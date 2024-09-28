Karl Burke’s record haul rolls on after Liberty Lane wins Cambridgeshire

Liberty Lane opens a decisive lead to take the Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Seven days on from saddling the first three home in the Ayr Gold Cup, Karl Burke added another significant handicap success to what is already a record-breaking season for his Middleham stable. Liberty Lane, the top weight in a field of 31, defied his 9st 12lb burden to finish nearly three lengths clear in the Cambridgeshire Handicap and keep his trainer in the running for a first top-three finish in the title race.

Burke started the day with only Aidan O’Brien, Andrew Balding and William Haggas in front of him in the trainers’ table, and the former champions, Charlie Appleby and John Gosden, in his wake. He has yet to win a domestic Group One this season – although Fallen Angel, a top-class but fragile three-year-old filly, took the Irish 1,000 Guineas in May – but has still put together his best campaign in terms of prize money by placing his horse with expert precision in races that suit their ability.

He has also attracted some high-end owners to North Yorkshire, including Sheikh Mohammed Obaid al-Maktoum, the owner of Liberty Lane, whose familiar yellow silks with three black circles shot into a decisive lead a quarter of a mile out.

Liberty Lane lined up against potential Derby contenders and the subsequent St Leger winner on the third start of his career in the 2023 Dante Stakes at York, but has now found his level as a regular contender in valuable handicaps over eight or 10 furlongs.

Having won with something to spare off 105 on Saturday, however, he may soon be edging back towards minor Pattern company.

“He’s always been a very good horse and he’s just getting his act together now,” Burke said. “He ran very well at Doncaster last time out and I was a bit worried this race was coming a week too soon, but he’s just come right at the right time.

“I led up a horse called Acapulco Gold in the 1979 Cambridgeshire for trainer Hugh O’Neill. He was a lovely little chestnut horse and in the first six in the betting from what I remember but he didn’t perform. It’s a race I’ve always had in my mind to win, so it’s great to get it.”

The afternoon’s two Group One contests for juveniles were split between O’Brien and Appleby, with the latter’s Shadow Of Light sprinting clear of O’Brien’s Whistlejacket, the 4-5 favourite, in the Middle Park Stakes after the champion-elect had landed the Cheveley Park Stakes, his 11th British Group One of the campaign, with Lake Victoria.

Shadow Of Light is seen as more of a sprinter than a miler by his trainer and remains a double-figure price for next year’s 2,000 Guineas. Lake Victoria, though, looks every inch a Classic prospect, having dropped back from a Group One victory over seven furlongs last time out to blitz her field over six.

Babouche, the Phoenix Stakes winner last time out, also arrived here with an unbeaten record after three starts and was expected to be a stern opponent for Lake Victoria, but she failed to settle and had no response as the winner accelerated three lengths clear at the line.

Lake Victoria was cut to around 7-4 for next year’s 1,000 Guineas and is the 5-4 favourite with Paddy Power for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Del Mar in California in November.

“It’s a rare thing to do [to drop back in distance] and she was more impressive today and made her own running,” O’Brien said. “She looks a Guineas filly as she travels and quickens really well and has a lot of speed, which are all the things you need here.”