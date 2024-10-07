Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Steinhaus-Webb, head of women’s refereeing in England, set to join Fifa

    By Suzanne Wrack,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31EmMH_0vxcMwmL00
    Bibi Steinhaus-Webb is taking up a new role at Fifa after working for PGMOL since 2021. Photograph: Steve Bloor

    The head of women’s refereeing in England, Bibi Steinhaus-Webb, is leaving the role to take up a position with Fifa.

    Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has announced that Steinhaus-Webb, who has transformed the development of refereeing of the women’s game and the women’s professional officiating pathway, is stepping down from her role as select group women’s professional game director to join the global governing body as head of women’s refereeing.

    Related: Manchester City claim victory over Premier League after tribunal verdict

    In a statement, PGMOL said it “would like to thank Bibi for her immense contribution” and that they wish her all the very best at Fifa.

    Steinhaus-Webb was the first female referee to officiate in the German men’s professional game and was named the world’s best woman referee by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics on four occasions. The 45-year-old joined the PGMOL in 2021 when the organisation took charge of officiating in the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship. Under her leadership, the select group for the women’s professional game has doubled in size and upped its professionalisation, with several WSL referees now able to focus on officiating full-time. The organisation has also expanded the team of coaches, sports science personnel, analysts, psychologists and football insights mentors available to officials in the women’s game.

    In January Steinhaus-Webb told the Guardian of her passion for refereeing , saying: “I just love refereeing. It was been the best decision in my life to pick up this course. I do appreciate that it might be difficult for other people to understand but this is exactly why I want you to come to see it through my eyes. To see my passion for it, why I fell in love with it, this is what I want to share.”

    PGMOL said: “Whilst Bibi’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter for PGMOL, it also signals the start of an exciting new era with the recent appointment of trailblazing referee Rebecca Welch as the new select group women’s professional game manager.”

    Welch recently retired from refereeing , having taken charge of games at the top level both domestically and internationally and will be joined by the former referee Lou Saunders, who is joining as a coach.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Cannabis is now legal in many US states – but can the smell get you in trouble?
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    Several Florida jails and prisons refuse to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    Send us your questions for our energy experts
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    Root the record breaker and Brook make hay to put England on top in Pakistan
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Celebrities are coughing up millions to bring back the dodo. This could end very badly | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley alleges he was groomed by former manager
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Sally Field recalls her ‘hideous’ illegal abortion at 17 as she urges voters to back Kamala Harris
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: tropical storm-force winds reach Florida before ‘storm of the century’
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Tell us: have you won an unusual award or competition?
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    The Other Place review – a searing, gasp-inducing take on Sophocles
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Ammanford school stabbing trial collapses as ‘compromised’ jury discharged
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Kim Kardashian recommends a full-body MRI scan – should I get one? | Melissa Davey
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    A moment that changed me: seeing my childhood photos left me feeling shocked and betrayed
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Letters: Chris Serle obituary
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    ‘Coolest job on Earth’: Antarctica welcomes new postmaster
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Traffic and trepidation as Floridians scramble to flee Hurricane Milton’s path
    The Guardian1 day ago
    ‘Florida isn’t safe’: Ron DeSantis is unfit for hurricane response, activists say
    The Guardian4 hours ago
    ‘Formidable’ female bear wins Alaska’s Fat Bear Contest for second year in row
    The Guardian4 hours ago
    Tornadoes hit Florida as Hurricane Milton approaches
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    I’ve spent my whole life searching for the perfect pillow. Will this torment never end? | Adrian Chiles
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    Our dystopian climate isn’t just about fires and floods. It’s about society fracturing | Bill McKibben
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Daniel Khalife stole UK military secrets for Iran and made list of SAS names, trial told
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    Trump allies threaten Deloitte contracts after employee leaks Vance comments
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Europe was a leader on saving nature. Now, its backsliding could threaten global progress
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    The hidden underside of an iceberg: Laurent Ballesta’s best photograph
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa apologises after being accused of racism
    The Guardian1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy