether he was approached by the FA in the summer. But asked whether he would like to move into international management one day, the 53-year-old said “yes” and also backed the FA’s decision to look overseas for Southgate’s replacement. “Thomas Tuchel is the manager. So forget about it,” Guardiola said. “I am the manager of Man City. The conversations I have is with Man City. This is what it is. Tuchel is the manager already. Thomas is there. This is the most important thing. The rest is not important.”

Guardiola added: “The federation decide for a foreign manager [who is] well known, recognised for his talent and I wish him the best. I will support him unconditionally because he will represent your country the very best, for his knowledge, his wisdom to do the best. If he wins it will be completely prized and if he loses he will be criticised. It doesn’t matter if he’s foreign or not. The federation decided he’s the right person to lead this transition and follow the incredible job Gareth Southgate has done.”

Bukayo Saka is set to feature for Arsenal against Bournemouth on Saturday despite withdrawing early from England duty, while Kai Havertz is also expected to play after not linking up with the Germany squad during the international break. Arsenal have a chance to go top of the table before Manchester City and Liverpool play on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere is set to take charge of his last game as manager of Arsenal’s Under-18 side at the weekend as he closes in on a move to join Norwich as first-team coach . “He’s been great,” said Arteta of the former Arsenal and England midfielder. “Everyone knows about his career, about his character and he’s a really special personality. His attachments to the football club are unique.

“He has this aura and charisma and a way of connecting with people. He’s been an inspiration for the kids because of his history, what he did and the manner that he did it. What happens next is his decision.”