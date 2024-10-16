Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Is it worse to have no climate solutions – or to have them but refuse to use them? | Rebecca Solnit

    By Rebecca Solnit,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQp0D_0w8q1Du300
    ‘When it comes to some of the tech oligarchs, I suspect the sheer modesty of the solutions is not the kind of gee-whiz rocket science they love.’ Photograph: David Odisho/Getty Images

    There are so many ways to fiddle while Rome burns, or as this season’s weather would have it, gets torn apart by hurricanes and tornadoes and also goes underwater – and, in other places, burns. One particularly pernicious way comes from the men in love with big tech , who are forever insisting that we need some amazing new technology to solve our problems, be it geoengineering, carbon sequestration or fusion – but wait, it gets worse.

    At an artificial intelligence conference in Washington DC, the former Google CEO Eric Schmidt recently claimed that “[w]e’re not going to hit the climate goals anyway because we’re not organized to do it” and that we should just plunge ahead with AI, which is so huge an energy hog it’s prompted a number of tech companies to abandon their climate goals. Schmidt then threw out the farfetched notion that we should go all in on AI because maybe AI will somehow, maybe, eventually know how to “solve” climate, saying: “I’d rather bet on AI solving the problem than constraining it.”

    Eventually is not good enough. A distinguished group of scientists said in a paper published on 8 October: “We are on the brink of an irreversible climate disaster . This is a global emergency beyond any doubt. Much of the very fabric of life on Earth is imperiled. We are stepping into a critical and unpredictable new phase of the climate crisis.”

    We need to pull back from that brink, but Schmidt is arguing for plunging over it, because guys like him are excited about AI. This is like arguing we should jettison the lifeboats and hang out on the sinking ship because what if there was eventually a totally awesome, new kind of lifeboat we can’t even imagine right now?

    We have the lifeboats now – we have the solutions, and we have had them for a while, and they keep getting better, as in better-designed, more efficient, more affordable and adaptable. We just need to implement them, but they’re just not the solutions a lot of the rich and powerful like. Proposing we go for some false or nonexistent solution has become an excuse constantly deployed as an excuse for not supporting the solutions we have.

    “Delay is the new denial” became a slogan in the climate movement a few years ago, and maybe “decoy is the new denial” should be added to it, by which I mean proposing we ignore workable present-day solutions in favor of unworkable and nonexistent ones while continuing to burn fossil fuel.

    One might think that Schmidt, whose net worth is estimated at around $23bn, would devote some time and resources to organizing us to reach our climate goals rather than excuse himself from acting with his dismissive defeatism. But overall billionaires and the very rich are part of the problem, with their outsized power and the dismal ways most of them use it. And their climate impact is obscene – the richest 1% of humanity is responsible for more carbon emissions than the poorest 66%.

    Scientists and engineers have been telling us for a very long time what we need to do and how to do it, and most of us already know that what we need to do is make a swift transition away from burning fossil fuels. Protecting forests and other natural systems and redesigning how we live, travel and produce and consume also matter, but phasing out the extraction and burning of fossil fuels is the big one. Schmidt lives in California , where we’ve been getting more than 100% of our electricity needs met many days this year by sun, wind and water, and storing the surplus in immense battery systems. Obviously not everything in California runs on electricity, but this is a nice demonstration model of how rapidly a renewable system can scale up.

    When it comes to some of the tech oligarchs, I suspect the sheer modesty of the solutions – that we should consume less, which means we can produce less, and make this energy transition to a renewable-powered world – is not the kind of gee-whiz rocket science they love. (Though solar and wind technologies are pretty amazing, particularly if you know how rapidly their design has improved, their cost has plummeted and their implementation has spread.) It is in many ways a social solution in which lots of us adjust how we live and how we power our devices, not a grand centralized invention that is super profitable for a few.

    I do not know if it would be worse to live in a world in which we genuinely did not have the solutions, or to live in one where we have them but are not implementing them on the speed and scale we know we need to. But I know we have the solutions.

    • Rebecca Solnit is a Guardian US columnist. She is the author of Orwell’s Roses and co-editor with Thelma Young Lutunatabua of the climate anthology Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why are people leaving Trump rallies early? We asked them
    The Guardian2 days ago
    How we met: ‘We got chatting on the plane – and she suggested I move in with her’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Haiti residents fear ‘fate is in God’s hands’ after gang commits worst mass killing in decades
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Three years in the wild: how a fugitive father has hidden his children for so long
    The Guardian1 day ago
    How Britain’s ‘brown babies’ were hidden away: the secret history of the first mixed race orphanage
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    ‘King of curry’ chef Shabir Hussain dies aged 56
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Footage of Arizona police punching and tasering deaf Black man sparks outcry
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Middle East crisis live: Lebanese governor decries ‘massacre’ after mayor among those killed in Israeli attack
    The Guardian2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    ‘It’s shameful and I won’t pay it’: flood-hit Italians rage against insurance call
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Private donor to pay for Alex Salmond’s body to be flown home
    The Guardian2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    TV tonight: the truth about one of Hollywood’s most puzzling scandals
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    These boots were made for … autumn: the best women’s footwear for the season
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘People did not go quietly’: divers explore wreck of 18th-century slave ship where mutiny took place
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Russia suspected of planting device on plane that caused UK warehouse fire
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Nine staff hire lawyers after report finds some leaders attempted to cover up inappropriate workplace behaviour
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    Post Office continued to use racist term for black workers until 2016, inquiry told
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Wyoming rangers stop blowing up dead horses due to wildfire risk
    The Guardian2 days ago
    I visited a small, struggling, climate-ravaged town in Louisiana. Why is Donald Trump certain to win here? | Oliver Laughland
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy