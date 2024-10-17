Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Neva review – sublime portrait of a warrior and her wolf in a dying world

    By Keza MacDonald,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OwQx_0wAJUOJU00
    A young wolf in a cruel world … Neva. Photograph: Nomada Studio

    A warrior and her wolf are running through perspective-shifting collages of the most sumptuous nature scenes I’ve ever seen in a video game. Cranes flit from shining pools, boar and stags roam in the background; as the camera zooms out on the plain, yellow flowers extending off on all sides, a cleaved mountain comes into view in the distance. But there is a corrupting force at work. Here birds fall from the sky, black flowers blooming from their tiny bodies. Formless masked demons emerge from the ground to feast on them. These are your enemies, vanquished with a thin blade drawn from your warrior’s side. But there are so many of them – and you’re just one human, and a wolf.

    Neva does not embellish this setup with words. You never find out what led to this corruption, or why you alone are fighting it. It tells its story with extraordinary visuals and elegant animation from developer Nomada Studio, in concert with chest-tighteningly effective music from Barcelona-based Berlinist. Many games that achieve this level of beauty suffer a little for prioritising style over substance, but Neva hits home on all levels. I was on the verge of tears at times, watching its formerly exquisite world succumb to corruption as the seasons passed, its beautiful creatures possessed by the awful blackness, birds frozen in motion, creating dreadful totems of the dead. By the end I was weeping as I clutched the controller.

    Your white wolf starts out as a little pup who needs a helping hand to leap over gaps, stops to sniff at things, and whines piteously for a cuddle after every encounter with the demons. Black hands reach up from the earth to pollute and snatch at the cub, and you must protect it, beating back the darkness with everything you’ve got: a dash, a double-jump and that thin rapier. I will confess that I found the sense of responsibility I felt for this wolf cub almost unbearable, so it was a relief when the season changed and I realised that the creature was growing.

    Before long, the wolf is showing you the way. Majestic antlers emerge from its head; it can savage the demons, work with you to slay them. Later, it is the one protecting you. You can still stop at any time to stroke and soothe the creature, but it grows in confidence with every passing season. The bond between you and this wolf is the emotional centre of the game, and though I often suspected how it might end, I was in no way prepared for what happened at the close of Neva’s three-hour runtime, or the extraordinary sights I saw along the way.

    The nature collages are paired with Monument Valley -esque transforming architecture, giving you plenty of ways to exercise your elegantly limited set of skills. By the midpoint of this game you will know the precise range and limitations of that double-jump-dash combo, and as your wolf grows it adds its own talents to your repertoire. Every new season introduces an interesting new application for these skills, paired with a shift in tone. The puzzles are well thought-out, the combat challenging enough to feel consequential: when your warrior dies, like the birds, she is shudderingly overtaken by black flowers. Black things always mean death in this game, though it is sometimes hard to tell which black things are part of the foreground of the scenery, and which black things will hurt you when you touch them.

    As in Journey , surely now an ordained saint of artistically ambitious and emotionally resonant video games, that cleaved mountain always looms in the distance, beckoning you towards it. You do eventually reach it, in the dead of winter, beaten down, the world dying around you. I’m still thinking about what happened there. Rarely has a game made me feel so much in a few short hours. It will be some time before I feel ready to play it again, but until I do, I will be recommending it to anyone who’ll listen.

    • Neva is available now; £16.99

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘A little hyped up’: experts downplay claims over Petra archaeological find
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    How we met: ‘We got chatting on the plane – and she suggested I move in with her’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Yahya Sinwar’s final moments and the Israeli trainees who found him
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    The Remarkable Life of Ibelin review – moving tale of disabled gamer’s digital double life
    The Guardian1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Why are people leaving Trump rallies early? We asked them
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘King of curry’ chef Shabir Hussain dies aged 56
    The Guardian2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Three years in the wild: how a fugitive father has hidden his children for so long
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Man accused of jail escape congratulated police officer who caught him, court told
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    ‘My dream has been shattered,’ says Nigerian nurse accused of cheating after arriving in UK
    The Guardian1 day ago
    How Britain’s ‘brown babies’ were hidden away: the secret history of the first mixed race orphanage
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    ‘It’s shameful and I won’t pay it’: flood-hit Italians rage against insurance call
    The Guardian2 days ago
    TV tonight: the truth about one of Hollywood’s most puzzling scandals
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Post Office continued to use racist term for black workers until 2016, inquiry told
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    NRA faces pressure to suspend CEO after revelation of sadistic cat killing
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Meta fires staff for ‘using free meal vouchers to buy household goods’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Before to Doctor Odyssey: the seven best shows to stream this week
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Kentucky man declared brain dead wakes up during organ harvesting
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Reader stumbles on Dracula’s ancestors in a Dublin library
    The Guardian18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy