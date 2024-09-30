Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    HR McMaster on Trump claim he could end Ukraine war: ‘I don’t really buy it’

    By Ramon Antonio Vargas,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhQH7_0votLTLB00
    HR McMaster in Munich in February 2018. Photograph: Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images

    A former US national security adviser during Donald Trump ’s presidency has dismissed the Republican White House nominee’s boasts that he would broker an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine if elected in November as “a real myth”.

    “I don’t really buy it,” HR McMaster said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation. “I think it’s a real myth – it’s a real misunderstanding of war – to assume that you can get a favorable political outcome without a favorable military outcome.

    “That’s never really happened in war.”

    The retired US army lieutenant general’s comments came nearly three months after a major poll of 15 countries showed most Europeans believed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would most likely end in a negotiated outcome rather than an outright victory by the Ukrainian military.

    Meanwhile, three days earlier, Trump met with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump afterwards claimed to have “a very good relationship” with both Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin – and the former US president pledged to get the war between the two countries “resolved very quickly” if voters returned him to power.

    “I really think we’re going to get it … but, you know, it takes two to tango,” Trump remarked.

    In his interview on Sunday with the Face the Nation correspondent Robert Costa, McMaster said, “I don’t really buy it.”

    McMaster said the only way Ukraine ends up with “a favorable settlement” is for Putin to be convinced that he’s losing the war, regardless of what Trump says about the role he could play in ending the conflict.

    “How do you do that? You demonstrate our resolve to continue to support the Ukrainians as they defend themselves against this continued onslaught by the Russians,” McMaster said. “That’s how you get to – maybe – favorable conditions for negotiation.”

    The US says it has provided about $61.3bn in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022. But Trump has put in doubt whether the US would cut off that aid if American voters give him a second presidency.

    Not only has Trump frequently complimented Putin – he has also spoken about cutting off aid to Ukraine in order to force the country to negotiate a truce with Russia.

    “It has to end,” Trump said on Friday of the war in Ukraine. Adding that Ukraine had “gone through hell”, the former president added: “At some point, it has to end.”

    McMaster , a decorated combat veteran who won a famous tank battle in the first Gulf war, was the second of four national security advisers to serve in the Trump White House. He developed a reputation as one of the senior figures around Trump during the first two years of his presidency who were able to rein in the commander-in-chief’s most pugnacious instincts.

    In August, McMaster published a memoir about working for Trump – the book described how Trump “lacked basic knowledge of how the government runs”.

    Shortly before McMaster’s interview on Face the Nation, the retired US army general Stanley McChrystal – who was fired as commander of American forces in Afghanistan during Barack Obama’s presidency – said he was endorsing the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, in November’s presidential election.

    McMaster told the Face the Nation he would not endorse a presidential candidate because he was concerned about the US military “getting drug into partisan politics”.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 236
    Add a Comment
    Ralph Durham
    7h ago
    only in his poor little mind sad weird uneducated loser
    Emily Loya
    9h ago
    He’d just hand Ukraine to Putin
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Republicans think Kamala Harris can’t be president because she hasn’t had children | Moira Donegan
    The Guardian8 days ago
    Vance or Walz: who won the VP debate? Our panel responds
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Harris faces triple trouble, even before October’s inevitable surprises
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill2 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Social Security announces COLA increase for 2025 payments
    alamogordotownnews.com9 days ago
    Claim Taylor Swift said she regrets endorsing Harris, Walz is stolen satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY6 days ago
    Zelensky Cuts Off Trump After He Boasts About Relationship With Putin: ‘I Hope We Have More Good Relations’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Social Security confirms that SSI benefits will go up, but only for these Americans
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Salena Zito says Trump assassination attempt appears to be ‘institutional failure’
    WashingtonExaminer7 days ago
    Impeachment witness says it’s ‘embarrassing’ that Trump only just found out about WWII and Napoleon
    The Independent6 days ago
    'Unreal': Massive pushback after Trump 'admitted he stiffed his workers' at latest rally
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Trump says he ‘wouldn’t pay’ employees overtime because he ‘hated it’
    Reuters2 days ago
    'He impregnated his kid's nanny': Psaki ripped after claiming Emhoff 'reshaped' masculinity
    Fox News2 days ago
    'They're leaving': Observers erupt as people depart Trump's rally while he's still talking
    Raw Story3 days ago
    ‘Everything is dead’: Ukraine rushes to stem ecocide after river poisoning
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Georgia’s Republican Governor Shuts Down Trump’s Hurricane Conspiracy
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for attending football game with Trump as her state ravaged by Hurricane Helene
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump Is Already Preparing for J.D. Vance to Lose the V.P. Debate
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Mary Trump Explains Why Her Uncle Is So Triggered By Kamala Harris
    HuffPost1 day ago
    How to watch the Walz-Vance vice-presidential debate
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The Iceman Wim Hof has found himself in hot water. Why are there so many awful stories about the wellness bros? | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Harris drops millions on private jet spending despite calling climate change an 'existential threat'
    Fox News6 days ago
    The leaked dossier on JD Vance is revealing in all the things it doesn’t say | Moira Donegan
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    MAGA Supporter Claims, ‘I Don’t Have Time To Be Racist’ Before Blaming Black People For Jim Crow
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    ‘That Is Just Sick’: Trump Eviscerated For Claiming Democrats Are Refusing To Help Republicans Impacted By Flooding
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Kris Kristofferson obituary
    The Guardian2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy