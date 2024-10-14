Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Delta ex-flight attendant files lawsuit alleging retaliation, sexual harassment

    By Michael Sainato,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuCfi_0w5vU2zf00
    Multiple labor unions announced an effort two years ago to unionize Delta Airlines employees. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    A former flight attendant at Delta Air Lines has filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging he was fired in retaliation for supporting a unionization effort and for speaking out after enduring “sexually assaultive touching” during training.

    Aryasp Nejat was fired by Delta in August. In a complaint filed late last month, his attorneys argued he is “one of the latest casualties” of an anti-union campaign waged by the airline.

    “Delta themselves, through their own policies, encourage an open door policy. They encourage employees to bring up concerns,” Nejat, 24, told the Guardian. “They explicitly say that they don’t tolerate Discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and they want us to engage in constructive dialogue.

    “But then, when I made my comments in protest of their anti-union campaign, in protest of the harassment that I and another flight attendant suffered, the company retaliated against me.”

    A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines said: “Delta does not tolerate retaliation or harassment of any kind.”

    Related: Delta workers accuse airline of ‘culture of fear’ amid attempts to unionize

    Multiple labor unions including the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, and the Teamsters, announced a bid two years ago to unionize non-union employees at Delta Airlines. Currently the airline only has a union representing pilots at the company and a union representing dispatchers, unlike other major airlines, where most workers are predominantly union represented.

    Delta has faced calls from Congress to remain neutral in the face of such campaigns. It has not.

    The lawsuit alleges Delta Air Lines engaged in an anti-union campaign during Nejat’s initial flight attendant training, between May and June of last year. At his graduation ceremony, the lawsuit alleges that a Delta flight attendant, Matthew Miller, spoke to Nejat and other graduates, telling them “that if they wanted a good working environment, they should not sign a union card”.

    Miller was a proponent of Delta Air Lines’ anti-union campaign, One Delta, according to the complaint, which alleges he selects flight attendants to be included in safety and training videos, which come with extra pay and promotion pathways in the company.

    The anti-union messaging during training was “overwhelming”, according to Nejat. “I think it was really telling that Delta is investing a lot of resources, money, time and effort into preventing a union organization campaign.”

    While performing a uniform inspection on new flight attendant graduates at the ceremony, the lawsuit accuses Miller of inappropriately touching trainees.

    “During that inspection, Miller engaged in non-consensual, sexually assaultive touching of Nejat with Miller’s hands reaching inside Nejat’s pants close to his genitals and then moving to underneath Nejat’s vest and against Nejat’s chest,” it says. “The experience made Nejat feel violated, uncomfortable, and anxious.”

    Miller did the same thing to at least one other male flight attendant, who relayed the experiences to Nejat, according to the lawsuit, which adds: “On information and belief, several male flight attendants have experienced similar treatment at the hands of Miller.”

    Miller did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Delta did not comment, beyond stating that it does not tolerate retaliation or harassment.

    “It was a very chilling moment,” Nejat of the alleged incident during his training graduation ceremony. “It made me realize that at that time, and to this day, that there are very strict power dynamics within the culture at Delta. These power dynamics involve unfair work practices. They involve power plays. They involve this kind of unfair power dynamic, and with no union to mediate that sort of power dynamic that exists.”

    Nejat did not immediately report the incident with Miller due to Miller’s closeness with Delta Air Lines management, according to the lawsuit, but mentioned it on social media and in internal company posts while advocating for a union at the airline. He claims to have been initially suspended without pay for making two anti-harassment, pro-union posts, but was told his sexual harassment allegation against Miller would be investigated. After an initial interview, however, he says there was no follow-up.

    “Delta has never offered Nejat any explanation of the reasons for its suspension and eventual termination of him, other than its intolerance for his pro-union, anti-sexual- harassment posts,” the lawsuit claims. Miller was permitted to continue working at Delta Air Lines, it alleges.

    Executives at Delta appeared to have “terminated an employee who reported sexual harassment instead of holding the alleged perpetrator accountable”, said the airline’s Association of Flight Attendants. “Flight Attendants shouldn’t have to be afraid to go to work and face sexual harassment.”

    The airline’s conduct is “by all means not right”, said Nejat. “It’s unjust, and it needs to be called out for what it is. On behalf of everyone who has and in the past and in the current has stories of sexual harassment, not only at Delta, but across the airline industry, in other industries, I think it’s really important to speak out, because it demonstrates the power of speaking out.

    “And once people see someone take that first step, then they feel more comfortable sharing their stories and experiences.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump dances for 40 minutes during campaign rally: ‘Let’s listen to music’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Ronnie Dawson obituary
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Hunters wearing dead herons as hats: Randy Olson’s best photograph
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Haiti residents fear ‘fate is in God’s hands’ after gang commits worst mass killing in decades
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Why are people leaving Trump rallies early? We asked them
    The Guardian4 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    These boots were made for … autumn: the best women’s footwear for the season
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    UK inflation surprise opens up wriggle room for lower rates and less painful budget
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    English coroner issues warning over death of woman trapped in ottoman bed
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The pet I’ll never forget: Chelsea the cat, who sent one last message from beyond the grave
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Middle East crisis live: Lebanese governor decries ‘massacre’ after mayor among those killed in Israeli attack
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    US election briefing: Harris airs clips of her opponent while Trump hosts a ‘musical-fest’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Salisbury poisoning: woman ‘foamed at the mouth’ after spraying novichok on wrists, inquiry told
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    My six-year-old daughter was shot at Sandy Hook – and I faced a torrent of abuse
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Husband allegedly killed by ex-ballerina had ‘angry side’, say fellow ballerinas
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy