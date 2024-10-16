Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    County Durham school drops plan to turn off heat on climate ‘blue nose day’

    By Mark Brown North of England correspondent,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPGir_0w8pQuHD00
    The school said the date had been carefully chosen after looking at average monthly temperatures. Photograph: North News & Pictures Ltd northnews.co.uk

    A school has made a U-turn on a student-led plan to turn the heating off for a “blue nose” climate action day after parents raised concerns.

    The heating was due to be turned off at Wolsingham school, County Durham, on Friday but the plan has now been postponed until the summer term of next year when it is likely to be warmer.

    A letter to parents and guardians had alerted them to the proposal, recommending that their children should on Friday wear a black V-neck jumper, extra-thick socks and layers such as a vest or plain white T-shirt. The letter added: “Please note hoodies will not be permitted and blazers should be worn.”

    The blue nose day plan entailed the heating being turned off to conserve energy and was being done to reduce the school’s carbon footprint and “raise the importance of being more sustainable”.

    In a second letter this week the school said the event would not go ahead as planned after “speaking to several parents regarding their concerns”. It said the day had been planned by students in the school’s climate action team.

    “The event was designed to raise the importance in our school community of being more sustainable and in a small way reduce the school’s carbon footprint,” it said. “The date was carefully chosen by looking at average temperatures by month and short-term weather forecasts, indicating a temperature in Wolsingham of approx. 15C on Friday.

    “After careful consideration and speaking to several parents regarding their concerns, the blue nose day scheduled for Friday 18 October 2024 will now not go ahead as planned. School will be open as usual, with staff and students not needing to wear extra layers of clothing and with the heating switched on as on a normal school day.”

    The letter said students on the climate action team had “played a key part in making Wolsingham school more sustainable in other ways over the last few academic years. This includes the installation of filtered water coolers, meaning the amount of single-use plastic, from water bottles, has been reduced to extremely close to zero.”

    The plan had also attracted some criticism and derision on social media from people whose children did not attend the school, whose origins date back to 1614.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Haiti residents fear ‘fate is in God’s hands’ after gang commits worst mass killing in decades
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Why are people leaving Trump rallies early? We asked them
    The Guardian1 day ago
    How we met: ‘We got chatting on the plane – and she suggested I move in with her’
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Sara Sharif homeschooled and made to wear hijab to conceal injuries, court told
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Biden-Harris administration announces $4.5bn in additional student debt relief
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson25 days ago
    Three years in the wild: how a fugitive father has hidden his children for so long
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Trump dances for 40 minutes during campaign rally: ‘Let’s listen to music’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Letter: Desmond Christy obituary
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Harris and Trump are tied in the polls – so I conducted my own less traditional research | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    These boots were made for … autumn: the best women’s footwear for the season
    The Guardian1 day ago
    TV tonight: the truth about one of Hollywood’s most puzzling scandals
    The Guardian4 hours ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup14 days ago
    The cannabis industry is awaiting a legal green light, but can businesses survive?
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘It’s shameful and I won’t pay it’: flood-hit Italians rage against insurance call
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Tell us: do you know someone who died in pregnancy or during childbirth?
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Footage of Arizona police punching and tasering deaf Black man sparks outcry
    The Guardian1 day ago
    ‘Unlimited dollars’: how an Indiana hospital chain took over a region and jacked up prices
    The Guardian23 hours ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy