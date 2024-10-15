Open in App
    Jonas Eidevall resigns as Arsenal head coach after miserable run of results

    By Tom Garry,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MWYP_0w7IilJ600
    Jonas Eidevall took charge of Arsenal in the summer of 2021. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer

    Jonas Eidevall has resigned as the Arsenal head coach amid intense pressure after a poor sequence of results.

    The Swede had been in charge since 2021, winning the League Cup twice, but quit after the heavy defeat by Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League last Wednesday was followed by the Women’s Super League loss at home to Chelsea on Saturday. Arsenal had drawn their previous WSL game, at home to Everton.

    Eidevall’s resignation came the day before Arsenal’s European fixture at home against Vålerenga. The first‑team assistant coach, Renée Slegers, will take interim charge of at least that match and the game at West Ham on Sunday. The club confirmed their search for a head coach was under way.

    The Guardian understands the former Manchester United manager Casey Stoney is not under consideration. Stoney was sacked by San Diego Wave after seven games without a win, despite having led the team to an NWSL Shield win in their first season, the trophy awarded to the team with the best regular‑season record before the top six sides go into playoffs for the championship.

    Arsenal’s sporting director, Edu, is leading the search for Eidevall’s replacement with the director of women’s football, Clare Wheatley. “We thank Jonas for his commitment to the club and achievements here since joining us in 2021,” Edu said. “We have great respect for the dedication and commitment he showed to our women’s first team and recognise the role he has played in the growth and development of Arsenal Women. We all wish him the very best for the future.

    “Our focus will now turn to the process of appointing a new head coach, and in the meantime supporting Renée, as she takes interim charge of the team starting with two important fixtures this week.”

    Eidevall oversaw a second-place finish and two third-place finishes in his three full seasons, and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2023, but his popularity among fans appeared to take a big hit when his side did not progress past the Champions League qualification rounds last season.

    After the first four league games of this season, Arsenal sit sixth with five points after one win, two draws and their derby defeat.

    Speaking after the 2-1 defeat against Chelsea, Eidevall said, in response to questions on his future: “I fully understand that people are disappointed when we don’t win football matches and we are also really disappointed. We are really hurting, I’m hurting, the players are hurting. We want to do that better.”

    Reacting to Eidevall’s departure the England head coach, Sarina Wiegman, said: “I didn’t expect that. It’s sad. It’s always sad. I had a good working relationship with him so I was a little bit flabbergasted.”

