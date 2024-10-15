Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Briton becomes youngest woman to climb world’s 14 highest peaks

    By Jamie Grierson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48w1hM_0w7Jd9eX00
    Adriana Brownlee at the summit of Shishapangma in Tibet. Photograph: Aga Adventures

    A 23-year-old has become the youngest woman to climb all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre-plus peaks.

    Adriana Brownlee reached the 8,027-metre summit of Shishapangma in Tibet on 9 October, becoming the second British person to complete the gruelling feat. It came three years after Brownlee reached the top of Everest and resolved to climb all 14 of the world’s highest peaks, the Times reported .

    As she neared the top of Shishapangma, she told the newspaper, “I started to cry. I hadn’t reached the summit yet, I couldn’t even see it, but I knew it was going to happen. It took another hour before we reached the incredible summit. By this time it was just sunrise and we had a beautiful clear sky.

    “It was the most incredible moment. I cried again remembering that I had just summited all 14 8,000-metre peaks and made history.”

    Brownlee, who grew up in south-west London and attended the University of Bath, is said to have laid out her ambition as an eight-year-old at primary school, writing: “I would like to be famous for climbing the highest mountain in the world … and be one of the youngest girls to do this.”

    The 14 highest peaks are Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho Oyu, Dhaulagiri I, Manaslu, Nanga Parbat, Annapurna I, Gasherbrum I, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum II and Shishapangma.

    For her last climb, Brownlee climbed without the use of supplementary oxygen, making it an even tougher challenge.

    “It’s all about intrinsic motivation for me and wanting to push my body and achieve my personal goals,” she said. “Mountaineering is my escape in life, it makes me feel free and truly connected with myself so it becomes an obsession to go back.

    “I quit university and my degree to pursue a career in mountaineering and sacrificed friendships, regular teenage life and more, but it was all worth it.”

    Looking ahead, she said she wants to work with others with an enthusiasm for mountaineering. “I will stay in the mountains, but now want to help others achieve their dream by creating a new generation of high-altitude mountaineering and trekking experiences which focuses on safety and clients’ past experiences.”

    Fewer than 100 people have climbed all 14 peaks, all of which are in the Himalayas and Karakoram range. The first British climber to do so was Alan Hinkes in 2005 .

    Hinkes told the Times: “I have followed Adriana’s determined progress since first meeting her in 2021. It is great news to hear another Brit has climbed all 14 eight-thousanders.

    “To climb all these mountains in less than four years is a remarkable achievement. It took me 17 years. None of these giant mountains are easy or safe and she has shown extreme dedication, as well as enduring a lot of suffering and risk to complete all the 8,000-metre peaks.”

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Terry
    9h ago
    Congrates....
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘People did not go quietly’: divers explore wreck of 18th-century slave ship where mutiny took place
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Haiti residents fear ‘fate is in God’s hands’ after gang commits worst mass killing in decades
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Trump dances for 40 minutes during campaign rally: ‘Let’s listen to music’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    How Cats Choose Their Special Person and Why It Matters
    Vision Pet Care15 days ago
    ‘It’s shameful and I won’t pay it’: flood-hit Italians rage against insurance call
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    Father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif told police he had killed her, court hears
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Three years in the wild: how a fugitive father has hidden his children for so long
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Private donor to pay for Alex Salmond’s body to be flown home
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    King Charles, know this: Australians don’t hate the royals – we just wish you’d lose interest in us | Van Badham
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Israel is a rogue nation. It should be removed from the United Nations | Mehdi Hasan
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Husband allegedly killed by ex-ballerina had ‘angry side’, say fellow ballerinas
    The Guardian3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    New cervical cancer treatment regime ‘cuts risk of dying from disease by 40%’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Key takeaways from Fox News interview: Harris grilled on immigration, the Middle East and Biden’s record
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Why are people leaving Trump rallies early? We asked them
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    How a ‘putrid’ find in a museum cupboard could be the key to bringing the Tasmanian tiger back to life
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    Wyoming rangers stop blowing up dead horses due to wildfire risk
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Two boys die in separate Halloween hayrides in Minnesota and Tennessee
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    Thou Shalt Not Steal review – this series has future classic written all over it
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    America’s Cup 2024: New Zealand take 4-0 lead over Britain in first-to-seven series – as it happened
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The pet I’ll never forget: Chelsea the cat, who sent one last message from beyond the grave
    The Guardian3 days ago
    ‘The comeback is on’: Ainslie’s Britannia crew earn first America’s Cup points
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Harris and Trump are tied in the polls – so I conducted my own less traditional research | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s Life-Saving Action For Drowning Dog Made One Man Cry Tears Of Joy
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy