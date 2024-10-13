Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    The New Real review – facts are an illusion in David Edgar’s post-truth political play

    By Gareth Llŷr Evans,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIZ61_0w56w1sm00
    Everything and everywhere … The New Real. Photograph: Ikin Yum

    The New Real is bookended by scenes where an onstage character invites the audience to “imagine this”: the world in the early years of the current century. Rachel, an esteemed American political strategist and Caro, a revered New Labour pollster, are both recruited to help win – fairly and ethically – a ruthless election in an unnamed “former Russian colony” where truth is malleable and objective facts an illusion.

    As a dramatic simulacrum of the past two decades of western politics, David Edgar’s play explores some pressing questions where the real-world stakes could not be higher. It’s unfortunate that these stakes are rarely matched by the dramatic ones. The compelling electioneering drama in the first act is more persuasive than the action in the second, where narrative questions recede and are replaced by a sequence of scenes where the dialogue frequently feels expository.

    Nevertheless, the performances are often fine. Martina Laird’s smart portrayal of Rachel appears particularly vital: persistently pensive and focused, her words appear to organically respond to the live moment. Jodie McNee, as Caro, similarly imbues the character with more canniness that the dialogue sometimes permits, and Lloyd Owen, as rival strategist Larry Yeates is an effective foil (even if he is inexplicably fashioned as an overtly sexy Paul Manafort).

    Directed by Holly Race Roughan, the staging is brisk; a multitude of locations are swiftly evoked on Alex Lowde’s traverse stage design, aided by Luke Halls’ video design and particularly the uncanny and unnerving use of AI-generated images. Here, everything and everywhere appears to be almost real without ever being entirely so.

    But this rhetorical straddling of the real and not-real is a problem the play never quite reconciles. Had it been staged 10 years ago, one can imagine its theatricalisation of a post-truth political sphere might have felt more incisive and terrifyingly prescient. But we are where we are, and an invitation to “imagine this” is an irony of impossible luxury. To propose all this as ambiguous metaphor, while a very real war of Russian aggression is being waged in a real eastern European country, feels uncomfortably close to peddling alternative facts.

    • At The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon until 2 November

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Smash-and-grab for Socceroos as they earn precious point in Japan
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    English coroner issues warning over death of woman trapped in ottoman bed
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Starmer calls it slashing ‘red tape’. In fact, he’s just capitulating to big business | Nicholas Shaxson
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    MadS review – one-shot French horror is an impressive exercise in tension and mood
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    This Little Shih Tzu With Special Needs Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady13 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Daughter of Wiltshire novichok victim says she ‘never got to say goodbye’
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    ‘I’m terrified I’ll be executed’: Trump win could bring spree of death row killings
    The Guardian1 day ago
    ‘She preyed upon that empathy’: the TV writer who faked having cancer
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Israel is a rogue nation. It should be removed from the United Nations | Mehdi Hasan
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Man arrested over alleged violent threat against Fema staff in North Carolina
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    The pet I’ll never forget: Chelsea the cat, who sent one last message from beyond the grave
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Man arrested near Trump’s California rally with loaded guns, police say
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Trump dances for 40 minutes during campaign rally: ‘Let’s listen to music’
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Muslims in India face discrimination after restaurants forced to display workers’ names
    The Guardian2 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    ‘Blood on Biden’s hands’: family of US citizen killed by IDF demand justice
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    ‘The sea came in and took it all away’: the Colombian beach resort facing a ‘public calamity’
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    'Dark Shadows' Actor John Lasell Dies at 95: A Look Back at His Life and Career
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    ‘There are certain things that we don’t allow to be sold’: why vote buying in the US is illegal
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    China’s plan to boost flagging growth is the very definition of economic insanity | George Magnus
    The Guardian2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy