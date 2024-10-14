Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Salford Lads Club: historic youth centre battles to keep doors open

    By Hannah Al-Othman North of England correspondent,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rwcj_0w5yKZik00
    The club was featured on the sleeve of the Smiths’ album The Queen is Dead. Photograph: Stephen Wright

    Salford Lads Club, the youth centre immortalised by the Smiths on the sleeve of their third studio album The Queen Is Dead, is under threat of closure.

    The rising costs of maintaining and running the Grade II-listed building, as well as a drop in grant funding, have left it with a shortfall of about £250,000.

    Opened 120 years ago in Ordsall, it continues to provide a lifeline to young people from some of Greater Manchester’s most deprived communities, offering sports and other activities six days a week.

    Related: Salford marks 30 years since Smiths released The Queen Is Dead

    Initially founded as a club for boys, but now open to all young people, it was officially opened in January 1904 by Robert Baden-Powell, who later founded the Scout movement.

    The tiled interior still features many of its original fittings, and was described by English Heritage as “thought to be the most complete example of this rare form of social provision to survive in England”.

    Recognising its place in the tapestry of Greater Manchester’s musical history, Salford Lads Club also has a Smiths room, which is regularly open to visitors.

    However, the club has suffered a drop in grant income in an increasingly competitive field. Last year the club’s annual income was £160,000, while its outgoings came to £394,700.

    The club wants to hire new staff, to professionalise the running of the club, making it better able to compete for grant funding. It also faces annual bills of £15,000 for utilities and £13,000 for insurance, as well as building maintenance costs of £15,000.

    A fundraiser has ben launched by the Manchester Evening News to help raise the £250,000 that the club needs to secure by the end of November to keep its doors open.

    The club also intends to set up a Salford Lads and Girls Club Legacy Fund, which will be invested into a permanent trust, to help to secure its future survival.

    “The more we have in the fund the greater the annual returns, helping the club to become and remain self-sustainable,” Laura Slingsby, head of youth operations at the centre, told the MEN.

    “The club needs the urgent cash injection now to help close the current funding gap, as even if £1m is secured for the legacy fund now, the returns wouldn’t be generated until next year.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ronnie Dawson obituary
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Hunters wearing dead herons as hats: Randy Olson’s best photograph
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Trump dances for 40 minutes during campaign rally: ‘Let’s listen to music’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Graham Nash donates £10,000 to embattled Salford Lads Club
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Haiti residents fear ‘fate is in God’s hands’ after gang commits worst mass killing in decades
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post31 minutes ago
    Israel is a rogue nation. It should be removed from the United Nations | Mehdi Hasan
    The Guardian1 day ago
    King Charles, know this: Australians don’t hate the royals – we just wish you’d lose interest in us | Van Badham
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif told police he had killed her, court hears
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    These boots were made for … autumn: the best women’s footwear for the season
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    The pet I’ll never forget: Chelsea the cat, who sent one last message from beyond the grave
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘People did not go quietly’: divers explore wreck of 18th-century slave ship where mutiny took place
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    UK inflation surprise opens up wriggle room for lower rates and less painful budget
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Unpaid carers welcome Liz Kendall’s plan to review benefit rules
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    Salisbury poisoning: woman ‘foamed at the mouth’ after spraying novichok on wrists, inquiry told
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Man arrested near Trump’s California rally with loaded guns, police say
    The Guardian2 days ago
    My six-year-old daughter was shot at Sandy Hook – and I faced a torrent of abuse
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Husband allegedly killed by ex-ballerina had ‘angry side’, say fellow ballerinas
    The Guardian2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy