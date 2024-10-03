Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    We need to forget ‘resilience’. I’m not here to inspire you with all the trauma I've endured | Natasha Sholl

    By Natasha Sholl,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwvOL_0vt1Szea00
    ‘Our culture has co-opted resilience to change its meaning. There is an emphasis here on the individual and not the collective.’ Photograph: Britt James

    The other day I was stopped on the street by someone who told me that during a particularly bad depressive episode in which she was hospitalised, she just thought of me and realised her life wasn’t actually that bad. Um, thanks? I’m not sure if that comment was more or less offensive than the guy who told me he “wasn’t sure how I got out of bed each day”. Cheers bro.

    The short version is that in my twenties my boyfriend died suddenly while we were sleeping, nine years later my brother died suddenly at work and in 2022 our lives imploded (again) when my son was diagnosed with cancer and severe Guillain Barre Syndrome which has left him paralysed.

    I’m fun at parties.

    My point being that as someone who does, in fact, get out of bed each day and is apparently the personification of “worse” on the It-Could-Always-Be-Worse Scale, I believe I have the credentials to talk about resilience. Not how to attain it or strengthen it or build it, but why it can get fucked.

    Related: In the face of grief, it’s hard to find the right words to say. What matters is that you keep trying | Ranjana Srivastava

    A quick Google search of “resilience” results in a list of definitions that are variations on a theme. The words “bounce back” appear in most. Positivity. Optimism. Overcoming adverse events. Coming back stronger than before. Yawn. Cringe. Vomit.

    My issue isn’t necessarily the concept of resilience itself, it’s the way our culture has co-opted resilience to change its meaning. There is an emphasis here on the individual and not the collective. In many ways, it’s an excuse for society to place the burden of being OK on the person suffering.

    To focus on resilience is to focus on what’s visible to the outside world, therefore failing to grasp what it costs to survive.

    It also positions resilience as binary. The myth of resilience is that it’s an either/or situation. You’re either resilient or not. But this is rarely the case. Resilience is fluid, not an endpoint.

    Nora McInerny is an author and podcaster who began speaking openly about loss and grief after the death of her husband, Aaron, from brain cancer, which followed the death of her father, after a miscarriage. She’s also fun at parties. “No matter how many lemons life throws at you, you do not owe anyone a glass of lemonade,” she posted on Instagram recently.

    And I think this is where my bugbear with resilience culture comes from. It’s the performative resilience that society demands from people. “Be OK!” it says. “Inspire me!” it shouts.

    “I’m very tired!” I want to shout back. “I’m exhausted!” I want to say. “I just need a little nap!”

    It is uncomfortable when the people we love are in pain. It’s excruciating to bear witness to the aftershock of how cruel and random life can be. But we need to sit in this discomfort. It’s the very least we owe each other.

    There is a passage from It’s OK That You’re Not OK by Megan Devine that I return to often: “Here’s what I most want you to know: this really is as bad as you think. No matter what anyone else says, this sucks. What has happened cannot be made right. What is lost cannot be restored. There is no beauty here, inside this central fact … You need someone to hold your hand while you stand there in blinking horror, staring at the hole that was your life. Some things cannot be fixed. They can only be carried.”

    True resilience is living with what is. Sometimes that looks inspiring and sometimes that looks like just getting through the day. It’s rarely pretty, often exhausting and always made easier without the burden of expectation.

    • Natasha Sholl is a writer and lapsed lawyer living in Melbourne. Her first book, Found, Wanting was published by Ultimo Press in 2022

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fiona MacDonald, It’s a Knockout and Wombat host, dies aged 67 after MND diagnosis
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Girl, 14, in ‘shock, pain and trauma’ after suspected acid attack outside London school
    The Guardian2 days ago
    I have made the near-impossible choice to terminate a pregnancy. Shaming women for it is cruel | Ruth Milne
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Male midlife makeovers steal the spotlight at Paris womenswear shows
    The Guardian23 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Lygia Clark and Sonia Boyce review – pull on a bodysuit and play!
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Anna Richardson: Love, Loss & Dementia review – a terrifying look at the killer disease that will affect us all
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Lucy Letby: hospital chiefs ‘refused to call police amid concern of media spotlight’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Mother repeatedly ‘kept in dark’ about reason for baby’s death, inquest told
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Losing its sparkle? The Christmas glitter backlash
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    I, for one, will never say no to daylight savings – it feels a bit like cheating time | Maddie Thomas
    The Guardian23 hours ago
    Horoscope for Saturday, October 5th
    Devra Lee5 hours ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Country diary: Music belts out to chivvy along the junior wallers | Andrea Meanwell
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    Beans means wines: how to match wines with pulses and beans
    The Guardian1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Man shot dead in car by Met officer was not posing threat to life, jury told
    The Guardian2 days ago
    When will this horror end? When Israel realises that the cost of destroying us is too high | Raja Shehadeh
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    End of fluoridation of US water could be in sight after federal court ruling
    The Guardian1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson3 days ago
    In Gaza, we have one question for the rest of the world: aren’t we human, just like you? | A voice from Gaza
    The Guardian1 day ago
    ‘The ultimate reminder’: readers on what their tattoos mean to them
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Disguised GP injected mother’s partner with flesh-eating chemical, court told
    The Guardian2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy