The Guardian
‘Fear of missing out’ keeping girls and young women online despite sexism
By Robert Booth Social affairs correspondent,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Guardian7 hours ago
Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Town Talks10 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian12 hours ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
M Henderson5 days ago
The Guardian10 hours ago
Female Passengers Allegedly Kicked Off Spirit Flight for Refusing to Cover Up Revealing Clothes: 'Can We See a Dress Code?'
Latin Times2 days ago
The Guardian13 hours ago
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian14 hours ago
Uncovering Florida21 days ago
Uncovering Florida14 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
The Guardian10 hours ago
The Guardian7 hours ago
The Guardian9 hours ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Jacksonville Today13 days ago
André Emilio1 day ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile9 days ago
Celebrities are coughing up millions to bring back the dodo. This could end very badly | Arwa Mahdawi
The Guardian13 hours ago
Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
André Emilio13 days ago
Morristown Minute1 day ago
I’ve spent my whole life searching for the perfect pillow. Will this torment never end? | Adrian Chiles
The Guardian8 hours ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0