    Tell us: do you know someone who died in pregnancy or during childbirth?

    By Guardian community team,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4Zh7_0wALMMP600
    Whether it was a friend or relative, what was their experience like and what kind of treatment or care did they receive? Photograph: Dann Tardif/Getty Images

    We’d like to find out more about maternal deaths in the UK as recent figures show a rise in numbers. We’re interested in hearing from anyone whose friend, relative or loved one died in pregnancy, during childbirth, or within a year of pregnancy between 2020 and 2024.

    What was their experience like and what kind of treatment or care did they receive? We’re also interested in hearing from healthcare professionals and their experiences.

    Callout

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy