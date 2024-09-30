Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    The Mystery of Little Angel Theatre review – Robin Stevens brings juicy intrigue in dynamic whodunnit

    By Chris Wiegand,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43laO7_0vocmRSz00
    A demanding, non-stop hour … Danyah Miller in The Mystery of Little Angel Theatre. Photograph: Ellie Kurttz

    Can 50 people play a board game together? That’s the premise for this mystery that has queen of kids’ crime fiction Robin Stevens as a writing consultant. As you would expect from Stevens, there’s a grisly murder to solve, lots of juicy intrigue and a lineup of dubious characters with highly plausible motives.

    It’s up to us, says host Danyah Miller, to “get involved and get it solved”. And there’s no one like Miller, who arrives high-fiving the front row, to ensure a young audience’s involvement. I can clearly remember the sense of wonder in the air while she baked a cake in Kika’s Birthday several years ago.

    The opening minutes here feel like an afternoon sitting alongside family or friends as Miller unpacks the contents of the game. You may get a flashback, too, to those theatrical online games that proliferated during the pandemic; Dani Parr’s production (with Phil Porter also as a writing consultant) uses some of the same techniques, such as short prerecorded audio and video clips, neatly embedded in the huge noticeboard on Kate Bunce’s charming lo-fi design.

    On with the details of the case … Chloe Branding, a YouTube star making her theatrical debut in the play Bloodspattered, has been bumped off on stage. The murder weapon? A piano falling from the rafters. Miller plays Constable Newbie (it’s her first week on the job) and she is relying on us as her trainee detectives. I’m here with my 10-year-old accomplice, Hilda, who is soon whispering connections between the play and Stevens’ novel Death in the Spotlight.

    Hilda first suspects Chloe’s dresser, Kitty Backstitch, then reckons it might be grande dame co-star Olivia Stratford, a self-proclaimed national treasure. Or is it resentful stage manager Ryan Flattage? A buzz of join-the-dots theories and murmured accusations rise among the audience (it’s billed as “suitable for everyone aged six-106”). Hilda thinks the plot might be a bit grownup for the youngest, but that the way the show is staged will still appeal to them. There is plenty of theatrical satire and atmosphere in the story so it’s a shame it’s staged in the Little Angel’s blander studio space rather than its main venue, a former temperance hall, just up the road.

    The danger in the setup is that it could feel as if we are watching someone else have all the fun, as Miller lifts the flaps on a giant board game and dresses up as different characters. But she works hard – in a demanding, non-stop hour – to let everyone take part, fielding the children’s breathless contributions, as the plot thickens by the minute. Young assistants are handed tweezers and a mini-torch to inspect evidence, they roll a giant dice and even interrogate Miller as she plays the suspects. “How does Kitty feel about Chloe being dead?” asks Hilda with calculating coldness. She eggs me on to ask a question but I confess I have no idea whodunnit. The children, however, really get into the grilling and pursue various avenues of inquiry, some taken from the plots of Stevens’ Murder Most Unladylike novels.

    If it’s a bit of a mystery that a Little Angel show would have such minimal and muted puppetry, the concept works well and creates a dynamic production which, in the spirit of Scooby-Doo, relies on meddling kids to make sure the criminal won’t get away. This theatre’s gift for welcoming audiences, with the studio using squishy tiered seating, gives an extra meaning to cosy crime and junior sleuths are handed a programme packed with brain teasers for the journey home.

    • At the Little Angel Studios, London , until 17 November

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Girl, 14, in ‘shock, pain and trauma’ after suspected acid attack outside London school
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Hidden scrolls, tantric puzzles and SpongeBob SquarePants – a startling new angle on ancient Asian art
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Cuddles and drama as live stream shows secret life of ‘ridiculously fluffy’ greater glider
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    The Strangers by Ekow Eshun review – inside the minds of extraordinary Black men
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Iceman Wim Hof has found himself in hot water. Why are there so many awful stories about the wellness bros? | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Tell us: do you still live with your ex?
    The Guardian23 hours ago
    Salem’s Lot review – Stephen King’s small-town vampire rework lacks bite
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Kris Kristofferson obituary
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Ginger Johnson Blows Off! review – this crude, fart-fuelled comedy runs out of gas
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Starling Bank fined £29m for ‘shockingly lax’ financial crime controls
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell review – the superspreader returns
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The Spin | County Championship 2024 awards: the final word on the season
    The Guardian1 day ago
    ‘Nowhere is safe’: shattered Asheville shows stunning reach of climate crisis
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The pet I’ll never forget: Brown Hen, the eggless hero who loved us – and outsmarted all her predators
    The Guardian3 days ago
    Overcrowding at London’s Euston station ‘puts passengers in danger’
    The Guardian22 hours ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    UK Black History Month kicks off aiming to ‘reclaim narratives’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Major storms contribute to thousands of deaths up to 15 years later, study finds
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    More than 9,000 scam Facebook pages deleted after Australians lose $43.4m to celebrity deepfakes
    The Guardian1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy