Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Kamala Harris’s economic policy slate more popular than Trump’s – poll

    By Lauren Aratani,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGYJR_0voc58S300
    Americans surveyed were given a list of 12 policy proposals – six from Harris’ campaign and six from Trump’s. The poll did not say whose campaign the proposals came from. Illustration: Guardian Design

    Kamala Harris’s economic policies proved far more popular than Donald Trump’s plans in a blind test of their proposals.

    Four of the top five most popular proposals were from the Democratic candidate’s campaign, according to a new Harris Poll conducted exclusively for the Guardian.

    The poll showed strong optimism from Democrats about Harris’s presidential candidacy but – once again – highlighted pessimism around the US economy from both sides of the aisle.

    Related: In Las Vegas, housing could make or break the battle for the White House

    Americans surveyed were given a list of 12 policy proposals – six from Harris’s campaign and six from Trump’s. The poll did not say whose campaign the proposals came from.

    The most popular proposal was a federal ban on the price-gouging of food and groceries – a Democratic proposal that some leading economists have criticized. Nearly half (44%) of all those polled agreed that it would strengthen the economy.

    Harris’s price gouging proposal is designed to help address the top economic issue of respondents: cost of living. A majority of those polled (66%) indicated that the cost of living was one of their biggest economic concerns right now.

    Interactive

    Other Harris proposals that voters liked included expanding the child tax credit (33%) and selected tax breaks for new small businesses (33%). The only Trump plan to break the top five was his proposal to cut taxes on social security benefits (42%).

    But Trump’s policies are popular with his base: when asked about his proposal for the mass deportation of millions of migrants, 43% of Republicans said it would be good for the economy versus 24% of independents and 15% of Democrats.

    In more good news for Harris, independent voters, a key group this election, seemed to favor Harris’s policies over Trump’s. Four out of the five top policies selected by independents are from Harris’s campaign.

    Since Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race two months ago, paving the way for Harris to become the Democratic candidate, she has tried to craft her own economic platform.

    This has involved shifting away from Bidenomics , which failed to ignite much enthusiasm on the campaign trail. In the Harris/Guardian poll conducted last September, a majority of Democrats (62%) said that while Bidenomics was good in theory, it wasn’t being implemented well.

    Harris instead has been promoting her “opportunity economy”, which focuses on rising costs, rather than issues like infrastructure and manufacturing, which were key components of Bidenomics.

    The shift in focus seems to be working. Harris’s policies were particularly popular with younger Americans, an increasingly powerful voting bloc. Some 87% of millennials and gen Z voters said that at least one of Harris’s proposals would be good for the economy, versus 79% of young voters who said the same for Trump.

    Of the four generations polled, millennial voters seemed to be the most onboard with Harris’s candidacy, energized by her appointment after President Biden withdrew. The majority of millennials (59%) said that Harris’s policies are better than Biden’s, compared to just 36% of Boomers.

    Democratic voters as a whole seem to think Harris turned out to be the better candidate: when asked if their lives would be better if Harris or Biden won the election, 80% of Democratic voters went with Harris.

    Though Harris has received criticism for being “light on policy”, a majority of all voters in the poll suggested they understand her policies just fine. More than 60% of voters said they understood Harris’s policies on the economy.

    Interactive

    Slightly more voters said they understood where Trump stands on certain issues more than Harris, but most of the differences were small. The widest gap was seen in how voters understand the candidate’s tax policies, with 70% of voters indicating that they understood Trump’s pledges, while 62% said the same for Harris.

    “Despite some skepticism that VP Harris has yet to define where she stands, our data shows she’s energized her base – particularly millennials, who will be the largest voting bloc this election – by effectively messaging and connecting with them on the issues they are facing as they move more into adulthood: childcare, housing and jobs,” said John Gerzema, CEO of Harris Poll.

    Across the board, Americans still seem to be down about the economy – negativity that has persisted since Harris Poll and the Guardian first asked voters their thoughts about the economy last September , and again in May .

    Since the last poll in May, the economy improved across several key measures. Inflation fell back to 2.5% in August , the lowest it’s been since 2021, and has been going down for the last five months. Though there have been some anemic job growth reports , unemployment is still relatively low at 4.2%. And the stock market has hit record highs in September. And all of this is despite the decades-high interest rates, which the US Federal Reserve only started to cut this month.

    But Americans are still feeling sour.

    When asked how they feel about the US economy now, compared with the start of the summer, 35% of respondents said they were more pessimistic, while 29% felt more optimistic (29%). Nearly three-quarters (73%) of all polled said they did not feel any positive effects of good economic news today.

    Interactive

    A majority of Americans (61%) believe inflation is increasing, when it has actually fallen significantly from its peak in 2022. And nearly half of those polled, 49%, said they believed the US economy was experiencing a recession. The US is not in recession.

    Though many seem to believe the economy is worse than it really is – particularly when looking at macroeconomic measures like inflation, unemployment and interest rates – most Americans are actually feeling better about their own personal financial situations.

    More Americans indicated they were confident in their overall personal finances (61%) and their ability to afford necessities (72%) compared with May. And when asked if they felt better off financially than their parents, 58% of those polled agreed – 8% more than when the same question was asked last September.

    As shown with the last two Confidence Question polls, beliefs about the economy tend to be shaped by a person’s political party. Democrats are far more likely to feel better about the economy than Republicans. Half of Democrats, 51%, compared with 30% of Republicans, said they feel optimistic about the future of the US economy.

    Something that Americans from both parties agree on: they still don’t know who to trust when it comes to learning about the economy. And most respondents (78%) also agreed that most people don’t know how the US economy is actually doing, despite it being their top priority in the election.

    This survey was conducted online within the US by the Harris Poll from 12 to 14 September 2024 among a nationally representative sample of 2,122. The margin of error for the survey is 2.6 percentage points.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2K
    Add a Comment
    scord
    6h ago
    Only illegals polled?
    scord
    6h ago
    Not to Americans
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Republicans think Kamala Harris can’t be president because she hasn’t had children | Moira Donegan
    The Guardian8 days ago
    Harris faces triple trouble, even before October’s inevitable surprises
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Vance or Walz: who won the VP debate? Our panel responds
    The Guardian23 hours ago
    'The worst all-time': CNN polling expert says J.D. Vance's unpopularity is unprecedented
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Trump campaign pulls away from three target states after Harris surge
    The Guardian27 days ago
    Video of Harris slurring words in Helene warning is edited | Fact check
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Sam Elliott in pro-Harris ad: ‘Are we really going back down that same f‑‑‑ing broken road?’
    The Hill8 days ago
    Social Security Benefit to Increase More Than $2,000 Under New Bill
    alamogordotownnews.com3 days ago
    How to watch the Walz-Vance vice-presidential debate
    The Guardian1 day ago
    ABC Host Says Walz Performance ‘Reminded’ Her of Biden Debate Disaster
    TheDailyBeast20 hours ago
    Stranded luxury cruise ship still stuck off coast of Northern Ireland
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    How the hell could Trump be running neck-and-neck with Harris? | Opinion
    Raw Story2 days ago
    The Iceman Wim Hof has found himself in hot water. Why are there so many awful stories about the wellness bros? | Arwa Mahdawi
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Melania Trump passionately defends abortion rights in upcoming memoir
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    The Universe Has a Specific Message for 4 Zodiac Signs Today
    Ms Trent2 days ago
    Trump is already teeing up an excuse for Vance losing VP debate
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    The Spin | County Championship 2024 awards: the final word on the season
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    Joe Biden ends Sept. with highest presidential approval rating since Sept. 2023
    Ballotpedia News2 days ago
    Harris to call for tougher border action on Arizona visit; Trump threatens to prosecute Google for ‘bad stories’ – as it happened
    The Guardian5 days ago
    Utah mom-of-three planning her own funeral after shoulder injury led to devastating diagnosis and 'Moon Face' symptom
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    ‘Everything is dead’: Ukraine rushes to stem ecocide after river poisoning
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The leaked dossier on JD Vance is revealing in all the things it doesn’t say | Moira Donegan
    The Guardian1 day ago
    ‘Something terrible has happened’: Israelis in Jaffa recall shock of terror attack
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Trump’s ‘Dumb AF’ Hurricane Claim Gets The Treatment On Social Media
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Man shot dead in car by Met officer was not posing threat to life, jury told
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    Hidden scrolls, tantric puzzles and SpongeBob SquarePants – a startling new angle on ancient Asian art
    The Guardian18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy