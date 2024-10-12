Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    ‘Children like these are in a battle for their livelihood’: Ziaul Huque’s best phone picture

    By Grace Holliday,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bpy9g_0w4B8LIT00
    Homeless Children Playing Football in Dumping Yard, 2022, shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max. Photograph: Ziaul Huque, 2024 Türkiye Mobile Photo Awards Photograph: Ziaul Huque

    The word Ziaul Huque uses to describe the recent deadly violence against student protesters in his country of Bangladesh is “despicable”.

    “In the end, the government could not survive by resorting to violence,” says Huque, who was once a university student himself. “History has repeatedly shown that no government can survive for long against a radical movement of students.” How quickly that political change can translate into solutions for the country’s many social and environmental problems remains to be seen, though.

    Related: ‘Is this landscape fictitious or does it exist?’: Davide Pitetti’s best phone photo

    Huque, a freelance photographer, took this image on an iPhone 13 Pro Max at South Surma dumping site, in Sylhet. The garbage of the Sylhet City Corporation is brought here on a daily basis. “At an age when they should be heading off with a school bag on their shoulder, children like these are instead involved in a battle for their livelihood,” says Huque, who has an eight-month-old son. “Many people lost their homes in recent years due to frequent Covid outbreaks, floods, river erosion and other calamities, and they were forced to resettle in the city in search of a better future. Now they earn their living by filling plastic bags at the yard with bottles and selling them to factories in the city.” There’s no knowing where the parents of these children are, Huque adds.

    On the day he visited, the children had finished collecting their bottles and gathered together for a game of football with friends. “For a moment,” Huque says, “they were happy.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I’m terrified I’ll be executed’: Trump win could bring spree of death row killings
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    English coroner issues warning over death of woman trapped in ottoman bed
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    The pet I’ll never forget: Chelsea the cat, who sent one last message from beyond the grave
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Muslims in India face discrimination after restaurants forced to display workers’ names
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    New York Sun owner begins exclusive talks to take over Telegraph
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candles that look like a KKK meeting
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Body parts in freezer left at Colorado home spark homicide investigation
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    Raymi Saldaña Rojas obituary
    The Guardian8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy