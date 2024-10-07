Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    The Guardian view on the Sue Gray debacle: changing faces will not be enough | Editorial

    By Editorial,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43m5ro_0vxbgZAv00
    ‘With the public mood souring on Sir Keir, Ms Gray was made a scapegoat.’ Photograph: Leon Neal/Reuters

    The first rule of being a political adviser is to stay out of the headlines. Sir Keir Starmer’s appointment of Sue Gray as his chief of staff made news . However, since Labour’s general election victory, she has been the subject of intense and largely negative media scrutiny. During her time in office, Ms Gray stirred discontent by tightly controlling access to Sir Keir, modelling her approach, it seemed, after Jonathan Powell, the influential chief of staff behind Tony Blair’s inner circle , who wielded enough power to determine the fate of cabinet ministers. With the public mood souring on Sir Keir, Ms Gray was made a scapegoat .

    Voters are unlikely to be impressed by a reset that the prime minister was forced into. Downing Street’s new chief of staff is Morgan McSweeney, who clashed with Ms Gray, as did his supporters among the ranks of Labour’s functionaries. It’s not hard to draw conclusions about the changing of the guard. As lawyers often ask: cui bono (who benefits)? Mr McSweeney, who played a pivotal role in orchestrating Labour’s election victory, worked closely with his ally in the Cabinet Office, Pat McFadden. Mr McFadden has been spearheading efforts to create a unit in Downing Street focused on delivering Sir Keir’s five missions : growth, the NHS, green energy, education, and crime reduction.

    Reports indicated that Ms Gray was sceptical about the proposed unit. Critics argue that while the unit aims to bring together ministers and outside experts to pursue government priorities, it risks sidelining traditional cabinet committees and slowing down the decision-making process. Mr McSweeney and Mr McFadden, both committed Blairites, are pushing a plan that echoes the 1997 reforms that prompted the historian Lord Hennessy to warn of the decline of cabinet government. He quoted one Whitehall insider as saying “to be a minister outside the inner loop is hell. To be a civil servant is impossible”.

    The reported views of Ms Gray chime with such an assessment, unsurprising maybe, given her time in Mr Blair’s Cabinet Office. Every government strives to meet its objectives while shaping public opinion through effective media management. Mr McSweeney’s appointment signals an acknowledgment from Sir Keir that a sharper political instinct is needed in No 10. However, it would be naive to believe that personnel changes alone can solve Labour’s challenges. The party’s weakness lies in its lack of a cohesive political vision.

    After 100 days in office, the government has yet to provide a meaningful analysis of why Britain finds itself in such a dire situation, or what concrete actions are needed to address it. This would require holding accountable the individuals and institutions responsible. Without a plan, Labour has found itself pushing instead for cuts in public services and investment . This is precisely the opposite of what Labour voters elected Sir Keir to do.

    In the apt phrase of the historian David Edgerton, Britain is in “ a bad way ”. Yet Labour’s response has been conspicuously absent. Where is the plan to address the deep inequalities in income, wealth and geography – not just for the sake of fairness, but to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the economy? Labour’s disdain for the Conservatives is genuine, particularly when contrasting its commitment to the NHS with the neglect shown by the Tories. But to govern effectively, the party needs to do more than attack the last government; it requires a critical analysis of the broader economic and social landscape.

    • Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Seven tornadoes hit Florida in advance of arrival of Hurricane Milton
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Send us your questions for our energy experts
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The Guardian view on the Conservative leadership contest: normality is not on the ballot | Editorial
    The Guardian3 hours ago
    Several Florida jails and prisons refuse to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Celebrities are coughing up millions to bring back the dodo. This could end very badly | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    The Other Place review – a searing, gasp-inducing take on Sophocles
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    Tell us: have you won an unusual award or competition?
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Letters: Chris Serle obituary
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: tropical storm-force winds reach Florida before ‘storm of the century’
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Sally Field recalls her ‘hideous’ illegal abortion at 17 as she urges voters to back Kamala Harris
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Traffic and trepidation as Floridians scramble to flee Hurricane Milton’s path
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    ‘Florida isn’t safe’: Ron DeSantis is unfit for hurricane response, activists say
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley alleges he was groomed by former manager
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    A moment that changed me: seeing my childhood photos left me feeling shocked and betrayed
    The Guardian15 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    ‘Coolest job on Earth’: Antarctica welcomes new postmaster
    The Guardian8 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    ‘Formidable’ female bear wins Alaska’s Fat Bear Contest for second year in row
    The Guardian5 hours ago
    I’ve spent my whole life searching for the perfect pillow. Will this torment never end? | Adrian Chiles
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Kim Kardashian recommends a full-body MRI scan – should I get one? | Melissa Davey
    The Guardian7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy