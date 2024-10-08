Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Housebuilder Vistry loses more than £1bn in value after profit warning

    By Julia Kollewe,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4BGw_0vyR0i3y00
    Vistry Group has about 300 developments under construction. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

    More than £1bn was wiped off the value of housebuilder Vistry on Tuesday after it said that the building costs had been “understated” on some of its projects and issued a profit warning.

    The company, formerly known as Bovis Homes, saidthe total completion cost for nine of its 46 developments in its Basingstoke-based south division – including some large schemes – had been understated by 10% of the total build costs.

    Vistry warned this would probably reduce profits by a total of £115m – £80m this year, £30m next year, and £5m in 2026. The company now expects profits this year to come in at £350m, well below the £419m last year, after predicting a profit increase as recently as last month.

    Shares slumped by 28% after the announcement, making it the top faller on the FTSE 100 and wiping £1.2bn off its market value, down to about £3bn.

    Vistry said it believed the issues were “confined to the south division” and that changes to the management team in that division were “under way”. It covers the south and south-east of England, Kent and the Thames Valley.

    “We are commencing an independent review to fully ascertain the causes,” the housebuilder added.

    The company said then that its partnership model, which brings forward developments with housing associations, local authorities and investors, had “significantly outperformed” the traditional market. Vistry, which acquired the affordable housing specialist Countryside Partnerships in 2022, announced a year ago it would focus solely on social and affordable housing .

    Vistry has about 300 developments and said it still expected to complete more than 18,000 homes this year. It “remains committed” to its £130m share buyback programme. In the first half of the year, it built 7,792 homes, up by 9% on the same period last year.

    The Investec analyst Aynsley Lammin said: “The key issue is whether these are isolated and ‘one-off’ in nature, with the worry being that they are more systemic, and reflective of inherent risk within the group’s partnership model that could recur in the future. Given the shares have enjoyed such a strong run and that this issue has happened so soon after doubling down on the new strategy, it is likely to hit sentiment significantly.”

    In response, a spokesperson for Vistry said it was happy with its strategy. Last month, the builder said with its focus on affordable housing it would play a “key role” in delivering the government’s new housing targets.

    Labour has promised to build 1.5m homes over the course of this parliament and reverse the decline in the construction of social housing in recent decades, accusing the Tories of “taking a sledgehammer” to affordable housing.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Taylor Swift’s backup dancer’s brother tackled her boyfriend Kelce in ‘play of the game’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Lucy Letby: police and CPS handling of case raises new concerns about convictions
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Some Florida residents breathe sigh of relief as they return home: ‘We were very nervous’
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Kamala Harris and allies top Trump and Republicans with $1bn in donations – as it happened
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Several Florida jails and prisons refuse to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Two boys murdered in case of mistaken identity, Bristol court told
    The Guardian1 day ago
    When a Heinz advert features racist stereotypes to sell pasta sauce, it’s vital to speak out. So I did | Nels Abbey
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio14 days ago
    Daniel Khalife stole UK military secrets for Iran and made list of SAS names, trial told
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The idiot’s apostrophe, West Wing words and 55,000 Bibles – take the Thursday quiz
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: nearly 3.3 million without power in Florida as category 3 storm makes landfall
    The Guardian1 day ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Celebrities are coughing up millions to bring back the dodo. This could end very badly | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Adelaide zoo in mourning as pair of African lions with ‘remarkable’ bond euthanised
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Herd of tauros to be released into Highlands to recreate aurochs effect
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Trump plan for Madison Square Garden rally compared to infamous Nazi event
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    Is Donald Trump the greatest grifter of them all? Melania is giving him a run for his money | Emma Brockes
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Deaths expected to rise as Florida begins to assess Hurricane Milton destruction
    The Guardian15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy