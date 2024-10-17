Open in App
    • The Guardian

    Chris Stapleton review – bringing southern comfort to the Manchester drizzle

    By Daniel Dylan Wray,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RspCS_0wALMHzT00
    A homely setup … Chris Stapleton performing at Manchester Ovo Arena. Photograph: AO Arena

    ‘Do we have any truck drivers here tonight?” is not a question you hear at many gigs in Manchester. But when Chris Stapleton asks, countless cheers go up from a sea of cowboy hats. It’s emblematic of just how vastly popular the US country singer now is: he’s collaborated with everyone from Taylor Swift to Adele, racks up more monthly listeners on Spotify than the Eagles, Amy Winehouse or Dolly Parton, and has countless awards to his name.

    The Kentucky man hardly trades in spectacle. The stage is a modest, almost homely setup, further enhanced by having his wife and collaborator, Morgane Stapleton, close by his side as they sing intimately to one another. Joined by a killer five-piece band, the opening White Horse – all big, punchy, rousing country-blues to be blasted while hurtling down a freeway – is immediate testament to what a tight unit they are.

    You can immediately grasp the widespread appeal of Stapleton. He straddles the line between easy-listening country, the kind that pumps out of diners and waffle houses, and old-school back porch whiskey-drinking songs; combined with modern pop flourishes, a pinch of soul, and some contemporary Americana. Think I’m in Love With You has an unshakably infectious groove, with a purring bassline bouncing against its almost country-disco rhythm as Stapleton’s voice glides on top of it pristinely. There’s a ZZ Top sheen to the rollicking stomp of Parachute, while Whiskey and You is a moment of stripped-back acoustic tenderness, and the huge pop hooks in You Should Probably Leave are undeniable.

    As a vocalist Stapleton is pretty remarkable. He’s effectively a soul singer who frequently sounds more like Joe Cocker than your typical ragged country outlaw – but his huge range indicates he can easily do both. It’s an incredibly lively crowd: the seated floor section remain on their feet for the duration, and the closing Tennessee Whiskey, followed by an encore of early favourite Traveller, sends them into a spin. Then the unexpected army of Manchester cowboys file out into the rain-lashed streets.

