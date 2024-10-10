Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    How we met: ‘We have lots of friends. We have a naked dinner with a pool party once a month’

    By Lizzie Cernik,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpbTc_0w1P6qiN00
    ‘He was always there for me’ … Harold, left, and Kevin Photograph: Supplied image

    In 1991, Kevin was living in St Louis, Missouri, working as a management trainer for the local government, and enjoying going out at the weekends. “I’d split up with my former partner about eight months before,” he says. “I wasn’t especially looking for a relationship but I was enjoying meeting new people.”

    That October, he went to a “leather and Levi’s” gay bar, where everyone wore their favourite leather or denim outfits. “I wore jeans and when I arrived everyone else was wearing leather except for one other guy.” Due to their matching attire, they struck up a conversation at the bar.

    “When I spotted Kevin, I liked him,” says Harold. “He was tall with a very square jaw, which gave him an edgy look.” Like Kevin, Harold was also living and working in St Louis. “I was an elementary school teacher and definitely keen to find a partner at the time,” he says.

    The conversation between them flowed easily, and they kissed that night. After exchanging phone numbers, Harold left a message for Kevin the following week. “For our first date, we went to see Les Misérables,” says Kevin. “We had tickets for a different night and accidentally went on the wrong date. Luckily, they seated us anyway and we laughed about it.”

    Straight away, Harold says he knew Kevin was a keeper. “He was good-looking and really level-headed,” he says. Kevin thought Harold was “very sweet” and they agreed to keep seeing each other. A few months later, Kevin’s mother died. “Even though we’d only been together a short time, Harold was very supportive. He listened to me every time I needed to talk,” says Kevin. “He was in Kansas City with family at the time and we had some long-distance calls.”

    Things got serious between them quickly and they moved to a large apartment together in the summer of 1992. “We had a really active and fun social life,” says Kevin. “Neither of us were out at our jobs, but there were plenty of gay bars to go to on the weekend, and we were always getting invited to parties with friends.”

    They also loved travelling. “We visited lots of places like New Orleans, Washington DC, Michigan and San Francisco, as well as London,” says Harold. After seven years together, they opened their relationship and began having threesomes, as well as additional partners. “We’ve been with different people at different periods, but we’ve always been each other’s primary partners,” says Kevin. “We’re each other’s number one.”

    In 2001, Harold retired from teaching and Kevin felt ready for a change after becoming burnt out at work. They moved to California, where Kevin got a job as a director’s assistant in local government. A few years later, he switched careers and began working as an instructional designer of university courses, first in California, then Santa Fe in New Mexico and Las Vegas, Nevada, where they stayed for six years. “I enjoyed making friends with all our neighbours and became a dog-sitter,” says Harold.

    Callout

    In 2015, Harold was diagnosed with lymphoma, and Kevin supported him through treatment. “Luckily it was curable,” says Harold. “The chemotherapy made me tired, but he was always there for me.” For Kevin, it was a big shock but he tried to be as emotionally supportive as he could be. “At the time, I remember coming home from the doctor and having a big cry.”

    The following year they retired to Palm Springs, California, where there is a thriving gay community. “We have lots of friends here and we joined some social clubs,” says Kevin. “We also have a naked dinner with a pool party once a month.”

    Harold loves that his partner is full of great ideas. “He’ll come up with a whole travel plan and all I do is pack and go. It’s like having my own live-in travel agent,” he laughs. “Whatever happens, he’s there for me and I’m never alone.”

    Kevin describes Harold as his anchor. “I am more volatile than he is and he looks after me. He’s the keeper of the home and makes sure our chequebooks are balanced,” he says. “I really appreciate him. It’s evolved into a calm, comfortable love.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sanjeev Gupta prosecuted for failing to file accounts for more than 70 companies
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Calls for investigation of Uber Eats and Deliveroo after raid on Bristol caravan camp
    The Guardian20 hours ago
    ‘I feel hope’: chance of release dawns for Menéndez brothers in 35-year-old case
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    First Thing: Death toll climbs as Florida grieves Hurricane Milton’s destruction
    The Guardian1 day ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite1 day ago
    ‘It’s mindblowing’: US meteorologists face death threats as hurricane conspiracies surge
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Trump plan for Madison Square Garden rally compared to infamous Nazi event
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Body parts in freezer left at Colorado home spark homicide investigation
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Lucy Letby: police and CPS handling of case raises new concerns about convictions
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Adelaide zoo in mourning as pair of African lions with ‘remarkable’ bond euthanised
    The Guardian3 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Is Donald Trump the greatest grifter of them all? Melania is giving him a run for his money | Emma Brockes
    The Guardian2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy