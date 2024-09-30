Russell Martin rues lack of ‘fight’ as Bournemouth sink shaky Southampton

Antoine Semenyo (right) wheels away in celebration after scoring Bournemouth’s third goal. Photograph: Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Few doubt the high difficulty facing Russell Martin at Southampton. This lesson in south-coast superiority only confirmed it. If the Saints’ manager retains credit in the bank among fans, his team’s inability to learn from mistakes is beginning to bite. It is certainly affecting his disposition towards them.

“Whatever way you play, if you lack the fight and aggression you have a big problem,” he said. A disastrous opening 45 minutes left Southampton far too much to recover from. “I didn’t identify my team in the first half in terms of attitude, spirit and fight.”

The best that can be offered for the second-bottom Saints is safety in numbers. This was the last chance for the promoted teams to pick up a win from the first six Premier League rounds. Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth had won just once in their previous nine matches but if they wobbled slightly in the second half as their opponents, the pressure lifted, briefly came into the contest, they always looked a class above.

Between two high-minded managers, pressing prevailed over possession. Ahead of kick-off, Martin marched to the away supporters with arms wide in recognition. He addressed them at full time, too. His reception remained warm despite a clear personal embarrassment. Iraola, serving out a suspension, was confined to the stands to oversee a welcome first home win which took his team above Manchester United.

Southampton’s achilles heel is a vulnerability in possession and a lack of due care and attention after losing it. Bournemouth’s opener followed the template. Charlie Taylor’s hoick upfield from left-back found its way to Antoine Semenyo, and when Flynn Downes fouled the winger, Marcus Tavernier’s quick free-kick found Evanilson. After five matches without a goal, including a fateful penalty miss against Chelsea, the Brazilian made no mistake. His £40m fee had its first downpayment. “We knew if we got the press right we would create chances,” said Tavernier.

“We showed the guys how Bournemouth like to play quick free-kicks, but we switched off,” lamented Martin, his head bowed in unconcealed post-match exasperation. “We were soft. If you don’t run and fight, make contact and take things personally then it’s going to be a problem.”

Coughing up possession is ill- advised against Bournemouth. As the first half drew on, they squeezed the game to their specifications. For the second, a speeding Semenyo checked and Lewis Cook’s shot deflected off Dango Ouattara and beyond Aaron Ramsdale, the goalscorer played onside by ball-watching defenders.

Semenyo had roasted Taylor for that second. He next turned Lesley Ugochukwu inside out before his low shot beyond Ramsdale for the third. Despite Martin’s continued exhortations from the bench, his team’s heads had dropped. “The anxiety takes over again,” said Martin. “They go into self-preservation mode and I hate that.”

Bournemouth, from five attempts, four on target, had been ruthless in exposing a curious team selection that betrayed a lack of faith in his club’s recruitment in attack. Five strikers on Saints’ bench suggested uncharacteristic caution, even if it was the 18-year-old Tyler Dibling who led the attack as a false 9. “I will never ever blame a group of players, we’re together, but I didn’t like what I saw,” said Martin. “The first half was electric,” said Tommy Elphick, Iraola’s assistant, fulfilling media duties.

Ryan Fraser, former home hero turned Covid refusenik, had been booed on every touch. There was delight when he was hooked at the break. On came Southampton forwards in Ben Brereton Díaz and Ross Stewart, while Joe Aribo added midfield zip. Could redemption be on its way? Taylor Harwood-Bellis’s stooped header offered hope. Martin, his voice now a husk, and his assistants pored over diagrams in search of further answers.

Any gathering tide ebbed once Iraola sent on the lively Justin Kluivert. “We did really well to see that period out,” said Elphick. Adam Lallana, Southampton’s returned veteran, got 20 minutes to save a result. He soon dragged an effort wide but the majority of chances were by now falling to Bournemouth.

Even if Southampton’s manager pinpointed aggression as the quality most missing, so much more is required for the challenges ahead.