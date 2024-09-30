Open in App
    • The Guardian

    Trump or Harris – who proposed it? Take our US economy policy quiz

    By Guardian staff,

    2 days ago
    1. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OeFRx_0voc4fGS00
      Kamala Harris shakes hands with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on 10 September 2024. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

      Which candidate has proposed a federal ban on price-gouging food and groceries?

      1. Trump

      2. Harris

      3. Both

    2. Which candidate has proposed eliminating taxes on social security benefits?

      1. Trump

      2. Harris

      3. Both

    3. Which candidate has proposed expanding the child tax credit for middle- and low-income families?

      1. Trump

      2. Harris

      3. Both

    4. Which candidate has proposed selected tax breaks for new small businesses?

      1. Trump

      2. Harris

      3. Both

    5. Which candidate has proposed increasing the tax rate on long-term capital gains for those earning over a million dollars?

      1. Trump

      2. Harris

      3. Both

    6. Which candidate has proposed the mass deportation of millions of migrants?

      1. Trump

      2. Harris

      3. Both

    7. Which candidate has proposed a $25,000 downpayment assistance for first-time homebuyers?

      1. Trump

      2. Harris

      3. Both

    8. Which candidate has proposed eliminating taxes on tips?

      1. Trump

      2. Harris

      3. Both

    9. Which candidate has proposed imposing more tariffs on all foreign goods?

      1. Trump

      2. Harris

      3. Both

    10. Which candidate has proposed tax cuts across all earners, especially top earners?

      1. Trump

      2. Harris

      3. Both

    11. Which candidate has proposed selected tax cuts for corporations?

      1. Trump

      2. Harris

      3. Both

    12. Which candidate has proposed selected $50,000 tax deduction expenses for small businesses?

      1. Trump

      2. Harris

      3. Both

    Solutions

    1:B, 2:A, 3:B, 4:B, 5:B, 6:A, 7:B, 8:C, 9:A, 10:A, 11:A, 12:B

    Scores

    1. 10 and above.

      Well done!

    2. 3 and above.

      Not bad!

    3. 7 and above.

      Good!

    4. 0 and above.

      You might want to read up before November

    Maria boccio
    9h ago
    Harris has been gifted everything , She's never had to really work for anything. Just ask Judge Joe Brown, he'll tell you. And for someone who claims she's from middle class and knows our pain, she knows nothing. She certainly didn't put much thought into wearing a $62,000 necklace to the border. Wonder if her donors paid for it?🙏🇺🇲❤️
    Jose
    1d ago
    lol. Comrade Kamala literally stole no tax on tips, patriotism, $35 insulin, and border protection. as if the last 4 years haven't shown you No Vote Harris' record. Vote Trump 🗳 SAVE America 🗳 🇺🇸
