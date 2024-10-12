Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Former Liverpool defender Joël Matip confirms retirement from football

    By Observer Sport,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chSAY_0w4DKTQy00
    Joël Matip (centre) celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Ajax in the 2022-23 Champions League campaign. Photograph: Matthew Ashton/AMA/2022 AMA Sports Photo Agency

    The former Liverpool defender Joël Matip has retired from football at the age of 33. The Cameroon centre-back made 201 appearances for the club after arriving from Schalke in 2016, winning a host of honours at Anfield including the 2019 Champions League and 2020 Premier League, and also won 27 international caps.

    He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Fulham last December , which turned out to be his final game for the club, whom he left at the end of last season.

    Related: Are Liverpool the real deal? What the data says about Slot’s dream start

    Matip was among the crop of ­players signed by Jürgen Klopp in his first summer window at Liverpool. The rangy centre-back, noted for his ability to dribble the ball out of defence, achieved cult hero status among Liverpool fans having arrived on a free transfer and later formed a solid defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

    Klopp paid tribute to Matip in May this year when the ­defender’s ­departure from Liverpool was ­confirmed. “In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joël Matip,” said the former manager. “I’m not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him.

    “A wonderful professional, a ­wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him. Joël’s qualities as a player are there for all to see and as a club, we have benefited from them since the moment he joined.

    “I don’t think he’s had too many headlines over the years but he has only ever been a very famous figure within our group.

    “I have said before that if there was one person who wouldn’t care if he was underrated it would be Joël, but the truth is we could not have rated him more highly.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I’m terrified I’ll be executed’: Trump win could bring spree of death row killings
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    English coroner issues warning over death of woman trapped in ottoman bed
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    The pet I’ll never forget: Chelsea the cat, who sent one last message from beyond the grave
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    New York Sun owner begins exclusive talks to take over Telegraph
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candles that look like a KKK meeting
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    Body parts in freezer left at Colorado home spark homicide investigation
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Raymi Saldaña Rojas obituary
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    US orders recall of Fisher-Price baby swings linked to five infant deaths
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    Man arrested near Donald Trump’s California rally with loaded guns, police say
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Strictly’s Katya Jones defends dance partner Wynne Evans over ‘hand incident’
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    How do I know if a perfume is going to suit me? | The beauty QA
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Trump ground game undercut by slow internet that crashes app
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Vauxhall owner to make decision on future of UK plants ‘in next few weeks’
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Did you solve it? The enigma of Randall Munroe
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    As a hippy-punk grandmother, here’s how I learned to stop disturbing the baby – and his parents | Rose Rouse
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    This Diné leader is using horses to bring ‘the greatest Native turnout ever’ to the polls
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Hooked! The best beginner crochet kit to get you crafting
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    King Charles won’t stand in the way if ‘Australia wants to become a republic’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘Blood on Biden’s hands’: family of US citizen killed by IDF demand justice
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Poem of the week: The Silent Space by Adrian Rice
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    How a Harris win in US election could depend on Democrats in London
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Police spy ‘bragged’ about fathering a child with activist, inquiry hears
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    US intervention points to growing concerns over Israel’s air defences
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Accidental vet email further evidence of euthanasia of healthy greyhounds in Victoria
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Muslims in India face discrimination after restaurants forced to display workers’ names
    The Guardian1 day ago
    To men who still want ‘proof’ of women’s pain: be careful what you wish for | Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    Trump sparks outrage after calling for army to handle enemies on election day
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    No Bounds review – from clubs to chapels, this Sheffield fest is dizzyingly daring
    The Guardian10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy