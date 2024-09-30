Open in App
    I took a common sense test – and my result appalled me | Emma Beddington

    By Emma Beddington,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYmSx_0voc430D00
    Can there be a universal notion of common sense if people took a horse worming treatment to cure Covid? Photograph: Agencja Fotograficzna Caro/Alamy

    Common sense is not that common: a recent study from the University of Pennsylvania concludes the concept is “somewhat illusory”. Researchers collected statements from various sources that had been described as “common sense” and put them to test subjects. The mixed bag of results suggested there was “little evidence that more than a small fraction of beliefs is common to more than a small fraction of people”.

    It’s no surprise that there are few universally shared notions of what stands to reason. People took a horse worming drug to cure Covid! They think low-traffic neighbourhoods are a communist plot and call the police about KFC running out of chicken ! We all think those other guys are the stupid ones.

    If you would like to test your own common sense, the Pennsylvania researchers are running an online challenge . Despite dark suspicions about my common sense, I was compelled to try, agreeing or disagreeing with statements, then deciding whether others would think like me. Some were easy (“No one wants to get ill”; “Glue is sticky”), but some gave ample opportunity to overthink and second guess myself. Surely it isn’t silly to end a marriage if you don’t love someone? Is “loving people more than they deserve” an “aspect of kindness”? How am I supposed to know anything about the body temperature of cats?

    The worst bit was the maths (designed to check if intelligence and common sense are correlated – not particularly, apparently). I’m 49 and haven’t worked out two-thirds of anything since 1992: I had to draw 60 apples to stumble through a simple fraction, guess the full price for a discounted toaster and text my son for help. That exchange ended with me begging him: “Pretend this never happened.”

    The verdict? A feeble 53/100 on the “commonsensicality” index (maths score undisclosed). Unwilling to accept my worst mark since year 10 physics, I tried again. And again. By the fifth attempt (yes, a total waste of my time), I had bumped my score up to 97/100. That is a victory for something, but definitely not common sense.

    • Emma Beddington is a Guardian columnist

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Don Hilo
    12h ago
    I was given this hydroxy chlorocin to prevent malaria when I went to Ecuador. This drug is an antiviral. This common sense test sounds biased.
    🏴‍☠️🍀😺
    1d ago
    so... the horse dewormer that you claimed was wrong to take actually has a long history of use with humans and was proven to be effective in combating covid. there are animal versions and human versions of ple ty of drugs. you may as well ha e said, "amoxicyllin? for an infection? you mean the stuff I get at the feed and tack store? no thanks, crazy person!" see how stupid that statement looks?
    View all comments
