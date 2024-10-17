Hiring an apprentice: how one university is helping to simplify the process for businesses

Apprenticeships bring enthusiastic fresh talent into businesses. Photograph: SolStock/Getty Images

There are many benefits to running an apprenticeship – from motivating staff, to bringing fresh, up-to-date skills into your organisation. Despite this, some businesses may be put off by the perceived hassle and the organisation and paperwork that goes along with it. But hiring an apprentice doesn’t have to be complicated.

An apprenticeship can help employers to retain talent – a report by the Department for Education found that 76% of those who trained existing employees as apprentices improved staff retention. The same report found that 85% of employers felt that the development of skills was a key benefit of running apprenticeships.

That’s why the University of Greenwich aims to simplify the process. At the helm is Gianina Harvey-Brewin, associate director of employability and apprenticeships.

“Trust us to do the heavy lifting,” she says. “Yes, there’s a lot of regulation and compliance to get your head around, but that’s not something businesses need to stress over too much or think they need to put lots of resources into. That’s our job.”

The University of Greenwich supports businesses in taking on apprentices as well as the work that comes with it. “All we need from the employers is an understanding of their training needs and a willingness to engage in the process,” says Harvey-Brewin. “Everything else – all of the administration, all of the compliance, all of that paperwork – is managed by us.”

First, Harvey-Brewin’s team scopes out what kind of apprenticeship would be most appropriate for a business partner. “What do they want to train their staff in specifically? We meet with the line manager, HR business partners, and senior leadership to find out.”

Once they’ve identified the most suitable programme for an employer, they get to work on designing it specifically for them.

The process is a collaboration, with input from the business on the modules and the style of delivery, such as whether teaching is remote or in person, and on which days of the week – “even down to the granular level of what examples would be most relevant to your staff,” says Harvey-Brewin.

Businesses can be as involved as they’d like, with the University of Greenwich taking on the onerous administration work – the university will set up meetings as they’re writing the content for the programme, so there’s plenty of opportunity for partners to offer feedback and redirection.

Finally, the University of Greenwich helps businesses they’re collaborating with to find the right apprentices. “We work with line managers in identifying which members of staff they want to take, or in some cases we even help craft job descriptions,” says Harvey-Brewin.

The university manages all of the paperwork in terms of the initial assessment, training plans and the framework agreement. Harvey-Brewin’s team also organises inductions to make sure both the employer and apprentice understand what they’re getting themselves into and to make sure everyone is fully prepared for the programme.

Most of the University of Greenwich’s apprenticeships are in construction, healthcare, science and engineering, and the university has long-standing partnerships with businesses in these industries. “A lot of the teachers delivering the content are either in practice or have recently come out of practice,” says Harvey-Brewin. “Our campus in Kent is also really close to a lot of business parks, particularly in science and engineering.”

The university is particularly well placed to partner with businesses. “We have a strong track record as a vocation-centred university, helping students develop the skills to solve real-world problems,” says Harvey-Brewin. “Workplace learning and vocational education is very deeply embedded into [our] culture.”

For businesses that partner with the University of Greenwich, the institution’s heritage, values and approach to teaching means that they can enjoy the benefits of apprenticeships without having to manage every detail themselves. Here’s what some of the employers who have already worked with the university have to say …

Partners in apprenticeship excellence

“We have a very good working relationship with the University of Greenwich,” says Nigel Hogg, trust-wide lead on apprenticeships at Oxleas NHS foundation trust. “Their team consults with us on curriculum design, and we get both corporate and individual feedback on how our apprentices are progressing. They try to make sure all of our staff members do the best they can, and help them to complete their apprenticeships successfully wherever possible.”

Keeping up with an ever-evolving industry

“Over the years, we’ve found that keeping fresh talent coming through our business is key to our ongoing success. Without good apprentices coming through our business, our teams would not be able to grow,” says Matthew Brunt, commercial director at Stanmore Contractors Limited.

“Our industry evolves constantly, just like the degree apprenticeships our staff undertake at the University of Greenwich. These programmes help ensure that we can continue to provide the best service to our clients.”

Futureproofing your organisation

“Apprenticeships allow us to futureproof our business. So take some time to think about where you want your business to be in the future, and what kind of people you need to take you there. Imagine the difference you could make by taking on staff that are keen and enthusiastic, and then giving them the space and support to develop and succeed,” says Steven Huggett, commercial manager at United Living Group.

“We have regular meetings with the university, and we always get good feedback on how our apprentices are progressing. It’s a really easy process.”

Take your next step to business success. Begin your apprenticeship journey with the University of Greenwich. Visit gre.ac.uk/apprenticeships