Football quiz: name the players and managers by their trophy cabinets

Below, we’ve listed the trophy hauls of players and managers – with players first. The lists do not include losing final appearances (except Olympics), individual prizes, or trophies a selected player won as a manager (and vice versa) …

Starting with players – whose trophy cabinet is this? England: FA Cup, Charity Shield. Scotland: Premiership (2), Scottish Cup, League Cup. Terry Butcher Paul Gascoigne Mark Hateley Chris Sutton Netherlands: Eredivisie (2), KNVB Cup, Cruyff Shield. Italy: Serie A (5), Supercoppa (3). Spain: La Liga, Supercopa (2). France: Ligue 1 (4), Coupe de France (2), Coupe de la Ligue (2), Trophée des Champions (3). England: League Cup, Community Shield. Europe: Europa League, Uefa Super Cup. Global: Club World Cup. Edinson Cavani Zlatan Ibrahimovic Adrien Rabiot Patrick Vieira England: FA Cup, League Cup, Championship playoffs. Ross Barkley Jack Grealish Harry Maguire Luke Shaw Argentina: Primera Metropolitano. Spain: Copa del Rey, Copa de la Liga. Italy: Serie A (2), Coppa Italia, Supercoppa. Europe: Uefa Cup. International: World Cup. Claudio Caniggia Diego Maradona Gabriel Batistuta Mario Kempes Which England legend collected these honours in his career? England: FA Cup, Charity Shield. Hong Kong: Senior Shield. Europe: Cup Winners' Cup. International: World Cup, British Home Championship (6, plus 3 shared). Bobby Charlton Bobby Moore Gordon Banks Martin Peters Spain: Copa del Rey, Supercopa. Portugal: Taça da Liga. Andorra: Primera title. International: Euros, World Cup, Olympics (silver). Álvaro Arbeloa Joan Capdevila Jesús Navas Marcos Senna USA: ACC, NCAA women's titles. England: WSL (3), Women's FA Cup (2), WSL Cup (2), Premier League North. France: D1 Féminine (3), Coupe de France (2), Trophée des Championnes. Spain: Liga F (2), Copa de la Reina, Supercopa (2). Europe: Women's Champions League (5). International: Euros, Finalissima, SheBelieves Cup. Beth Mead Keira Walsh Lucy Bronze Rachel Daly Moving on to managers: who has this honour roll? Spain: La Liga (2). England: FA Cup, Community Shield, Championship. Italy: Supercoppa (2), Coppa Italia. Europe: Champions League, Europa League (2), Super Cup. Global: Club World Cup. Rafael Benítez Marcelo Bielsa Nuno Espírito Santo Marco Silva Italy: Coppa Italia, Supercoppa, Serie B, Serie C, Serie C Coppa. Spain: Copa del Rey. France: Ligue 2. England: Premier League. Europe: Super Cup, Intertoto Cup. Antonio Conte Roberto Mancini Manuel Pellegrini Claudio Ranieri France: Ligue 1, Coupe de France (2), Coupe de la Ligue (2), Trophée des Champions (2). Europe: Europa League (4). Unai Emery Luis Enrique Paul Le Guen Luigi Simoni Which managerial legend won these prizes? England: First Division (3), Second Division, FA Cup (2), Charity Shield (3). Europe: Uefa Cup. Matt Busby Stan Cullis Bill Nicholson Bill Shankly Germany: Bundesliga (3), DFB-Pokal (3), Supercup (3), 2. Bundesliga (1). Europe: Cup Winners' Cup. International: Euros. Berti Vogts Helmut Schön Ottmar Hitzfeld Otto Rehhagel Netherlands: Vrouwen Eredivisie (2), KNVB Cup (3). International: Euros (2), Algarve Cup, Finalissima, Arnold Clark Cup. Hege Riise Sarina Wiegman Sonia Bompastor Vera Pauw And finally ... Germany: DFB-Pokal, Bundesliga. France: Ligue 1 (2), Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, Trophée des Champions (2). Europe: Champions League, Super Cup. Global: Club World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti Jürgen Klopp Rudi Garcia Thomas Tuchel

Solutions

1:B - 'Gazza' won trophies with Tottenham and Rangers, but none at Lazio or with England., 2:B - The great Zlatan has an extensive list of trophies – but never won the Champions League or an international trophy., 3:C - The England centre-back has not had much luck in big finals – he was a late substitute when Hull won at Wembley in 2016, and in the 2023 League Cup final with Manchester United, before missing the 2024 FA Cup Final win altogether, 4:B - Maradona won trophies with Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli – as well as the big one with Argentina in 1986., 5:B - The World Cup-winning England captain played 12 minutes of the Shield final for Hong Kong side Eastern, later becoming the club's manager., 6:B - The left-back was at Villarreal when he played at Euro 2008 and the 2010 Fifa World Cup, both won by Spain., 7:C - The England full-back has won a lot of trophies., 8:A - The Spaniard has won trophies with Valencia, Liverpool, Newcastle, Chelsea, Inter and Napoli., 9:D - Ranieri's greatest triumph came at Leicester but he won trophies with Cagliari, Fiorentina, Valencia and Monaco in a career spanning almost 40 years., 10:A - Emery has only won domestic trophies with PSG, but has claimed the Europa League four times – three with Sevilla, and once with Villarreal., 11:D - The man who is widely regarded as Liverpool's greatest manager won 10 trophies at the club, having previously managed at Carlisle, Grimsby, Workington and Huddersfield., 12:D - Before winning Euro 2004 with Greece, 'King Otto' won trophies in Germany with Fortuna Düsseldorf, Werder Bremen and Kaiserslautern., 13:B - Wiegman won titles with Ter Leede and Den Haag in her homeland before leading the Netherlands and England to Euros success and World Cup finals., 14:D - Will the new England manager add an international trophy to his collection?

