The Guardian
We need to forget ‘resilience’. I’m not here to inspire you with all the trauma I've endured | Natasha Sholl
By Natasha Sholl,1 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
I have made the near-impossible choice to terminate a pregnancy. Shaming women for it is cruel | Ruth Milne
The Guardian2 days ago
NewsNinja2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
M Henderson20 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
The Guardian23 hours ago
NewsNinja7 days ago
David Heitz27 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Anna Richardson: Love, Loss & Dementia review – a terrifying look at the killer disease that will affect us all
The Guardian2 days ago
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian7 hours ago
The Guardian1 day ago
NewsNinja2 days ago
I, for one, will never say no to daylight savings – it feels a bit like cheating time | Maddie Thomas
The Guardian23 hours ago
Devra Lee5 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
The Guardian10 hours ago
The Guardian1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
When will this horror end? When Israel realises that the cost of destroying us is too high | Raja Shehadeh
The Guardian7 hours ago
The Guardian1 day ago
M Henderson3 days ago
In Gaza, we have one question for the rest of the world: aren’t we human, just like you? | A voice from Gaza
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian1 day ago
The Guardian2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0