Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Rachel Reeves to decide by Wednesday whether to change fiscal rules

    By Richard Partington Economics correspondent,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NU9ry_0vxxAqKi00
    The Treasury has set a Wednesday internal deadline to update the OBR on the chancellor’s plans. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

    Rachel Reeves must decide by Wednesday whether to change the government’s fiscal rules to potentially unlock up to £57bn in additional spending on infrastructure at this month’s budget.

    Sources close to the Treasury said the chancellor would need to make a decision before submitting the “major measures” for her tax and spending event on 30 October to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

    The Treasury has set a Wednesday internal deadline to update the OBR on the chancellor’s plans. The independent watchdog will then use these policies to forecast their impact on the economy and the public finances, before privately sharing its findings with Reeves on Monday next week.

    In a new report, the centre-left Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) thinktank, which carries significant influence in the Treasury, urged Reeves to target “public sector net worth” as her debt measure to unlock as much as £57bn in additional headroom for investment.

    One of the most flattering measurements of the government finances, which is already tracked by the OBR, the gauge takes into account the value of public assets – such as roads, schools and hospitals – as well as debts and other liabilities.

    Although a decision is required this week, the chancellor has until 25 October to submit her final resolution to the OBR.

    Reeves’ budget will be the first by a Labour chancellor in a decade and a half. It is widely expected to include changes to the fiscal rules to pave the way for an increase in public investment, after hints made by the chancellor in her party conference speech in Liverpool late last month.

    In an apparent confirmation when asked by the Guardian last week if she was planning changes, Reeves said: “We’ll set out details of the fiscal rules at the budget, but we have got to make sure we unlock that space for capital investment.”

    Labour committed in its manifesto to two fiscal rules: balancing day-to-day expenditure with tax receipts, and getting debt falling as a share of the economy in the fifth year of forecasts. However, Reeves is believed to be exploring using an alternative debt metric to the one used in the rule she inherited from her Conservative predecessor, Jeremy Hunt.

    Some economists question whether targeting public sector net worth as a debt measure would be appropriate because of the difficulty in valuing some public assets accurately, and have suggested the chancellor could pick a slightly less broad metric, or a more narrow definition still which excludes losses the Treasury incurs linked to the Bank of England.

    Michael Saunders, a former member of the Bank’s monetary policy committee, said the latter was his “base case” for the budget, but that he did not rule out Reeves going further. “Such a change would open space for a modest rise in public spending on top of Labour’s manifesto plans,” he said.

    One source said the Treasury would undertake its own modelling of different fiscal rules this week. A final decision will be made at the very latest by the week before the budget.

    Some commentators have warned a significant departure from the existing rules could risk a negative reaction in financial markets.

    However the International Monetary Fund has backed changes to fiscal rules to prioritise investment. Lord Jim O’Neill , the former chair of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, who has previously advised Reeves, also said markets would “celebrate” such changes.

    Writing in a foreword to the IPPR report, he said: “Focusing on a more comprehensive debt metric – such as public sector net worth – would provide greater room for borrowing to invest in line with more credible transparent rules on deficits and debt. It would also bring fiscal rules more in line with how financial markets think about fiscal sustainability.”

    The Treasury was approached for comment.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Seven tornadoes hit Florida in advance of arrival of Hurricane Milton
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Sally Field recalls her ‘hideous’ illegal abortion at 17 as she urges voters to back Kamala Harris
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Cannabis is now legal in many US states – but can the smell get you in trouble?
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Don’t indulge the Thames Water whingers next week, prime minister | Nils Pratley
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Trump allies threaten Deloitte contracts after employee leaks Vance comments
    The Guardian2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Kamala Harris and allies top Trump and Republicans with $1bn in donations – as it happened
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley alleges he was groomed by former manager
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Endorsements from Republicans and CEOs won’t help Kamala Harris win | Katrina vanden Heuvel
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    Harris hits back at Republican’s remarks about her lack of biological children
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Several Florida jails and prisons refuse to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    The Other Place review – a searing, gasp-inducing take on Sophocles
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile8 days ago
    The ‘huge disadvantage’ women behind femtech phenomenon face
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    ‘They told us a big attack wouldn’t happen’: the intelligence failures before 7 October
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Celebrities are coughing up millions to bring back the dodo. This could end very badly | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Ammanford school stabbing trial collapses as ‘compromised’ jury discharged
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Kim Kardashian recommends a full-body MRI scan – should I get one? | Melissa Davey
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    ‘Florida isn’t safe’: Ron DeSantis is unfit for hurricane response, activists say
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    I’ve spent my whole life searching for the perfect pillow. Will this torment never end? | Adrian Chiles
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa apologises after being accused of racism
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy