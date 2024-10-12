Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Dance Umbrella: Mamela Nyamza: Hatched Ensemble; The Featherstonehaughs Draw on the Sketchbooks of Egon Schiele – review

    By Sarah Crompton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhLOh_0w4B8MBC00
    ‘Percussive patter’: Mamela Nyamza’s Hatched Ensemble. Photograph: Mark Wessels

    London’s annual international Dance Umbrella festival is at once a venerable institution and a crucible for the new. Founded by Val Bourne in 1978 and nurtured by Betsy Gregory, this year’s festival is dedicated to the memory of Emma Gladstone, who ran it with pioneering enthusiasm and taste from 2013 to 2021.

    She died earlier this year , and on opening night the current artistic director, Freddie Opoku-Addaie, who took the reins in 2021, made an emotional speech and asked everyone to dance for her. Like his illustrious predecessors, he is shaping the programme afresh, introducing new global trends, encouraging the new, the bold, the transformative.

    This year’s festival features five UK premieres and one European one across a variety of spaces, plus an extensive digital programme available for whatever you can pay. The vibrant tone was set by Hatched Ensemble , by the South African choreographer Mamela Nyamza, a formally rigorous and deeply beautiful piece of dance that uses her background as a ballet-trained dancer to raise questions of identity and belonging.

    Expanded from a solo first seen at Dance Umbrella in 2011, it opens with its 10 dancers sitting quietly in a pool of light as Saint-Saëns’ The Dying Swan plays on a loop. They are surrounded by delicate wire sculptures – swans, cockerels, windmills. Bare-chested, wearing long net tutus held together with pegs, they pull on pink silk pointe shoes and begin to move, arms making graceful arcs, feet a percussive patter, raising the objects like icons of their lives.

    Watch a trailer for Hatched Ensemble.

    As an opera singer and a traditional African multi-instrumentalist shift the mood, introducing different sections of music, so the dancers constantly “hatch” and change, putting on red hats which they hang on the washing line that spans the stage and which are revealed as net dresses and shiny plastic coats.

    It’s a piece of contrasts, and as the dancers shift the movement stirs and evolves as well. They come off pointe and beat their feet on the stage, the movement more grounded, more African. They pick out different rhythms. At one moment they stand in a group facing the audience, with their stylised makeup – pink shiny eyes, white lips – not hiding the personalities that are beginning to emerge, or the challenge they offer. Finally, they peg the ballet shoes on the line before revealing themselves in great slaps of the feet and whirls of liberated, unified dancing. It’s both direct and subtle, cleverly wrought and deeply felt, absolutely stunning to see.

    On the festival’s digital programme, Lea Anderson’s film The Featherstonehaughs Draw on the Sketchbooks of Egon Schiele gets a world premiere. With her all-male Featherstonehaughs and female Cholmondeleys (who celebrate their 40th anniversary this year), Anderson was once the darling of UK contemporary dance, but over the past decades has rather faded from view.

    This work, inspired by the expressionist artist Schiele, with music performed live by Steve Blake and Will Saunders, was recorded in 2010, and reveals Anderson’s strengths and her weaknesses. It looks sensational, with costumes by Sandy Powell and makeup by David Hoyle (recreated by Emilie Yong) that turn the dancers into living paintings, sculpted groups emerging from the shadows. The movement is stylised and sophisticated, but also repetitive. It feels overextended by its own artfulness, yet is an important record of a significant force in British dance.

    Star ratings (out of five)
    Mamela Nyamza: Hatched Ensemble ★★★★
    The Featherstonehaughs Draw on the Sketchbooks of Egon Schiele ★★★

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I’m terrified I’ll be executed’: Trump win could bring spree of death row killings
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Strictly’s Katya Jones defends dance partner Wynne Evans over ‘hand incident’
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    How do I know if a perfume is going to suit me? | The beauty QA
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds2 days ago
    OAE/Fischer review – historically informed Bruckner thrills
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    Prince William's Cancer Battle Torment: Royal Sparks Health Worries With 'Lean, Gaunt and Unshaven' Look Amid Dad and Wife's Disease Battles
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iheart.com3 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Sydney Sweeney Shamed For Showing Her ‘Balloons’ In Plunging Jumpsuit
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Being dangerously thin is back in. Is the body-positivity era officially over? | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Trump sparks outrage after calling for army to handle enemies on election day
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    English coroner issues warning over death of woman trapped in ottoman bed
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    The pet I’ll never forget: Chelsea the cat, who sent one last message from beyond the grave
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Husband allegedly killed by ex-ballerina had ‘angry side’, say fellow ballerinas
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Trump ground game undercut by slow internet that crashes app
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Did you solve it? The enigma of Randall Munroe
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    Poem of the week: The Silent Space by Adrian Rice
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Hooked! The best beginner crochet kit to get you crafting
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    No Bounds review – from clubs to chapels, this Sheffield fest is dizzyingly daring
    The Guardian10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy