Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Reverberation review – Matthew López’s romcom is rooted in violence and rejection

    By Clare Brennan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269tVn_0w57JERk00
    ‘Easy grace’: Michael Ahomka-Lindsay and Eleanor Tomlinson in Reverberation. Photograph: Marc Brenner

    London-based American writer Matthew López is best-known for two works centring on gay male experience. His prize-winning, seven-hour drama The Inheritance reworked EM Forster’s novel Howards End into an examination of the lives of gay men in New York post-Aids, and opened to acclaim in London in 2018. In 2023 López co-wrote and directed Red, White & Royal Blue , the film of Casey McQuiston’s novel of the same name about a relationship between the sons of a US president and a British royal.

    Something of both works comes across in Reverberation , López’s 2015 play, receiving its European premiere in Bristol. A meet-cute, romcom brightness of tone bubbles from a situation rooted in the darkness of remembered traumas of violence and rejection, as three lonely characters struggle, in Forster’s famous phrase, to “only connect”.

    Haunted by memories of a terrible event, 30-year-old illustrator Jonathan is unable to face the world beyond his flat. He summons company via dating apps: 21-year-old Wes, having come, would rather not go. Upstairs, peripatetic Claire, 29, newly arrived from the US, is out each night with a different date.

    Ti Green’s set, doll’s house-like, reveals two floors of a block of flats. Diaphanous walls allow us to see stairwell and hall; they also serve as a canvas for Robbie Butler’s lighting effects and Daniel Denton’s video projections. These visuals, coupled with Nicola T Chang’s sound design, suggest characters’ unarticulated interior states. While technically impressive, this filmic device hobbles the pace and highlights a lack of dramatic drive in the writing.

    Strongest, in Jack Sain’s polished production, is the acting. As Jonathan, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay displays an easy grace and affecting emotional range. Jack Gibson, in his first professional role, is touchingly convincing as word-tumbling, puppy-like Wes, desperate to love and be loved. Eleanor Tomlinson plays Claire with an exuberant fragility that evokes (without imitating) Liza Minnelli’s Sally Bowles in Cabaret ; a striking stage debut from this respected screen performer.

    Reverberation is at the Bristol Old Vic until 2 November

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Smash-and-grab for Socceroos as they earn precious point in Japan
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    English coroner issues warning over death of woman trapped in ottoman bed
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Starmer calls it slashing ‘red tape’. In fact, he’s just capitulating to big business | Nicholas Shaxson
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    MadS review – one-shot French horror is an impressive exercise in tension and mood
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    This Little Shih Tzu With Special Needs Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady13 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Trump dances for 40 minutes during campaign rally: ‘Let’s listen to music’
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    ‘She preyed upon that empathy’: the TV writer who faked having cancer
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Daughter of Wiltshire novichok victim says she ‘never got to say goodbye’
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    ‘I’m terrified I’ll be executed’: Trump win could bring spree of death row killings
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    The pet I’ll never forget: Chelsea the cat, who sent one last message from beyond the grave
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Man arrested near Trump’s California rally with loaded guns, police say
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Muslims in India face discrimination after restaurants forced to display workers’ names
    The Guardian2 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Man arrested over alleged violent threat against Fema staff in North Carolina
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy