Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    ‘Jesus Christ, is that the time already?’ Billy Connolly on death, despair and his new book of drawings

    By Dalya Alberge,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meTs4_0vnAMifj00
    Billy Connolly: ‘I have always been fascinated by death. You just have to go in with it.’ Photograph: Brian Smith

    Billy Connolly has faced more than his share of challenges in life, from being abandoned by his mother and abused as a child to being diagnosed with prostate cancer and Parkinson’s disease in 2013. But humour, he says, has helped him through his darkest moments.

    In advance of the publication of a new book of his drawings, the Scottish comedian told the Observer he dealt with his most despairing thoughts by trying to enjoy them. “Well, just don’t try and analyse them,” he said. “You’re wasting your time. Just watch them as they roll by and you’ll be fine.”

    The best way to stay cheerful, he said, was to sleep: “A brilliant idea.”

    “I’ve got Parkinson’s disease, and I wish he’d fucking kept it to himself,” he writes in the forthcoming book, The Accidental Artist . “As a matter of fact, I got diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and prostate cancer the same week … The Parkinson’s just rumbles along, doing its thing. It bothered me for a while but when I think about it, I suppose I’m lucky I didn’t get something worse.”

    The book, published by John Murray next month, is a collection of Connolly’s whimsical, anarchic drawings of humans and animals in comedic fantasy, alongside texts ranging from favourite anecdotes to passages in which he confronts thoughts of despair and death, but always with humour.

    “Maybe what doesn’t kill you fucks you up for life – but at least I’m still here,” he said.

    Never morose, he continued: “I haven’t made up my mind about my burial place, but I’m thinking that instead of a headstone, a table on an island in Loch Lomond for fishermen to picnic on would be nice.”

    He added: “I have always been fascinated by death. I used to go and look at funerals that went by. There’s no advice for that kind of thing. You just have to go in with it.”

    In the book, he writes: “We skirt around the subject of death, but it’s a $21bn-a-year industry in the US. I visited a pet cemetery where a burial for a guinea pig cost $550 for the plot, $350 for the coffin and $1k for the marble headstone. Then I went to a funeral directors’ convention in Texas, where they were promoting embalming fluid party packs, shampoo for dry, lifeless hair, blankets with lifesize pictures of the deceased.”

    He recalls visiting a “green” graveyard, a nine-acre plot in Texas: “It was a very simple concept – you could be buried in a very organic way. Someone would dig a hole, drop you in it, and invite your friends to say ‘Cheerio’. If you want, you can get buried with your pet … although he might not like it if he’s not dead … It seemed a refreshing change from the denial of death in our culture, where you put makeup on people to look like they are alive and simply sleeping.”

    In the book, his wife, Pamela Stephenson, an actress turned psychotherapist, writes movingly about despair in his art and how it relates to his comedy: “On the one hand, he is a jolly, affable giggler, while on the other he revels in upsetting the established order of things. The latter has been obvious in his comedy for at least 50 years: his rebellious standup famously comprises fury at the status quo, razor-sharp topical commentary, irreverence for religion and sacred cows, annihilation of politicians, ample supplies of projectile swearing … In his intriguing drawings, he again releases his oppositional self.”

    She singled out his “truly brilliant drawing Purgatory, [which] seems to depict two human figures, each with a different approach to an impossible challenge – one staunchly facing it with no hope of survival, the other passively accepting his fate. For me, the inherent hopelessness within that drawing was horrifying to see; it made me cry. Fortunately, there is plenty of optimism, wonder and amusement in Billy’s art.”

    Connolly says of the drawings: “They are funny in a different way from how I’m normally funny. They are odd.”

    The inspiration to start drawing came to him on a rainy winter’s day in Canada in 2007, when he had ducked into an art supply shop to dodge the weather. “For some unknown reason, [I] bought myself some felt-tip pens and a sketchbook, then went straight back to my room and started to draw.”

    Spike Milligan’s famous epitaph was: “I told you I was ill.” Connolly said his will be: “Jesus Christ, is that the time already?”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kris Kristofferson obituary
    The Guardian3 hours ago
    Brazil’s ‘Paradise’ on fire: ‘The forest is burning. Animals are burning. Everything’s burning’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Why did Kemi Badenoch attack maternity pay? Ask the Tory members … | Zoe Williams
    The Guardian4 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Always Lonely
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment18 days ago
    ‘That’s one way to be a celebrity,’ girl said after Welsh school stabbing, court told
    The Guardian4 hours ago
    In Las Vegas, housing could make or break the battle for the White House
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    The pet I’ll never forget: Brown Hen, the eggless hero who loved us – and outsmarted all her predators
    The Guardian9 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    This winding LA highway is notoriously treacherous. Extreme weather is making it worse
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Man bailed over death of boy, 8, who was shot in face at Cumbria farm
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Restaurants ponder price increases as new tip-sharing law comes into force
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Did you solve it? The box problem that baffled the boffins
    The Guardian3 hours ago
    Bucket list trips and helping friends: how readers would spend their EuroMillions win
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    ‘Transformed into disturbed alien creatures’: the scary world of parasomniacs, 2003
    The Guardian1 day ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Love Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment10 hours ago
    Kyle Rittenhouse texts pledging to ‘murder’ shoplifters disillusion his ex-spokesperson
    The Guardian2 days ago
    My very own crisp chef and a Monet for the loo: my first week as a EuroMillions winner
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Thames Water could be blocked from new debt financing next week
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Ginger Johnson Blows Off! review – this crude, fart-fuelled comedy runs out of gas
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Poem of the week: Four boys, maybe five … by Tal Nitzán
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Rukmini Iyer’s quick and easy recipe for pink linguine with pine nut pangrattato and goat’s cheese | Quick and easy
    The Guardian7 hours ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Design news: adult Lego, dissolving plastic and Brad Pitt’s jeans
    The Guardian10 hours ago
    Leonard Leo-linked group attacking efforts to educate judges on climate
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland review – all stops are pulled out for Wheeldon ballet
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Stella McCartney preaches Peace and Dove in mission to save birds
    The Guardian4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy