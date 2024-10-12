Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Lee Carsley cools talk on England future: ‘The last important thing in this process is me’

    By David Hytner in Helsinki,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBMFb_0w4gvpY000
    Lee Carsley did not use a No 9 against Greece but expects Harry Kane to return to the England side in their next Nations League match. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

    Lee Carsley goes into the Nations League tie against Finland in Helsinki on Sunday with serious doubts emerging as to whether he wants the England manager’s job on a permanent basis.

    The 50-year-old has stepped up from his role in charge of the under-21s on an interim basis until November to take in all six of the seniors’ Nations League group games, winning against Republic of Ireland in Dublin and Finland at Wembley in September before a chaotic home loss to Greece on Thursday.

    He has sought to focus purely on the six matches, despite an insistent line of questioning over his desires and intentions about succeeding Gareth Southgate on a full-time basis and leading the nation into the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

    Related: Carsley is not the problem – something feels rotten at the core of this England | Jonathan Liew

    The Football Association have maintained that they are overseeing a confidential process to appoint the next permanent manager. They have given no indications as to the progress of it.

    Carsley has tied himself in a few knots along the way, not least after the Greece defeat when he said he would “hopefully be going back to the under-21s” after his interim tenure ended. Carsley was asked to clarify the comment at the pre-match press conference in Helsinki on Saturday night.

    “Hopefully is a word and a phrase I use quite a bit,” he said. “There’s obviously no guarantees in life, including tomorrow [against Finland]. It’s a job, the under-21s, that I’m really proud of and massively invested in. But I know there’s no guarantees. The plan is to give this job, for three camps, the best I can do along with the rest of the staff and hopefully we can be in a good position.”

    Carsley had been asked after the home win over Finland whether he was up for the permanent job. “Am I up for it … I think I am up for it,” he replied after a pause and not sounding entirely convinced.

    The criticism after the shapeless display against Greece when he started without a recognised No 9, accommodated a host of attacking midfielders and watched the team lack cohesion and defensive stability, was severe. And the mood music around Carsley has shifted, with a briefing that he gave to the British press in Helsinki contributing to that.

    It had been thought that the permanent job was Carsley’s to lose after the wins in September. But when he spoke to the journalists, he sounded like the development coach he has pretty much always been; wanting to push the players, look for fresh angles with them. He sounded as though he was indeed ready to return to the under-21s.

    “The last thing that is important to me in this whole process is me,” Carsley said. “The reason I believe I have done so well in coaching is because people know that it’s not about me. It’s about the players, the environment, the culture. If I do try something different, they can see I’m trying it to get the best out of the team or the individual.

    “I don’t see this as an audition or the biggest chance I have ever had. I see it as a privilege, an unbelievable responsibility. I have got three games left. I want to make sure that the squad is in a really good position, that we have seen different players play in different positions.

    “There’s probably a reason in the past why I’ve resisted going into senior football, going and managing at club level. It’s because I really enjoy this side of the game in terms of the player development and the journey that they go on. So I’ve tried to remove myself from the emotion of: ‘It’s my job to lose or to get.’”

    Carsley also told TalkSport that he had not made a formal application for the permanent England role. “No, I didn’t formally apply for it,” he said, before talking it up as one of the best jobs in world football. “I believe the coach that comes in has got a really good chance of winning and we deserve the best one that’s out there.”

    Carsley spoke extensively about the need for him to try different things during his time in charge as everything since 1966 – when England won the World Cup, their only major men’s trophy – had not been enough for what everybody craves.

    His immediate priority, though, is to get a reaction from the Greece debacle against Finland. The good news is that the captain, Harry Kane, is back to fitness; he missed out against Greece with a groin problem. Jack Grealish is also available after a minor issue. Bukayo Saka has not travelled after coming off against Greece with a hamstring complaint.

    “When we’ve got something really good in front of us, we’re always looking for the next big thing,” Carsley said. “We should appreciate what we’ve got in front of us with Harry. Is he still irreplaceable? He has proved that in the past with the impact he has had.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    English coroner issues warning over death of woman trapped in ottoman bed
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    ‘I’m terrified I’ll be executed’: Trump win could bring spree of death row killings
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candles that look like a KKK meeting
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    In the Netherlands, we’re closing our emptying prisons. What can other countries learn from how we did it? | Renate van der Zee
    The Guardian23 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    The pet I’ll never forget: Chelsea the cat, who sent one last message from beyond the grave
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Vauxhall owner to make decision on future of UK plants ‘in next few weeks’
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    New York Sun owner begins exclusive talks to take over Telegraph
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Strictly’s Katya Jones defends dance partner Wynne Evans over ‘hand incident’
    The Guardian20 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Raymi Saldaña Rojas obituary
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Hooked! The best beginner crochet kit to get you crafting
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    How do I know if a perfume is going to suit me? | The beauty QA
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Trump ground game undercut by slow internet that crashes app
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Why is Halloween suddenly so big in Britain? | Zoe Williams
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Man arrested near Donald Trump’s California rally with loaded guns, police say
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Jerry Jones’s Cowboys house of horrors arrives just in time for Halloween | Oliver Conolly
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    US orders recall of Fisher-Price baby swings linked to five infant deaths
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    Trump sparks outrage after calling for army to handle enemies on election day
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Did you solve it? The enigma of Randall Munroe
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Police spy ‘bragged’ about fathering a child with activist, inquiry hears
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    ‘Blood on Biden’s hands’: family of US citizen killed by IDF demand justice
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy