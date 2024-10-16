Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    ‘The comeback is on’: Ainslie’s Britannia crew earn first America’s Cup points

    By Andy Bull in Barcelona,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48R1wk_0w96jfwk00
    Ineos Britannia dominated race five before holding off Emirates Team New Zealand in race six on Wednesday in Barcelona. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

    You wait 90 years and six long days for a win, and then two come along at once. There’s been a sea change at the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona, where the waves have picked up enough to sweep Ineos Britannia to their first wins in the best-of-13 series.

    The British boat, skippered by Sir Ben Ainslie, coped much better with the choppy water than Emirates Team New Zealand, and they won both of the day’s races. They now trail by four to two, ahead of the seventh and eighth races on Friday afternoon. “There’s still a long way to go,” Ainslie said, “but the comeback is on.”

    Related: America’s Cup 2024: Great Britain beat New Zealand in races five and six – live

    They were the first points Great Britain has won in the America’s Cup since 1934, when Endeavour, skippered by the aviation pioneer Sir Thomas Sopwith, lost 4-2 to the US yacht Rainbow, skippered by the railroad magnate Harold Vanderbilt. Endeavour was at a distinct disadvantage in the early races that year because, unlike Rainbow, it was kitted out with full accommodations for all the crew, including a bathtub in the captain’s cabin.

    It was a strategic blunder which Ineos Britannia have shrewdly avoided repeating 90 years later, but, like Sopwith, who eventually tossed the tub overboard, they have been busy tinkering with their boat in an effort to find a little extra speed.

    Emirates Team New Zealand decided to take the reserve day off on Tuesday. Ineos Britannia, on the other hand, spent a long, hard day out on the water, working on their boat in the difficult conditions. It showed. The New Zealanders, skippered by Pete Burling, were caught out by the altered sea state. They were forced into a calamitous mistake before the start of the first race, when Britannia pushed them to make a slow jibe to avoid a collision, and they dropped off their foils.

    The light wind meant their boat, Taihoro, was left dead in the water while Britannia circled gleefully around them, trapping the New Zealanders in their dirty air. When the race started, Britannia sailed off into an insurmountable lead, while Taihoro squatted motionless on the start line.

    Britannia’s second point followed soon after. This time, Ainslie’s superb manoeuvring during the pre-start meant they were able to roll from underneath New Zealand and arrive at the start line with a 10-knot speed advantage. That gave Ineos Britannia control of the race. Burling made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes as he hurried to catch up and, while Britannia also splashed down after making their penultimate turn, they recovered well and went on to win by seven seconds.

    “It was a good day for the team, we have bounced back from a difficult start,” Ainslie said, “I’m really proud of the way everyone has reacted to it and worked to find those gains over the last 48 hours.”

    Ainslie clearly felt the New ­Zealanders had made a mistake by staying on shore on Tuesday. “It was a massive day for our team, that really made us believe that we can get back into this,” he said.

    “We certainly feel like every day we are out on the water we are unlocking more potential in the boat. We’re focusing on our own performance, not necessarily what the Kiwis are doing, I can’t tell you what’s in their minds, what I can tell you is that our team is prepared to put the work in every day so we can find those gains every day. The trick is now that we’ve got to ride that momentum all the way.”

    Ainslie was the tactician when Team Oracle USA came back from 8-1 down to beat Team New Zealand 9-8 in the 2013 America’s Cup in San Francisco. He drew on that experience on Monday, when Ineos Britannia went 4-0 down in the series.

    “It’s a moment when you get everyone together and say: ‘Look we’re still in this, don’t let your heads drop.’ We knew it was going to be tough and the Kiwis came out of the blocks well, but we needed to keep faith in the team, and keep pushing to find those gains. Every day we get better, every day we unlock more potential in the boat,” he added. “We can sleep when it’s over.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why are people leaving Trump rallies early? We asked them
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘My dream has been shattered,’ says Nigerian nurse accused of cheating after arriving in UK
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    How we met: ‘We got chatting on the plane – and she suggested I move in with her’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Ascot gears up for Britain’s richest day at races with £4m on offer
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    A Democratic ex-mayor is running for Senate in one of the most Republican US states. Does he have a chance?
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    TV tonight: the truth about one of Hollywood’s most puzzling scandals
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    ‘King of curry’ chef Shabir Hussain dies aged 56
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Three years in the wild: how a fugitive father has hidden his children for so long
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Middle East crisis live: Lebanese governor decries ‘massacre’ after mayor among those killed in Israeli attack
    The Guardian2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Haiti residents fear ‘fate is in God’s hands’ after gang commits worst mass killing in decades
    The Guardian2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    ‘It’s shameful and I won’t pay it’: flood-hit Italians rage against insurance call
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Post Office continued to use racist term for black workers until 2016, inquiry told
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    How Britain’s ‘brown babies’ were hidden away: the secret history of the first mixed race orphanage
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    These boots were made for … autumn: the best women’s footwear for the season
    The Guardian2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy