Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Private donor to pay for Alex Salmond’s body to be flown home

    By Severin Carrell Scotland editor,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfol4_0w969svE00
    A member of the public views flags and floral tributes for Alex Salmond left outside the Scottish parliament building. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

    A private donor has paid for a charter flight to repatriate Alex Salmond’s body from North Macedonia, after the Foreign Office rejected calls for the RAF to arrange the flight.

    The former first minister of Scotland died suddenly of a heart attack during a lunch at a conference in the lakeside city of Ohrid on Saturday .

    Some of his allies, including the Conservative MP David Davis, had been pressing for the RAF to fly his body home, which the Times reported could have cost up to £600,000, or for the Scottish government to fund a charter flight.

    It is thought Salmond’s family will hold a private funeral likely to take place in Strichen, his home village in Aberdeenshire, with a public memorial service being held at a later date. John Swinney, the first minister, placed a book of condolence in the public reception area for the Scottish parliament on Monday.

    Talks about repatriating his body involved Kate Forbes, Scotland’s deputy first minister, and Ian Murray, the Scotland secretary, who spoke to David Lammy, the foreign secretary. The flight is expected to leave North Macedonia on Friday, landing at Aberdeen airport.

    A Scottish government spokesperson confirmed that private arrangements had been made to repatriate the body. It is thought Salmond’s family believed it would be faster to make their own arrangements than wait for government help.

    “The loss of a loved one is a difficult time for any family, made more complex when they have passed away overseas,” he said. “Over the last few days the Scottish government and UK government have been engaging with Alex Salmond’s family and working closely together in accordance with their wishes, to ensure the swift and dignified repatriation of the former first minister to Scotland.

    “Having explored a number of options, the family have now made arrangements for this to take place with the support of a private citizen. The Scottish government continues to engage with Mr Salmond’s family, and we stand ready to offer further advice and support, should it be required.”

    Kenny MacAskill, the acting leader of Alba, told BBC Scotland that Salmond’s widow, Moira, and his family were grateful to the donor who provided the flight, who currently wants to remain anonymous.

    “It brings a great deal of comfort to Moira and other members of the family to know that he will soon be home with them,” he said. “The family have asked that their privacy be respected at this time and will be making an announcement in due course about the funeral arrangements and a memorial service to honour the life of Alex Salmond.”

    Mark Donfried, the director of the Academy for Cultural Diplomacy, which organised the event Salmond was speaking at, said the Alba leader collapsed suddenly while he was helping his party colleague Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, who had accompanied him on the trip, to open some tomato ketchup.

    “He was full of energy and in the best of health, and we were talking about Scotland’s place in Europe,” Donfried told Times Radio on Sunday. Salmond was trying to open the ketchup, he said, “when he just kind of fell back in his chair, totally out of the blue, without warning”.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Mell
    3h ago
    so kind
    Vickie Andrus
    22h ago
    Thank you! What a very unselfish thing to do. You are one filled with care, compassion and empathy. These are great traits for a human being!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif told police he had killed her, court hears
    The Guardian4 days ago
    Why are people leaving Trump rallies early? We asked them
    The Guardian2 days ago
    George Negus, veteran Australian journalist and TV presenter, dies aged 82
    The Guardian3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Alex Salmond’s body met by family and piper as plane lands in Aberdeen
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent1 day ago
    How we met: ‘We got chatting on the plane – and she suggested I move in with her’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    ‘King of curry’ chef Shabir Hussain dies aged 56
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Daredevil influencer who died plunging 630ft from bridge trying to take Instagram photo named
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Baby found alone in home with blanket over her face and note stuck to wall, MO cops say
    The Kansas City Star4 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Hotel owner said Liam Payne 'on drugs' and 'destroying' room before death, according to 9-1-1 audio
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Yahya Sinwar’s final moments and the Israeli trainees who found him
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Letby wanted first baby death 'out of the way'
    BBC4 days ago
    Married to a Monster: How Bianca Censori 'Broke Free' From Kanye West After 22 Months of Marriage — as Her Family Launched 'Dramatic Intervention'
    RadarOnline10 days ago
    Serena Williams Reveals She Had a Cyst the 'Size of a Small Grapefruit' Removed from Her Neck
    People2 days ago
    Bus driver stabbed to death while driving by jealous husband over affair with wife caught on camera
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    TV tonight: the truth about one of Hollywood’s most puzzling scandals
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Bill Clinton's 49th Anniversary Photo To Hilary Draws Plenty Of Attention: "Monica Lewinsky Sends Her Regards"
    Wide Open Country6 days ago
    Three billionaires have given a whopping $220 million combined to help get Trump elected
    The Independent2 days ago
    Decades of Diddy Scrubbed Clean from Iconic Hollywood Diner, ‘It’s Not Okay,’ Says Restaurant Manager
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    ‘My dream has been shattered,’ says Nigerian nurse accused of cheating after arriving in UK
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Three years in the wild: how a fugitive father has hidden his children for so long
    The Guardian1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    North Carolina 5-year-old dies after sibling accidentally shoots him dead inside family home
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Menendez family: We suspected abuse from the beginning
    NewsNation1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy