    Football quiz: name the players and managers by their trophy cabinets

    By Guardian sport,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptorC_0wAKd1Ys00
    Iker Casillas does not feature in this quiz, because it would have taken forever to type out. Photograph: Andrea Comas/Reuters

    Below, we’ve listed the trophy hauls of players and managers – with players first. The lists do not include losing final appearances (except Olympics), individual prizes, or trophies a selected player won as a manager (and vice versa) …

    1. Starting with players – whose trophy cabinet is this? England: FA Cup, Charity Shield. Scotland: Premiership (2), Scottish Cup, League Cup.

      1. Terry Butcher

      2. Paul Gascoigne

      3. Mark Hateley

      4. Chris Sutton

    2. Netherlands: Eredivisie (2), KNVB Cup, Cruyff Shield. Italy: Serie A (5), Supercoppa (3). Spain: La Liga, Supercopa (2). France: Ligue 1 (4), Coupe de France (2), Coupe de la Ligue (2), Trophée des Champions (3). England: League Cup, Community Shield. Europe: Europa League, Uefa Super Cup. Global: Club World Cup.

      1. Edinson Cavani

      2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

      3. Adrien Rabiot

      4. Patrick Vieira

    3. England: FA Cup, League Cup, Championship playoffs.

      1. Ross Barkley

      2. Jack Grealish

      3. Harry Maguire

      4. Luke Shaw

    4. Argentina: Primera Metropolitano. Spain: Copa del Rey, Copa de la Liga. Italy: Serie A (2), Coppa Italia, Supercoppa. Europe: Uefa Cup. International: World Cup.

      1. Claudio Caniggia

      2. Diego Maradona

      3. Gabriel Batistuta

      4. Mario Kempes

    5. Which England legend collected these honours in his career? England: FA Cup, Charity Shield. Hong Kong: Senior Shield. Europe: Cup Winners' Cup. International: World Cup, British Home Championship (6, plus 3 shared).

      1. Bobby Charlton

      2. Bobby Moore

      3. Gordon Banks

      4. Martin Peters

    6. Spain: Copa del Rey, Supercopa. Portugal: Taça da Liga. Andorra: Primera title. International: Euros, World Cup, Olympics (silver).

      1. Álvaro Arbeloa

      2. Joan Capdevila

      3. Jesús Navas

      4. Marcos Senna

    7. USA: ACC, NCAA women's titles. England: WSL (3), Women's FA Cup (2), WSL Cup (2), Premier League North. France: D1 Féminine (3), Coupe de France (2), Trophée des Championnes. Spain: Liga F (2), Copa de la Reina, Supercopa (2). Europe: Women's Champions League (5). International: Euros, Finalissima, SheBelieves Cup.

      1. Beth Mead

      2. Keira Walsh

      3. Lucy Bronze

      4. Rachel Daly

    8. Moving on to managers: who has this honour roll? Spain: La Liga (2). England: FA Cup, Community Shield, Championship. Italy: Supercoppa (2), Coppa Italia. Europe: Champions League, Europa League (2), Super Cup. Global: Club World Cup.

      1. Rafael Benítez

      2. Marcelo Bielsa

      3. Nuno Espírito Santo

      4. Marco Silva

    9. Italy: Coppa Italia, Supercoppa, Serie B, Serie C, Serie C Coppa. Spain: Copa del Rey. France: Ligue 2. England: Premier League. Europe: Super Cup, Intertoto Cup.

      1. Antonio Conte

      2. Roberto Mancini

      3. Manuel Pellegrini

      4. Claudio Ranieri

    10. France: Ligue 1, Coupe de France (2), Coupe de la Ligue (2), Trophée des Champions (2). Europe: Europa League (4).

      1. Unai Emery

      2. Luis Enrique

      3. Paul Le Guen

      4. Luigi Simoni

    11. Which managerial legend won these prizes? England: First Division (3), Second Division, FA Cup (2), Charity Shield (3). Europe: Uefa Cup.

      1. Matt Busby

      2. Stan Cullis

      3. Bill Nicholson

      4. Bill Shankly

    12. Germany: Bundesliga (3), DFB-Pokal (3), Supercup (3), 2. Bundesliga (1). Europe: Cup Winners' Cup. International: Euros.

      1. Berti Vogts

      2. Helmut Schön

      3. Ottmar Hitzfeld

      4. Otto Rehhagel

    13. Netherlands: Vrouwen Eredivisie (2), KNVB Cup (3). International: Euros (2), Algarve Cup, Finalissima, Arnold Clark Cup.

      1. Hege Riise

      2. Sarina Wiegman

      3. Sonia Bompastor

      4. Vera Pauw

    14. And finally ... Germany: DFB-Pokal, Bundesliga. France: Ligue 1 (2), Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, Trophée des Champions (2). Europe: Champions League, Super Cup. Global: Club World Cup.

      1. Carlo Ancelotti

      2. Jürgen Klopp

      3. Rudi Garcia

      4. Thomas Tuchel

    Solutions

    1:B - 'Gazza' won trophies with Tottenham and Rangers, but none at Lazio or with England., 2:B - The great Zlatan has an extensive list of trophies – but never won the Champions League or an international trophy., 3:C - The England centre-back has not had much luck in big finals – he was a late substitute when Hull won at Wembley in 2016, and in the 2023 League Cup final with Manchester United, before missing the 2024 FA Cup Final win altogether, 4:B - Maradona won trophies with Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli – as well as the big one with Argentina in 1986., 5:B - The World Cup-winning England captain played 12 minutes of the Shield final for Hong Kong side Eastern, later becoming the club's manager., 6:B - The left-back was at Villarreal when he played at Euro 2008 and the 2010 Fifa World Cup, both won by Spain., 7:C - The England full-back has won a lot of trophies., 8:A - The Spaniard has won trophies with Valencia, Liverpool, Newcastle, Chelsea, Inter and Napoli., 9:D - Ranieri's greatest triumph came at Leicester but he won trophies with Cagliari, Fiorentina, Valencia and Monaco in a career spanning almost 40 years., 10:A - Emery has only won domestic trophies with PSG, but has claimed the Europa League four times – three with Sevilla, and once with Villarreal., 11:D - The man who is widely regarded as Liverpool's greatest manager won 10 trophies at the club, having previously managed at Carlisle, Grimsby, Workington and Huddersfield., 12:D - Before winning Euro 2004 with Greece, 'King Otto' won trophies in Germany with Fortuna Düsseldorf, Werder Bremen and Kaiserslautern., 13:B - Wiegman won titles with Ter Leede and Den Haag in her homeland before leading the Netherlands and England to Euros success and World Cup finals., 14:D - Will the new England manager add an international trophy to his collection?

    Scores

    1. 13 and above.

      Another trophy for the collection. Well played

    2. 0 and above.

      Thanks for playing – but there's no trophy for taking part

