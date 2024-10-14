Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Hezbollah drone attack kills four IDF soldiers as US prepares to send missile system to Israel | First Thing

    By Clea Skopeliti,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQeA4_0w61InBL00
    An Israeli soldier secures a road after a drone attack by Hezbollah that caused mass casualties on Sunday in Binyamina, central Israel. Photograph: Amir Levy/Getty Images

    Good morning.

    Hezbollah has carried out its deadliest strike since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon nearly two weeks ago, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) saying the attack killed four soldiers at an army base in central Israel on Sunday.

    Hezbollah described the strike, which Israel’s national rescue service said wounded 61 people in total, as retaliation for Israel killing 22 in an attack on Beirut on Thursday.

    It followed reports that the US was stepping up its involvement in the region by sending a terminal high-altitude area defense (Thaad) missile battery to Israel, reportedly along with about 100 US troops. Retaliation by Israel against Iran is expected after Tehran fired a barrage of more than 180 missiles at Israel on 1 October.

    • How did Iran react to the news about American troops? Its foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, warned that the US was placing its soldiers’ lives “at risk by deploying them to operate US missile systems in Israel” and that Tehran had “no red lines in defending our people and interests”.

    Man arrested near Trump’s California rally with loaded guns, police say

    A man on the way to a Donald Trump campaign rally armed with loaded guns and fake identification was arrested by authorities in California on Saturday.

    The suspect, named as Las Vegas resident Vem Miller, was apprehended by police at a checkpoint about a half mile from an entrance to the event in Coachella valley, shortly before it started, police said on Sunday.

    Miller, who is believed to be a member of a rightwing anti-government organization, was arrested for possessing a loaded firearm and a high capacity magazine, and was released after posting $5,000 bail, police records show. Miller denied any wrongdoing and said the guns were for his own safety.

    Riverside county’s sheriff, Chad Bianco, said at a press conference that he believed Miller planned to kill Trump, but admitted that was “speculation”. “What we do know is he showed up with multiple passports with different names, an unregistered vehicle with a fake license plate and loaded firearms,” he said.

    • Was there any other trouble? The FBI was also questioning another man after bomb-detecting dogs “repeatedly” alerted to him, the sheriff said.

    Trees and land absorbed almost no CO 2 last year

    The Earth’s ocean, forests, soils and other natural carbon sinks together absorb about half of all human emissions – but last year, in an unexpected and alarming development, land and trees emitted almost as much CO 2 as they removed from the atmosphere , scientists have said.

    Preliminary findings by a global team of researchers found that in 2023 – the hottest year on record – the volume of carbon absorbed by land temporarily collapsed. Just one major tropical rainforest, the Congo basin, remained a powerful sink that removed more carbon than it released, as deforestation and global heating harmed the carbon storage capacity of other rainforests.

    “We’re seeing cracks in the resilience of the Earth’s systems,” Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, told an event at New York Climate Week in September.

    • What could this mean for global heating? A rapid collapse of carbon sinks has not been accounted for in most climate models. If it continues, it could mean rapid global heating even beyond what has been forecast.

    In other news …

    • The race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is growing ever tighter, with an NBC News poll showing the candidates both with 48% support, while a New York Times poll suggests Harris is underperforming among Latino voters.

    • China has launched major military drills around Taiwan’s main island in what it said was a warning against “separatist acts”, after a recent speech by Taiwan’s president.

    • The family of a US citizen killed by the IDF are demanding an investigation . Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was killed by an Israeli sniper at an anti-settler West Bank protest in September.

    Stat of the day: The Netherlands’ prison population has fallen by more than 40% over 20 years

    The prison population of the Netherlands has declined by more than 40% over the past 20 years as the number of violent crimes has plummeted. The Dutch are more likely to take the view that prisons do more harm than good, according to the criminologist Francis Pakes.

    Don’t miss this: Maria Bakalova on playing Ivana in The Apprentice and the treatment of eastern European actors

    The release of the Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice has faced endless hurdles, including the actors’ strike and its director being affected by Trump’s Muslim travel ban. As its premiere approaches this week, the actor who plays Ivana, Maria Bakalova, spoke to the Guardian about the limited roles offered to eastern Europeans, the ultra-secretive casting process for Borat and why the new movie “not a political film”.

    Climate check: Europe’s medical schools to up their focus on climate-linked disease

    As the climate emergency exacerbates existing diseases, including mosquito-borne ones, the crisis will form a bigger part of the training given to future doctors across Europe. Medical students in 25 universities will receive more training on how to recognize and treat heatstroke, and how antimicrobial resistance is being worsened by global heating.

    Last Thing: Edith Pritchett’s week in Venn diagrams

    What do the planet’s natural resources and a glass of water on your nightstand when you’re hungover have in common? Edith Pritchett answers this profound question , and a few more, in this week’s Venn diagram.

    Sign up

    Sign up for the US morning briefing

    First Thing is delivered to thousands of inboxes every weekday. If you’re not already signed up, subscribe now .

    Get in touch

    If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Almightyczar
    1d ago
    why Israel can't handle hezbollah
    James McInerney
    1d ago
    All these issues, all these wars, ever since the Bide-Harris took over. Sad
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Smash-and-grab for Socceroos earns precious point in Japan
    The Guardian23 hours ago
    UK inflation surprise opens up wriggle room for lower rates and less painful budget
    The Guardian4 hours ago
    More than 100 people died near the New Mexico border in 2024 – a tenfold increase in two years
    The Guardian20 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Scoop: Karine Jean-Pierre blocks John Kirby at White House podium
    Axios2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Beyond Black Beauty review – this reboot of a classic is clumsy, insipid … and hard to hate
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    ‘She preyed upon that empathy’: the TV writer who faked having cancer
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    English coroner issues warning over death of woman trapped in ottoman bed
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Trump dances for 40 minutes during campaign rally: ‘Let’s listen to music’
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    ‘People did not go quietly’: divers explore wreck of 18th-century slave ship where mutiny took place
    The Guardian3 hours ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Daughter of Wiltshire novichok victim says she ‘never got to say goodbye’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Man arrested over alleged violent threat against Fema staff in North Carolina
    The Guardian23 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy