The Guardian
Severe Covid infections can inflame brain’s ‘control centre’, research says
By Ian Sample Science editor,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 24
Add a Comment
Victor Garcia
3h ago
Aron Mailer
3h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Guardian7 hours ago
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian12 hours ago
‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
The US Sun8 days ago
Covid-19 may increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and deaths for three years after an infection, study suggests
CNN14 hours ago
gardeningsoul.com2 days ago
ahchealthenews.com1 day ago
Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
Law & Crime5 days ago
Indy1001 day ago
Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
RadarOnline2 days ago
Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
The US Sun8 days ago
happywhisker.com2 days ago
King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
OK Magazine5 days ago
Uncovering Florida15 days ago
Weatherman has multiple panic attacks while on live TV. He's turned his experience into a message of hope.
Upworthy1 day ago
KGLO News1 day ago
PopCrush2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Capital Chronicles21 hours ago
Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
The Guardian2 days ago
generalhospitaltea.com18 hours ago
BBC1 day ago
Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
The Mirror US8 hours ago
devx.com2 days ago
Uncovering Florida12 days ago
I thought I was just an exhausted busy mum with tonsillitis – then I was told I may never see my kids again
The US Sun4 days ago
The Independent11 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.