Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Winter blackouts risk in Great Britain ‘lowest in four years’ despite end of coal

    By Jillian Ambrose Energy correspondent,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aa0xx_0vxx6Dfc00
    Wind turbines and electricity pylons. Photograph: Getty Images/Bloomberg Creative Photos

    The risk of winter blackouts in Great Britain has tumbled to its lowest in four years even after the shutdown of the UK’s last coal plant , thanks to investments in low-carbon electricity sources.

    The National Energy System Operator (Neso) expects Britain’s winter power supplies to outstrip demand by almost 9% this year in its base case scenario, the greatest margin since the winter of 2019 to 2020.

    The company responsible for keeping the lights on, which was bought by the government from National Grid at the start of this month, said the power supply margin for this winter was higher because Great Britain has more battery storage projects, small-scale renewables and imported electricity.

    Related: The man in charge of Labour’s green energy dream: ‘It’s at the limit of what’s achievable’

    The UK is expected to rely on record levels of imported electricity this winter, the first since the world’s longest high-voltage power cable began importing enough clean electricity from Denmark to power 2.5m British homes.

    The Viking power link, which can also export British electricity to Denmark, is a vital part of the UK’s strategy to wean itself off fossil fuel power by creating a flexible, low-carbon electricity grid.

    These steps towards Britain’s legally binding 2050 climate targets are expected to more than offset the impact of retiring power plants, including the closure of the UK’s last coal-fired power plant at Ratcliffe-on-Soar , which was called on to supply 2.3% of the UK’s electricity during a cold snap in January.

    During the Europe-wide gas crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Britain kept its old coal plants on standby to keep the lights on if it was short of gas to run its power plants.

    However, for the winter ahead concerns have been eased by the abundant gas stores across the EU, which are 95% full. In addition, Britain expects to import gas from Norway’s pipelines and via tanker from the US or Qatar through the winter months to meet the demand of power plants, factories and homes.

    The conflict is not considered a threat to the UK’s gas supplies, according to Neso.

    Craig Dyke, a director at the publicly owned company, said: “While our margin assessment has improved from previous winters, we are continuing to monitor risks and uncertainties and, if necessary, will take steps to build resilience.”

    Neso said it was working with the government, the energy regulator and National Gas, which runs the gas system in Great Britain, to assess any emerging risks to the stability of supplies.

    The system operator expects to use its demand flexibility service that will result in businesses and consumers paying to reduce their energy usage at peak times. About 2.6m households and businesses received payments to help reduce the pressure on the National Grid last winter.

    “We and the rest of the energy industry will as always continue to prepare for a range of potential eventualities, so that we are fully prepared for this coming winter,” Dyke said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Seven tornadoes hit Florida in advance of arrival of Hurricane Milton
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Cannabis is now legal in many US states – but can the smell get you in trouble?
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Europe was a leader on saving nature. Now, its backsliding could threaten global progress
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Several Florida jails and prisons refuse to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Sally Field recalls her ‘hideous’ illegal abortion at 17 as she urges voters to back Kamala Harris
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Celebrities are coughing up millions to bring back the dodo. This could end very badly | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    ‘Florida isn’t safe’: Ron DeSantis is unfit for hurricane response, activists say
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Traffic and trepidation as Floridians scramble to flee Hurricane Milton’s path
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Trump allies threaten Deloitte contracts after employee leaks Vance comments
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The Other Place review – a searing, gasp-inducing take on Sophocles
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    Kamala Harris and allies top Trump and Republicans with $1bn in donations – as it happened
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Tell us: have you won an unusual award or competition?
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    ‘Coolest job on Earth’: Antarctica welcomes new postmaster
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    Harris hits back at Republican’s remarks about her lack of biological children
    The Guardian2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy